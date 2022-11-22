Live News: India wins the three match series against New Zealand by 1-0

Business and Political Live Updates: Third T20I between India & New Zealand ends in a tie (DLS)
Get real-time updates on top headlines and news on business as well as political events from world along with India.
November 22, 2022 / 04:38 PM IST
Nykaa CFO Arvind Agrawal resigns
November 22, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on FTA with Australia
November 22, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
Third T20I between India & New Zealand ends in a tie (DLS)
November 22, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST
The maiden India-ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting was held today
November 22, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on FTA with Australia
November 22, 2022 / 03:43 PM IST
Australian PM on FTA with India
November 22, 2022 / 03:43 PM IST
India-Australia FTA
November 22, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
Delhi | FTA between Australia-India
November 22, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST
Former Congress MLA Kaminiba Rathod joined BJP today in Gandhinagar, Gujarat
November 22, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST
Meghalaya firing incident update
November 22, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
Maharashtra government issues a Government Resolution
November 22, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST
Meghalaya incident update
November 22, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST
Meghalaya government suspends Mobile Internet services in 7 districts for 48 hours from Nov 22 onwards
November 22, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST
Tamil Nadu government has declared Arittapatti & Meenakshipuram villages in Madurai district as Biodiversity Heritage Symbols
November 22, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
New Zealand all out for 160 against India
November 22, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
November 22, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST
Delhi sees coldest November morning with mercury down in single digits
November 22, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
November 22, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST
November 22, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
Australian Parliament passes trade deal with India
November 22, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST
Beijing posts record number of new Covid-19 cases
November 22, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
Priyanka Gandhi to join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as it enters Madhya Pradesh on November 23
November 22, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST
November 22, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST
Shraddha murder case: Accused Aaftab disposed off blade, saw in Gurugram's forest area
November 22, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 191km North of Kargil, Ladakh today at 10:05 am: National Centre for Seismology
November 22, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
Pakistani intruder shot dead along international border in Jammu
November 22, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
November 22, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST
Delhi's air quality improves to ‘poor’ category
November 22, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
Shraddha murder case: Delhi court extends accused Poonawala's custody by 4 days
November 22, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav thrashed by party workers, purportedly for selling MCD poll ticket
November 22, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST
Kyiv grapples with power outages as winter sets in
November 22, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Siem Reap: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shakes hands with Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of National Defence of Cambodia Tea Banh during a bilateral meeting upon his arrival in Siem Reap.
November 22, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
UP woman seeks PM''s help in getting daughter back from London-based husband
November 22, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
Centre alters norms on foreign hospitality nod
November 22, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
Rupee rises 7 paise to 81.72 against US dollar in early trade
November 22, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
November 22, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
White House says committed to nomination of US envoy to India as bilateral ties important
November 22, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
Ukrainians likely to live with blackouts until March-end: Energy provider
November 22, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
FIFA World Cup: Need to do better, says England manager after 6-2 win over Iran
November 22, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav thrashed by party workers, purportedly for selling MCD poll ticket
November 22, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
Japan govt begins Unification Church probe amid anger over ties with ruling party
November 22, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
BJP expels 11 rebel MCD candidates after Nadda holds review meet
November 22, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Penguin Random House scraps $2.2 bln deal to merge with Simon & Schuster
November 22, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
PM Modi's ‘5G’: The ‘5 Goals’ Scored for BJP in 8 Gujarat Rallies
November 22, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
November 22, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav birth anniversary today
November 22, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST
FIFA World Cup: Late penalty strike by Bale helps Wales secure 1-1 draw with USA
November 22, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
2.0 magnitude quake hits near N.Korea''s nuclear test site
November 22, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST
4 Delhi Students Arrested For Torturing, Killing Pregnant Dog In New Friends Colony
November 22, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST