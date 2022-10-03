English
    Launch 5G in Visakhapatnam on priority, BJP MP urges Centre

    Amaravati, Oct 3 BJP's member of Rajya Sabha G V L Narasimha Rao on Monday requested the Centre to launch 5G network services in the port cit..

    PTI
    October 03, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST
    BJP’s member of Rajya Sabha G V L Narasimha Rao on Monday requested the Centre to launch 5G network services in the port city of Visakhapatnam on a priority basis in view of its strategic and economic significance.


    He wanted the 5G services, too, be launched in other important cities in Andhra Pradesh — Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Tirupati — in the next batch.


    In a letter to Union Information Technology and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the MP said Visakhapatnam was a very fast growing city and the economic growth engine of Andhra Pradesh.


    Visakhapatnam is also very important from strategic and national security perspective as the city is home to the headquarters of Eastern Naval Command and has major Indian Coast Guard operations besides other key assets like Visakhapatnam Port, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Hindustan Petroleum and SAMEER, among others.

    In view of the economic, strategic and security reasons, Visakhapatnam needs to be placed on top priority for launch of 5G services at the earliest, Narasimha Rao said.

    Tags: #5G. Vishakhapatnam #BJP
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 06:42 pm
