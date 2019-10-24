Latur Rural Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Latur Rural Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Latur Rural is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra under Latur district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Latur Rural Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

Voter turnout was 69.87% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70.76% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhise Trimbakrao Shrirangrao won this seat by a margin of 10510 votes, which was 5.11% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 205513 votes.