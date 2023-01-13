Latest News Today Live Updates: We count a lot on India's G-20 leadership, says IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva

January 13, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

We count a lot on India's G-20 leadership, says IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva

The international community counts a lot on India's leadership of G-20, especially at a time when the world is faced with continued economic slowdown and social distress, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters during a media roundtable.

"India, which is the president of G-20 countries, remains among the countries that perform better than the global average and by a good percentage. We count a lot on India's leadership of the G-20. Because it is such a critical time for the world to protect its own well-beingby protecting the integrated global economy. I hope that India will do that huge global service keeping us together," she added.

Georgieva also lauded India for embracing digitisation.

"What we see us working extremely well for India is how the country has taken digitization that was accelerated by COVID-19 to be a strong comparative advantage, both for public policy and for private sector growth," said the IMF MD.

For public policy, the combination of digital ID and digital public infrastructure allows India to move policy support on a digital platform and to target extremely well those who are recipients of the support as well as to become a bright example of vaccinations done in a prioritized and highly effective manner, she noted.

"On the private sector side, because that has become a fertile ground for very rapid expansion of branded financing and enterprises. And that India intends to take to the G-20 as an area to build comparative strength," she said.

She also noted that India has done some painful reforms which are now paying off. The country faces difficulties on the climate front, a very dramatic impact on agriculture because of the very severe vulnerability of climate shocks, especially droughts and high temperatures.

"If I'm in India today, I would worry more about what is happening in the rest of the world and how this is going to impact me, than what are the domestic factors," Georgieva said.

India formally assumed the G20 (Group of 20) Presidency on December 1. The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.