Latest News Today: Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress day after leaving BJP

April 17, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

India may breach cap on Russian crude buys if OPEC+ cuts gets too costly: FM Sitharaman



-India will explore buying Russian crude oil near or past the price cap set by by the G-7 as it navigates external risks it sees as the biggest economic threat. “Yes, because otherwise I’ll end up paying far more than what I can afford,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview in Washington, when asked if India would continue importing Russian oil beyond the $60-a-barrel price cap. “We have a large population and we also therefore have to look at prices which are going to be affordable for us.”

-The stance underscores the pressing need in the country of 1.4 billion people to curb inflation and spur growth amid a surprise output cut by OPEC+ and western sanctions to rein in Russia’s oil revenue following the invasion of Ukraine. India, along with China, has emerged as one of the key buyers of Russian crude. It is now India’s top supplier, above Iraq and Saudi Arabia.