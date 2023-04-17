Latest News Today: Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress day after leaving BJP

-''I welcome former CM Jagadish Shettar to our party. He is known as a decent politician in Karnataka. Though he's from RSS, he's a secular person. I worked with him as the opposition leader and he was the opposition leader when I was CM. He was an honest party worker in BJP and always stood with the party, not for personal gain'': Congress leader Siddaramaiah
-''The way he (Jagadish Shettar) was treated in BJP, this shouldn't happen to anyone in any party. He is hurt now, and his community and supporters have been disrespected by BJP. After Jagadish Shettar has joined us, we will win more than 150 seats. His joining will give a boost to the party,'' he added.