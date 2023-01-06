Kanjhawala accident LIVE news: Delhi Police arrests sixth person in Kanjhawala accident case, says official

Delhi mayor election live: As per the official, Delhi Police has arrested the sixth person in Kanjhawala accident case
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes second phase of Haryana leg from Sanoli-Panipat
The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey from Sanoli-Panipat Road on Friday morning on the first day of the Haryana leg's second phase.The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra re-entered Haryana on Thursday evening from Uttar Pradesh. After the night halt, the yatra began from the Sanoli border in Panipat.Several senior Congress leaders from Haryana joined Gandhi for the yatra.
AP govt inviting Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos for Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella are on the invitees list of the Andhra Pradesh government for its Global Investors Summit (GIS) to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4. 15 Union Ministers, 15 Chief Ministers, 44 global industrialists, 53 Indian industry bigwigs and ambassadors of various countries are being invited for the two-day event on which the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government is betting big to attract large-scale investments into the state.
Delhi Police arrests sixth person in Kanjhawala accident case: Official
Delhi Police has arrested the sixth person in connection with the accident in which Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala. Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections.
Census to be further delayed, say officials
The exercise to carry out the decennial census has been further postponed, at least till September 30, officials said. The housing listing phase of the census and the exercise to update the National Population Register (NPR) were scheduled to be carried out across the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020, but were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In a communication to all states, the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India conveyed that the date of freezing of administrative boundaries has been extended till June 30. According to norms, census can be conducted only three months after the freezing of boundary limits of administrative units such as districts, sub-districts, tehsils, talukas and police stations.
District administration rescue operation underway after continuous landslides in Uttarakhand's Joshimath
Shelter homes were arranged for people whose houses were affected due to landslides. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will lead Joshimath rescue and rehabilitation operations. "I will hold a high-level meeting with top officials in Dehradun this evening regarding landslides in Joshimath and cracks in houses. I will visit Joshimath tomorrow and take stock of the situation. A team from BJP has also been sent there," said Dhami.
Air India New York-Delhi flight 'urination' incident: DGCA issues show cause notices to airline officials, crew
Aviation regulator DGCA issued notices to the officials and crew of the New York-Delhi Air India flight, asking why action should not be taken against them for "dereliction" of duty while handling the 'urination' incident. An inebriated man allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger in the business class of the Air India flight on November 26 last year. According to the regulator, prima facie, it emerges that provisions related to handling of unruly passengers were not complied with.The airline had said it has imposed a 30-day travel ban on the man and instituted an internal probe to find if there were lapses in handling the situation by the crew.
Delhi MCD mayor election to be held today
The next Mayor of Delhi will be chosen today amid a tussle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The BJP has claimed that they will win the post.AAP has nominated Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur. On the other hand, Rekha Gupta is the BJP candidate for the post.
