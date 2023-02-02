Latest News Today LIVE Updates: Gautam Adani on what made him call off the FPO
Latest News Today LIVE Updates: Citigroup Inc.’s wealth arm has stopped accepting securities of Gautam Adani’s group of firms as collateral for margin loans as banks ramp up scrutiny of Adani's finances following Hindenburg report.
Adani Enterprises called off its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO). In its statement, the company said that it will refund proceeds it had received as part of its FPO which was bailed out largely by corporates and foreign investors.
In an address, Gautam Adani said considering volatility of the market seen on February 1, the Board "strongly felt that it would not have been morally correct to proceed with the FPO".
Latest News Today Live Updates: Get all real-time updates on news about business and politics from India as well as the world under one platform.
Moneycontrol.com
February 02, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST
Latest News Today LIVE Updates: Members of Parliament issue notice over Adani Enterprices in the Budget session
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a notice in the Parliament under Rule 267 to raise the issue of 'financial irregularities and fraud done by Adani Group.'
K Keshava Rao and V Sivadasan have given a Suspension of Business notice (under rule 267) in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises. While Congress MP Manickam Tagore, BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao has given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Hindenburg report against the conglomerate.
Apart from that, Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion has given notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.
February 02, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
Latest News Today LIVE Updates: AQI of Delhi has improved to 164 (‘Moderate’ category)
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is no indication of any significant air quality deterioration of of Delhi in the coming days.
AQI of Delhi has improved to 164 (‘Moderate’ category) yesterday from the level of 207 (Poor category) observed on 30th of last month.
However, all actions under Stage one of GRAP shall however remain invoked, said the weather department.
ADVERTISEMENT
February 02, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
Latest News Today LIVE Updates: Finance Minister outlines seven priorities for the 'first Budget in Amrit Kaal'
The Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, was the last full budget of the Modi government 2.0 before the 2024 general elections.
Sitharaman, in her fifth straight budget, outlined seven priorities for the 'first Budget in Amrit Kaal'.
Latest News Today LIVE Updates: Gautam Adani addresses investors after calling off the FPO
Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Enterprises issued a statement addressing the investors, saying, the decision (of calling off the FPO) will not have any impact on the firm’s existing operations and future plans.
“I owe all my success to them (investors). For me, the interest of my investors is paramount and everything is secondary. Hence to insulate the investors from potential losses we have withdrawn the FPO,” he added.
He assured the investors that the company will continue to focus on long-term value creation and growth will be managed by internal accruals.
“The fundamentals of our company are strong. Our balance sheet is healthy and assets, robust. Our EBIDTA levels and cash flows have been very strong and we have an impeccable track record of fulfilling our debt obligations,” he further added.
February 02, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST
Latest News Today LIVE Updates: Meanwhile, LIC is positive on investments in Adani
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siddhartha Mohanty told CNBC-TV18 that the insurance company is positive on the investments in the Adani group.
"Adani investments are within our prudent norms. We talk to companies that we invest in as a routine,” he added.
LIC has invested more than $4 billion in the group, which has lost about $66 billion since Hindenburg Research.
ADVERTISEMENT
February 02, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST
Latest News Today LIVE Updates: Government, too, discusses Adani- Hindenburg saga with SEBI
Parallel to the discussions with the rating agencies, SEBI is also in touch with the government regarding the allegations made by the US-based short seller, Hindenburg which has raised serious concerns about Adani Group's business practices.
According to Reuters, the government is awaiting a report from SEBI on the matter.
February 02, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST
Latest News Today LIVE Updates: SEBI discusses the Adani firms with rating agencies
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has discussed the Adani firms with rating agencies after the conglomerate’s stock market value eroded more than $69 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people aware of the matter.
Crisil Ltd., the local arm of S&P Global Ratings, made a presentation to SEBI.
However, Crisil declined to comment, saying it had “no specific comments” for now, and added that discussions with regulators were confidential and that it regularly monitored developments.
The press departments of India Ratings and Research Private Limited and CareEdge Ratings, too, declined to comment.
Icra Ratings issued a statement saying, "We are monitoring the developments on… rated portfolio in the Adani Group of companies, especially the financial flexibility of the group with key monitorables being access to domestic and international capital markets and banking channels, pricing of debt, tightening of debt covenants, recall or acceleration of debt facilities and refinancing,"
February 02, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST
Latest News Today LIVE Updates: What did Adani say?
In the company statement, while announcing the extraordinary development of the saga, Gautam Adani said, "Despite the volatility in the stock over the last week, your faith and belief in the Company, its business and its management has been extremely reassuring and humbling. Thank you.”
"However…”
“However, today the market has been unprecedented, and our stock price has fluctuated over the course of the day. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the Company’s board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct. The interest of the investors is paramount and hence to insulate them from any potential financial losses, the Board has decided not to go ahead with the FPO.”
February 02, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST
Latest News Today LIVE Updates: Adani Enterprises calls off FPO despite support from investors
Adani Enterprises, on February 1, called off its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO). In its statement, the company said that it will refund proceeds it had received as part of its FPO which was bailed out largely by corporates and foreign investors.
The Adani FPO - India’s, by far, the largest, was subscribed 1.12 times on the last day of the issue following a strong response from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) -1.26 times, including foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs).
FIIs applied for 1.24 crore shares worth Rs 4,127 crore.
What happened?
On Wednesday, the share price of Adani Enterprises nosedived more than 34 percent to hit a day’s low of Rs 1,942, just shy of its lower circuit of Rs 1,933.75.
Credit Suisse’s private banking arm, Credit Suisse Group AG had stopped accepting bonds of the Adani Group companies as collateral for margin loans to its private banking clients citing growing scrutiny of Adani’s finances, Bloomberg reported around noon.
Why did it happen?
Indian tycoon Gautam Adani, one of the richest men in the world, lost billions in the past few days after Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud”.
Though Adani refuted the claims and said that the report is a ‘calculated attack on India’, it couldn’t stop the massive market rout in Adani Group stocks.
February 02, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!