Latest News Today LIVE Updates: Gautam Adani on what made him call off the FPO

February 02, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST

Latest News Today LIVE Updates: Adani Enterprises calls off FPO despite support from investors

Adani Enterprises, on February 1, called off its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO). In its statement, the company said that it will refund proceeds it had received as part of its FPO which was bailed out largely by corporates and foreign investors.

The Adani FPO - India’s, by far, the largest, was subscribed 1.12 times on the last day of the issue following a strong response from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) -1.26 times, including foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs).

FIIs applied for 1.24 crore shares worth Rs 4,127 crore.

What happened?



On Wednesday, the share price of Adani Enterprises nosedived more than 34 percent to hit a day’s low of Rs 1,942, just shy of its lower circuit of Rs 1,933.75.

Credit Suisse’s private banking arm, Credit Suisse Group AG had stopped accepting bonds of the Adani Group companies as collateral for margin loans to its private banking clients citing growing scrutiny of Adani’s finances, Bloomberg reported around noon.

Why did it happen?

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani, one of the richest men in the world, lost billions in the past few days after Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud”.

Though Adani refuted the claims and said that the report is a ‘calculated attack on India’, it couldn’t stop the massive market rout in Adani Group stocks.