Latur City Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Latur City Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Latur City Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Latur City constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Latur City is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra under Latur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Latur City Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 61.98% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 59.65% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh won this seat by a margin of 49465 votes, which was 24.31% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 203453 votes.
Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BSP candidate by a margin of 89480 votes. INC polled 174194 votes, 64.87% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
