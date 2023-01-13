Latest News Today Live Updates: We count a lot on India's G-20 leadership, says IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva
Latest news today live updates: "India, which is the president of G-20 countries, remains among the countries that perform better than global average and by a good percentage. We count a lot on India's leadership of the G-20. Because it is such a critical time for the world to protect its own wellbeing by protecting the integrated global economy. I hope that India will do that huge global service keeping us together," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters during a media roundtable.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva lauds India for embracing digitisation. (In picture: PM Modi with IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath ahead of India's G20 Presidency)
January 13, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST
Sea of green on Dalal Street as benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 147.08 points or 0.25% at 60105.11, and the Nifty was up 83.90 points or 0.47% at 17942.10.
Across Asia-Pacific, shares were mixed, after the US consumer price index showed inflation cooled in December, raising investors’ hopes that the Federal Reserve can return to slower interest rate hikes.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Jammu and Kashmir today
To review the ground situation days after twin terror attacks left seven people dead, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district today.
He will visit the terror attack spot and meet the family members of civilians who were killed in the incident.
Shah will also meet top officials from Jammu and Kashmir administrations and the security establishment. He may meet some delegations at Raj Bhavan in Jammu as well.
On January 2, terrorists opened fire on three houses of a minority community in Dangri area in Rajouri district, killing five civilians and injuring six. On the very next day, two children were killed and six people injured in an IED explosion near the house of one of the victims in Dangri village.
January 13, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST
The US inflation eased to 6.5% in December
The US inflation eased to 6.5% in December marking the sixth straight monthly deceleration since a mid-2022 peak.
Excluding food and energy, the consumer price index rose 0.3% last month and was up 5.7% from a year earlier, according to a Labor Department report Thursday.
The overall CPI fell 0.1% from the prior month, with cheaper energy costs fueling the first decline in 2 1/2 years. The measure was up 6.5% from a year earlier.
On a monthly basis, prices actually slipped 0.1 percent from November to December, the first such drop since May 2020.
January 13, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST
We count a lot on India's G-20 leadership, says IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva
The international community counts a lot on India's leadership of G-20, especially at a time when the world is faced with continued economic slowdown and social distress, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters during a media roundtable.
"India, which is the president of G-20 countries, remains among the countries that perform better than the global average and by a good percentage. We count a lot on India's leadership of the G-20. Because it is such a critical time for the world to protect its own well-being by protecting the integrated global economy. I hope that India will do that huge global service keeping us together," she added.
Georgieva also lauded India for embracing digitisation.
"What we see us working extremely well for India is how the country has taken digitization that was accelerated by COVID-19 to be a strong comparative advantage, both for public policy and for private sector growth," said the IMF MD.
For public policy, the combination of digital ID and digital public infrastructure allows India to move policy support on a digital platform and to target extremely well those who are recipients of the support as well as to become a bright example of vaccinations done in a prioritized and highly effective manner, she noted.
"On the private sector side, because that has become a fertile ground for very rapid expansion of branded financing and enterprises. And that India intends to take to the G-20 as an area to build comparative strength," she said.
She also noted that India has done some painful reforms which are now paying off. The country faces difficulties on the climate front, a very dramatic impact on agriculture because of the very severe vulnerability of climate shocks, especially droughts and high temperatures.
"If I'm in India today, I would worry more about what is happening in the rest of the world and how this is going to impact me, than what are the domestic factors," Georgieva said.
India formally assumed the G20 (Group of 20) Presidency on December 1. The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.
January 13, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, passes away at age 54
Lisa Marie Presley, a musician and the only daughter of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, passed away on Thursday after being rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital, her mother said.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement.
Sources close to Lisa Marie Presley told TMZ that she had suffered a "full arrest" before a bystander administered epinephrine - commonly known as adrenaline - to help her regain a pulse.
Who was Lisa Marie?
- Born in 1968, Lisa Marie went on to follow in her father's footsteps and forged a career in music. The star released three albums, with her 2003 debut studio album selling hundreds of thousands of copies and receiving generally positive reviews.
- The star was also well known for a series of high-profile marriages to pop legend Michael Jackson, actor Nicholas Cage and musicians Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.
- Presley was last seen in public on Tuesday night at the Golden Globes Awards in Beverley Hills.
January 13, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST
Socialist leader, ex-Union minister, and seven-time MP, Sharad Yadav passes away at 75
One of the country's most prominent socialist leaders and former Union Minister, Sharad Yadav, died on Thursday.
Ailing for a long time, he collapsed at his home in Delhi. A statement from Gurugram's Fortis Memorial Research Institute – where he was taken immediately -- said Mr Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state.
The leader was suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time and regularly underwent dialysis.
Sharad Yadav served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in the late '90s and the VP Singh government in 1989.
The founder-member of Bihar's ruling Janata Dal United, but quit after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ended the Grand Alliance and joined hands with the BJP.
In 2018, he launched his own party, the Loktantrik Janata Dal, but merged it with Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal two years later, saying it was the "first step towards a united opposition".
The new party, however, could never take off and his poor health virtually put an end to his active politics. He merged his party with the RJD in 2022.
PM Modi to flag off Ganga Vilas - World's Longest River Cruise - today
Ganga Vilas luxury cruise - the world’s longest river voyage from Varanasi to Dibrugarh – will be flagged off today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will also inaugurate four floating community jetties at Saidpur, Chochakpur, Zamania in Ghazipur district and at Kanspur in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.
MV Ganga Vilas - the world's longest river cruise
- MV Ganga Vilas will begin its journey from Varanasi and sail around 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh, traversing 27 river systems in the two countries.
- The cruise, operated by Antara Luxury River Cruises, will visit 50 tourist spots, including world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna, Kolkata, Dhaka and Guwahati.
- Ganga Vilas will pip the Mississippi river cruise, which spans 2,253-2,574 km, according to Sanjay Bandopadhyay, chairman of the Inland Waterways Authority of India.
January 13, 2023 / 07:15 AM IST
2023 would be another "tough year" for the global economy, says IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva
As the oil price spike had failed to materialise and labour markets remained strong, The International Monetary Fund is not expected to downgrade its forecast for 2.7% growth in 2023, said Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
2023 would be another "tough year" for the global economy and inflation remained stubborn, added Georgieva however noting that she did not expect another year of successive downgrades like those seen last year, barring unexpected developments.
"The more positive piece of the picture is in the resilience of labor markets. As long as people are employed, even if prices are high, people spend ... and that has helped the performance," she said.
Speaking about China, Georgieva added that the country would once again contribute to global growth, likely from mid-2023. But that depended on Beijing not changing course and sticking to its plans to reverse its zero-COVID policies. While, the United States - the biggest economy in the world - was likely to see a soft landing, and would suffer only a mild recession, if it did enter a technical recession.
January 13, 2023 / 07:08 AM IST
Formulate robust plan for subsidence-hit Joshimath, Uttarakhand HC asks state govt
After hearing a PIL on the crisis, a division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Alok Kumar Verma has directed the state government to form a committee of independent experts to look into the matter and formulate a robust plan for subsidence-hit Joshimath town in Chamoli district.
The court said the committee must include Disaster Management Authority CEO Piyush Rautela and Executive Director, Space Application Centre, MPS Bisht. The court has also asked the to submit its report in a sealed envelope within two months and directed order banning construction activities in the areas surrounding Joshimath be passed immediately.
What we know so far:
- The structures - houses and hotels other - in Himalayan town have developed wide cracks and are on the brink of collapse will be demolished within a week, a top official said on Wednesday.
- The government has announced Rs 1.5 lakh compensation to every affected family for losing their home.
- The local people who have been affected by the landslide will be compensated at the market rate. The market rate will be decided after taking the suggestions of the stakeholders, said Office of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.
- Demanding fair compensation from the government, Joshimath residents are protesting as the administration moved to demolish unstable buildings.
- Both national and state disaster response forces have been deployed to aid the district administration in their relief and rehabilitation efforts.
January 13, 2023 / 07:07 AM IST
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!