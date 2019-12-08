App
Last Updated : Dec 08, 2019 10:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Law and order has broken down, PM is 'mute': Congress

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also tagged a video of Prime Minister Modi attacking the then Congress government over rape incidents in Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress on December 8 attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rape incidents in various parts of the country, alleging that rule of law has broken down but the PM is "mute" and has not said a word on it. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also tagged a video of Prime Minister Modi attacking the then Congress government over rape incidents in Delhi.

"Unnao, Etawah, Hyderabad, Palwal-Faridabad, the horror continues! Rape victims cry out for justice as soul of India hurts!" Surjewala said in a tweet.

"Criminals roam free as rule of law breaks down! But 'Modiji' is 'mute'...No remorse, No outrage, Not a word. And no one will question the PM? Why? he asked in a tweet.

Citing the increasing number of rape cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 7 had said the international community was ridiculing the country and India was now known as the 'rape capital' of the world.

First Published on Dec 8, 2019 10:37 am

tags #Congress #crimes against women #India #Narendra Modi #Randeep Surjewala

