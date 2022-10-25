 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News: 2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school, gunman dead; Shigeyuki Goto appointed as Japans's Economy Minister

Moneycontrol News
Oct 25, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

Business and Political Live Updates: The attack just after 9 a.M. On Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety.

A gunman broke into a St Louis high school warning, "You are all going to die!" before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire.

October 25, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

Japan PM appoints ex-health min Goto as next economy minister

October 25, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

October 25, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

6.2 magnitude earthquake hits South Sandwich Islands

October 25, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

China reports 1,267 new COVID cases for Oct 24 vs 1,076 a day earlier

October 25, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

No relief for Pakistan as FDI continues to slump

October 25, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

Maharashtra reports several fire incidents including 5 in Thane due to bursting of firecrackers

October 25, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

October 25, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category, with AQI standing at 323

October 25, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border

October 25, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

Joe Biden says Rishi Sunak's ascent as UK leader a "ground-breaking milestone"