Live News: 2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school, gunman dead; Shigeyuki Goto appointed as Japans's Economy Minister

Business and Political Live Updates: The attack just after 9 a.M. On Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety.
Get real-time updates on all the top news and headlines from world as well as India.
A gunman broke into a St Louis high school warning, "You are all going to die!" before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire.
October 25, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST
Japan PM appoints ex-health min Goto as next economy minister
October 25, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST
2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman dead
October 25, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST
6.2 magnitude earthquake hits South Sandwich Islands
October 25, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST
China reports 1,267 new COVID cases for Oct 24 vs 1,076 a day earlier
October 25, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST
No relief for Pakistan as FDI continues to slump
October 25, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST
Maharashtra reports several fire incidents including 5 in Thane due to bursting of firecrackers
October 25, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST
2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman dead
October 25, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category, with AQI standing at 323
October 25, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST
Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border
October 25, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST
Joe Biden says Rishi Sunak's ascent as UK leader a "ground-breaking milestone"
October 25, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST
Rishi Sunak becomes first Indian-origin UK PM
October 25, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST