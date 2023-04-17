 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Latest News Today: Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress day after leaving BJP

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

Latest News Updates Today: Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joined Congress, in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president DK Shivakumar & Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Siddaramaiah at the party office in Bengaluru.

April 17, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Punjab: Army jawan detained in Bathinda military station firing case


-Days after four Army personnel were killed in firing at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab, the police detained a jawan in connection with the incident, officials said on April 17. Four Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing incident which took place on April 12.
-According to Punjab Police, four jawans were interrogated in connection to the incident on Sunday. Punjab Police had registered a case against two unknown persons in connection with the firing at the Bathinda Military Station.
-The FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of Major Ashutosh Shukla, a witness in the firing incident. The FIR said the four slain jawans have been identified as Sagar, Kamlesh, Santosh and Yogesh

April 17, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

Always stood with party, not for personal gain: Siddaramaiah on Shetter


-''I welcome former CM Jagadish Shettar to our party. He is known as a decent politician in Karnataka. Though he's from RSS, he's a secular person. I worked with him as the opposition leader and he was the opposition leader when I was CM. He was an honest party worker in BJP and always stood with the party, not for personal gain'': Congress leader Siddaramaiah
-''The way he (Jagadish Shettar) was treated in BJP, this shouldn't happen to anyone in any party. He is hurt now, and his community and supporters have been disrespected by BJP. After Jagadish Shettar has joined us, we will win more than 150 seats. His joining will give a boost to the party,'' he added.

April 17, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

24th IGC Meeting


-Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation-Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov arrived in Delhi on April 17on a two-day working visit.
-On the first day, the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation will meet with the business representatives from both countries. On April 18, a plenary meeting of the IGC will be held, following which the co-chairs will sign the final protocol of the 24th IGC meeting.

April 17, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Shocked after being denied ticket to elections: Shetter


-"I thought being a senior leader, I'll get the ticket, but when I came to know that I'm not getting it, I was shocked. No one spoke to me nor tried to convince me, not even gave assurance about what position will I get," saidJagadish Shettar after joining Congress
-''Many are surprised as an opposition leader, former CM and party president is joining Congress. BJP has given me every position and being a party worker I always worked for the party's growth'', he added.
-''I'mwholeheartedly joining Congress. I was contacted by Congress leaders including DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Randeep Surjewala and MB Patil. When they invited me, I came without any second thought,'' said Shettar

April 17, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Just In: Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress day after resigning from BJP


-Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joined Congress, in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president DK Shivakumar & Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Siddaramaiah at the party office in Bengaluru. Shettar resigned from the BJP yesterday after being denied a ticket to contest in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.

April 17, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

News Alert:


-Due to the sudden deterioration of SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan's health, he has been admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi. His condition is stable and is under observation.

April 17, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

'Petitioners seeking recognition of same-sex marriage do not represent the view of the entire population of the nation': Centre files fresh application before SC


-Centreraises the question on the maintainability of the petitions as a preliminary issue as the prayers made would entail the judicial creation of a social institution called “marriage” of a different kind than contemplated under the existing law.
-Centrealso informedthat any further creation of rights, recognition of relationship and giving legal sanctity to such relationship can be done only by the competent legislature and not by judicial adjudication.
-Centre says petition seeking legal recognition of same -sex marriage issue has far-reaching implications. The petitioners seeking recognition of same-sex marriage do not represent the view of the entire population of the nation, Centre added.
-Centre informed the top courtthat the petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage merely reflect urban elitist views and cannot be compared with the appropriate legislature which reflects the views and voices of a far wider spectrum and expands across the country.

April 17, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

First stores in India mark company's major expansion in country: Apple


-As it celebrates more than 25 years in India, iPhone-maker Applesaid its first two stores in the country to be opened this week mark a major expansion plan of the company. The two Apple stores are coming up in Mumbai and Delhi.
-"This week, as Apple celebrates more than 25 years in India, the company is marking a major expansion with the opening of its first Apple Store locations in the country, along with new environmental initiatives and a key milestone in the rapidly growing community of Indian developers," the company said in a statement.
-Apple will open its first store on April 18 in Mumbai which will be immediately followed by launch of its second official store in Delhi on April 20.

April 17, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

CBI arrests TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in connection with West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam case


-Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Krishna Saha wastaken from his residence at Burwan in Murshidabad district by theCentral Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with investigation into the school- jobs-for-graft scam case. Saha, an MLA from Burwan constituency, was being questioned by CBI officers since April 14 in connection with the case involving alleged illegal recruitments in West Bengal government aided schools. Saha was detained on Monday morning and taken away in a convoy of vehicles with CRPF security by CBI officials, the official said.

April 17, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST

Punjab BJP SC morcha general secretary Balwinder Gill shot at by unidentified persons in Amritsar


-The state'sBJP SC morcha general secretary was shot at by unidentified persons in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru area. ''He was admitted to the hospital at around 10 pm yesterday after he was shot. The bullet hit his chin, injuring his face; his lower bone is also fractured. He is out of danger'',Dr Randhir, KD Hospital told ANI.