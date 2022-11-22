Live News: India wins the three match series against New Zealand by 1-0

Nykaa CFO Arvind Agrawal resigns
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the owner of beauty e-retailer Nykaa, on November 22 announced its chief financial officer (CFO) Arvind Agrawal has resigned from his post. Read more.
India wins the three match series 1-0
Former Congress MLA Kaminiba Rathod joined BJP today
New Zealand all out for 160 against India
Delhi sees coldest November morning with mercury down in single digits
Australian Parliament passes trade deal with India
Beijing posts record number of new Covid-19 cases
Priyanka Gandhi to join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as it enters Madhya Pradesh on November 23
Shraddha murder case: Accused Aaftab disposed off blade, saw in Gurugram's forest area
Pakistani intruder shot dead along international border in Jammu
Delhi's air quality improves to ‘poor’ category
Shraddha murder case: Delhi court extends accused Poonawala's custody by 4 days
AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav thrashed by party workers, purportedly for selling MCD poll ticket
Kyiv grapples with power outages as winter sets in
Centre alters norms on foreign hospitality nod
Ukrainians likely to live with blackouts until March-end: Energy provider
FIFA World Cup: Need to do better, says England manager after 6-2 win over Iran
BJP expels 11 rebel MCD candidates after Nadda holds review meet
Penguin Random House scraps $2.2 bln deal to merge with Simon & Schuster
PM Modi's ‘5G’: The ‘5 Goals’ Scored for BJP in 8 Gujarat Rallies
4 Delhi Students Arrested For Torturing, Killing Pregnant Dog In New Friends Colony
Tsunami alert after earthquake of magnitude 7.0 jolts Solomon Islands
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on FTA with Australia
Initial size of bilateral trade between India-Australia Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) can go upto around Dollar 45-50 billion in the next 5-6 years: Piyush Goyal
Third T20I between India & New Zealand ends in a tie (DLS)
The maiden India-ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting was held today
The maiden India-ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting was held today at Siem Riep, Cambodia to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of India-ASEAN relations in 2022, which has also been designated as ‘ASEAN-India Friendship Year’: Defence Min Rajnath Singh
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on FTA with Australia
The textile sector will benefit. Gem & jewellery sector are also excited as they will be able to sell their high-value jewellery in Australia: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on FTA with Australia
Our pharma industry will get a big boost as medicines which have already gone through a rigorous approval process from USA & UK will have a fast track mechanism to get approval in the Australian regulatory system: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on FTA with Australia
Australian PM on FTA with India
New trade agreements with India will strengthen our existing trade and economic relationships. These new agreements will create new opportunities for trade diversification and great outcomes for Australian business and Australian families: Anthony Albanese, Australia PM
India-Australia FTA
This is the first time in Australian history that they're giving duty-free import on 100% of items. This is also the 1st Trade Agreement with a developed country after a decade, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
He added, visas for Indian chefs & Yoga instructors along with assurance that every child who goes from India to Australia will be given an opportunity for employment there. Stem graduate, doctoral will get 4 year of work visa in Australia. Postgraduate will get 3 years of work visa.
Delhi | FTA between Australia-India
It is a landmark moment for Australia & India, would like to congratulate the PMs of India & Australia for achieving this significant milestone today. These are 2 democracies with shared interests on the world stage: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Former Congress MLA Kaminiba Rathod joined BJP today in Gandhinagar, Gujarat
Meghalaya firing incident update
A magisterial inquiry will be initiated into the incident. I have spoken to Assam CM on the incident and he has assured cooperation: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on firing incident in Assam-Meghalaya border
Maharashtra government issues a Government Resolution
The Maharashtra government has issued a Government Resolution regarding the appointment of two ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraje Desai for coordination of the legal and other matters in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.
Meghalaya incident update
Total six persons including five from Meghalaya and one Assam Forest Guard killed in the incident. The injured persons rushed to hospital. Inquest conducted FIR registered by Meghalaya police: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma