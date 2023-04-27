Live News: India slams Pak for raking up Kashmir issue at UN

April 27, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

India logs 9,355 fresh Covid infections; active cases dip to 57,410

India has logged 9,355 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 57,410, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,424 with 26 deaths, which includes six fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 4.08 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 5.36 per cent. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.49 crore.