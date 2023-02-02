Latest News Today LIVE Updates: Gautam Adani on what made him call off the FPO

Adani Enterprises called off its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO). In its statement, the company said that it will refund proceeds it had received as part of its FPO which was bailed out largely by corporates and foreign investors.

In an address, Gautam Adani said considering volatility of the market seen on February 1, the Board "strongly felt that it would not have been morally correct to proceed with the FPO".