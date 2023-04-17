Latest News Today: Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress day after leaving BJP

Latest News Updates Today: Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joined Congress, in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president DK Shivakumar & Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Siddaramaiah at the party office in Bengaluru.
Punjab: Army jawan detained in Bathinda military station firing case
-Days after four Army personnel were killed in firing at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab, the police detained a jawan in connection with the incident, officials said on April 17. Four Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing incident which took place on April 12.
-According to Punjab Police, four jawans were interrogated in connection to the incident on Sunday. Punjab Police had registered a case against two unknown persons in connection with the firing at the Bathinda Military Station.
-The FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of Major Ashutosh Shukla, a witness in the firing incident. The FIR said the four slain jawans have been identified as Sagar, Kamlesh, Santosh and Yogesh
Always stood with party, not for personal gain: Siddaramaiah on Shetter
-''I welcome former CM Jagadish Shettar to our party. He is known as a decent politician in Karnataka. Though he's from RSS, he's a secular person. I worked with him as the opposition leader and he was the opposition leader when I was CM. He was an honest party worker in BJP and always stood with the party, not for personal gain'': Congress leader Siddaramaiah
-''The way he (Jagadish Shettar) was treated in BJP, this shouldn't happen to anyone in any party. He is hurt now, and his community and supporters have been disrespected by BJP. After Jagadish Shettar has joined us, we will win more than 150 seats. His joining will give a boost to the party,'' he added.
24th IGC Meeting
-Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation-Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov arrived in Delhi on April 17on a two-day working visit.
-On the first day, the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation will meet with the business representatives from both countries. On April 18, a plenary meeting of the IGC will be held, following which the co-chairs will sign the final protocol of the 24th IGC meeting.
Shocked after being denied ticket to elections: Shetter
-"I thought being a senior leader, I'll get the ticket, but when I came to know that I'm not getting it, I was shocked. No one spoke to me nor tried to convince me, not even gave assurance about what position will I get," saidJagadish Shettar after joining Congress
-''Many are surprised as an opposition leader, former CM and party president is joining Congress. BJP has given me every position and being a party worker I always worked for the party's growth'', he added.
-''I'mwholeheartedly joining Congress. I was contacted by Congress leaders including DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Randeep Surjewala and MB Patil. When they invited me, I came without any second thought,'' said Shettar
Just In: Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress day after resigning from BJP
-Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joined Congress, in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president DK Shivakumar & Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Siddaramaiah at the party office in Bengaluru. Shettar resigned from the BJP yesterday after being denied a ticket to contest in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.
News Alert:
-Due to the sudden deterioration of SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan's health, he has been admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi. His condition is stable and is under observation.
'Petitioners seeking recognition of same-sex marriage do not represent the view of the entire population of the nation': Centre files fresh application before SC
-Centreraises the question on the maintainability of the petitions as a preliminary issue as the prayers made would entail the judicial creation of a social institution called “marriage” of a different kind than contemplated under the existing law.
-Centrealso informedthat any further creation of rights, recognition of relationship and giving legal sanctity to such relationship can be done only by the competent legislature and not by judicial adjudication.
-Centre says petition seeking legal recognition of same -sex marriage issue has far-reaching implications. The petitioners seeking recognition of same-sex marriage do not represent the view of the entire population of the nation, Centre added.
-Centre informed the top courtthat the petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage merely reflect urban elitist views and cannot be compared with the appropriate legislature which reflects the views and voices of a far wider spectrum and expands across the country.
First stores in India mark company's major expansion in country: Apple
-As it celebrates more than 25 years in India, iPhone-maker Applesaid its first two stores in the country to be opened this week mark a major expansion plan of the company. The two Apple stores are coming up in Mumbai and Delhi.
-"This week, as Apple celebrates more than 25 years in India, the company is marking a major expansion with the opening of its first Apple Store locations in the country, along with new environmental initiatives and a key milestone in the rapidly growing community of Indian developers," the company said in a statement.
-Apple will open its first store on April 18 in Mumbai which will be immediately followed by launch of its second official store in Delhi on April 20.
CBI arrests TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in connection with West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam case
-Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Krishna Saha wastaken from his residence at Burwan in Murshidabad district by theCentral Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with investigation into the school- jobs-for-graft scam case. Saha, an MLA from Burwan constituency, was being questioned by CBI officers since April 14 in connection with the case involving alleged illegal recruitments in West Bengal government aided schools. Saha was detained on Monday morning and taken away in a convoy of vehicles with CRPF security by CBI officials, the official said.
Punjab BJP SC morcha general secretary Balwinder Gill shot at by unidentified persons in Amritsar
-The state'sBJP SC morcha general secretary was shot at by unidentified persons in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru area. ''He was admitted to the hospital at around 10 pm yesterday after he was shot. The bullet hit his chin, injuring his face; his lower bone is also fractured. He is out of danger'',Dr Randhir, KD Hospital told ANI.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding that the decennial Census that should have been conducted in 2021 be done right away, and a Caste Census be made its integral part.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding that the decennial Census that should have been conducted in 2021 be done right away, and a Caste Census be made its integral part. pic.twitter.com/yAXr8rlum7— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023
India may breach cap on Russian crude buys if OPEC+ cuts gets too costly: FM Sitharaman
-India will explore buying Russian crude oil near or past the price cap set by by the G-7 as it navigates external risks it sees as the biggest economic threat. “Yes, because otherwise I’ll end up paying far more than what I can afford,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview in Washington, when asked if India would continue importing Russian oil beyond the $60-a-barrel price cap. “We have a large population and we also therefore have to look at prices which are going to be affordable for us.”
-The stance underscores the pressing need in the country of 1.4 billion people to curb inflation and spur growth amid a surprise output cut by OPEC+ and western sanctions to rein in Russia’s oil revenue following the invasion of Ukraine. India, along with China, has emerged as one of the key buyers of Russian crude. It is now India’s top supplier, above Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
Heatwave conditions prevail in Odisha- Jharsuguda sizzles at 43 degree Celsius
-Even after amarginal fall in temperature across Odisha, the mercury levelremained at or above 40 degrees Celsius in at least 20 places in the state, according to the statemeteorological department bulletin. The industrial town of Jharsuguda was the hottest in the state with the mercury level touching 43 degrees C while three places - Boudh, Sambalpur and Talcher- recorded temperatures above 42 degrees C. Similarly, six places recorded temperatures at or above 41 degrees C.
Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra |
We have met the people who're undergoing treatment, interacted with 4-5, two among them are in critical condition. The event was not planned properly. Who will investigate this incident?: Uddhav Thackeray.
Maharashtra heatwave:
-Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray andNCP leader Ajit Pawar met people who areundergoing treatment in MGM Kamothe Hospital after they suffered heatstroke during Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar. 11 people died andmore than 20 are undergoing treatment after they suffered heatstroke during the award ceremony inKharghar.
Plea moved in SC seeking inquiry over murders of Atiq Ahmed,Ashraf and 183 encounters in UP
-A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court by an advocate seeking to constitute an Independent Expert Committee under the Chairmanship of a Former Supreme Court Justice to inquire about the encounters that had occurred since 2017 as stated by Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) and also to inquire into the police custody murder of Atiq and Ashraf in Uttar Pradesh.
Latest News Today:
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of news updates today on April 17, 2023. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!