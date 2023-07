July 15, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for the UAE after concluding his two-day visit to France where he held wide-ranging talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and was conferred with the country's highest civilian and military honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour.

Modi will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. It is the fifth visit of Prime Minister Modi to UAE today to bolster bilateral relations between the two countries.

Modi's trip to Abu Dhabi will mark the completion of the triad after a substantive engagement with the leadership of France.