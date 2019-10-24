Latur Rural Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Latur Rural Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Latur Rural Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Latur Rural constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Latur Rural is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra under Latur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Latur Rural Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency information
Voter turnout was 69.87% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70.76% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhise Trimbakrao Shrirangrao won this seat by a margin of 10510 votes, which was 5.11% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 205513 votes.Shinde Vaijanath Gyandev won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 23583 votes. INC polled 186479 votes, 46.19% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
