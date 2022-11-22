English
    November 22, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST

    Live News: India wins the three match series against New Zealand by 1-0

    Business and Political Live Updates: Third T20I between India & New Zealand ends in a tie (DLS)

    Get real-time updates on top headlines and news on business as well as political events from world along with India.
    • November 22, 2022 / 04:38 PM IST

      Nykaa CFO Arvind Agrawal resigns

      FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the owner of beauty e-retailer Nykaa, on November 22 announced its chief financial officer (CFO) Arvind Agrawal has resigned from his post. Read more.

    • November 22, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST

      Union Minister Piyush Goyal on FTA with Australia

      Initial size of bilateral trade between India-Australia Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) can go upto around Dollar 45-50 billion in the next 5-6 years: Piyush Goyal

    • November 22, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST

      Third T20I between India & New Zealand ends in a tie (DLS)

       India wins the three match series 1-0

    • November 22, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST

      The maiden India-ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting was held today

      The maiden India-ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting was held today at Siem Riep, Cambodia to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of India-ASEAN relations in 2022, which has also been designated as ‘ASEAN-India Friendship Year’: Defence Min Rajnath Singh

    • November 22, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST

      Union Minister Piyush Goyal on FTA with Australia

      The textile sector will benefit. Gem & jewellery sector are also excited as they will be able to sell their high-value jewellery in Australia: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on FTA with Australia

      Our pharma industry will get a big boost as medicines which have already gone through a rigorous approval process from USA & UK will have a fast track mechanism to get approval in the Australian regulatory system: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on FTA with Australia

    • November 22, 2022 / 03:43 PM IST

      Australian PM on FTA with India

      New trade agreements with India will strengthen our existing trade and economic relationships. These new agreements will create new opportunities for trade diversification and great outcomes for Australian business and Australian families: Anthony Albanese, Australia PM

    • November 22, 2022 / 03:43 PM IST

      India-Australia FTA

      This is the first time in Australian history that they're giving duty-free import on 100% of items. This is also the 1st Trade Agreement with a developed country after a decade, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

      He added, visas for Indian chefs & Yoga instructors along with assurance that every child who goes from India to Australia will be given an opportunity for employment there. Stem graduate, doctoral will get 4 year of work visa in Australia. Postgraduate will get 3 years of work visa.

    • November 22, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST

      Delhi | FTA between Australia-India

      It is a landmark moment for Australia & India, would like to congratulate the PMs of India & Australia for achieving this significant milestone today. These are 2 democracies with shared interests on the world stage: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

    • November 22, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

      Former Congress MLA Kaminiba Rathod joined BJP today in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

    • November 22, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST

      Meghalaya firing incident update

      A magisterial inquiry will be initiated into the incident. I have spoken to Assam CM on the incident and he has assured cooperation: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on firing incident in Assam-Meghalaya border

    • November 22, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

      Maharashtra government issues a Government Resolution

      The Maharashtra government has issued a Government Resolution regarding the appointment of two ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraje Desai for coordination of the legal and other matters in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.

    • November 22, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

      Meghalaya incident update

      Total six persons including five from Meghalaya and one Assam Forest Guard killed in the incident. The injured persons rushed to hospital. Inquest conducted FIR registered by Meghalaya police: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

