Live News: India wins the three match series against New Zealand by 1-0

November 22, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on FTA with Australia

The textile sector will benefit. Gem & jewellery sector are also excited as they will be able to sell their high-value jewellery in Australia: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on FTA with Australia

Our pharma industry will get a big boost as medicines which have already gone through a rigorous approval process from USA & UK will have a fast track mechanism to get approval in the Australian regulatory system: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on FTA with Australia