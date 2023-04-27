 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News: India slams Pak for raking up Kashmir issue at UN

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

Live News: India tore into Pakistan after its UN envoy raised the Kashmir issue here, saying no amount of rhetoric and propaganda can change the fact that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are and will always be an "inalienable" part of the country. Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mathur's remarks came after Pakistan's Permanent Representative at the UN Munir Akram spoke about Jammu and Kashmir in his statement at the UNGA meeting.

April 27, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

India logs 9,355 fresh Covid infections; active cases dip to 57,410

India has logged 9,355 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 57,410, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,424 with 26 deaths, which includes six fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 4.08 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 5.36 per cent. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.49 crore.

April 27, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

April 27, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

4th High Level meeting of the Asia Initiative of the Global Forum

Zayda Manatta, Head of the Global Forum Secretariat speaking on Tax transparency report in Asia 2023: 14 Asian members have started their first automatic exchanges by 2022 including India, China, Indonesia, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore, Malaysia, Maldives.

Two other Asian members Thailand, Georgia committed to start automatic exchange in 2023.

April 27, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

4th High Level meeting of the Asia Initiative of the Global Forum

Gaël Perraud, Chair of the Asia Initiative of the Global Forum: Aiming at commitment to automatic exchange of information by developing countries.

Tax transparency is very high on G20 agenda.

April 27, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

4th High Level meeting of the Asia Initiative of the Global Forum

Suryo Utomo, Co-Chair of the Asia Initiative, Director General of Taxes, Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia: Aim to implement tax transparency in ASEAN region, it is about to be launched.

Gaël Perraud, Chair of the Asia Initiative of the Global Forum: 167 members aim to Implement exchange of tax information
The Asia Initiative will set exchange of tax information at high priority.

April 27, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

4th High Level meeting of the Asia Initiative of the Global Forum

Rev secy Sanjay Malhotra: Will deliberate on Illicit financial flows across countries at the 4th High Level meeting of Asia Initiative of global forum.

April 27, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

4th High Level meeting of the Asia Initiative of the Global Forum

Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance: Tax transparency always high on India's agenda.

At G20, agenda includes improving tax transparency.

April 27, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

Bastar division put on high alert after Naxal attack in Dantewada

An alert has been sounded in all seven districts of the Naxal-hit Bastar division in Chhattisgarh following the deadly attack by Naxalites in Dantewada which claimed the lives of 10 police personnel and one civilian, police said on Thursday.

Security forces have been asked to stay cautious while moving in a vehicle and conducting de-mining exercises to detect the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites after the attack on Wednesday, they said.

April 27, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

Anand Mohan Singh released from Saharsa jail

Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Saharsa jail today, confirms a jail official.

Bihar government had recently amended the prison rules allowing the release of 27 convicts including him. He was serving a life sentence in the 1994 murder of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah.

April 27, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST

Karnataka elections

In the run up to Karnataka elections, PM Modi to have a virtual interaction with party workers from 15 assembly constituencies at 9:30am.