Live News: India tore into Pakistan after its UN envoy raised the Kashmir issue here, saying no amount of rhetoric and propaganda can change the fact that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are and will always be an "inalienable" part of the country. Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mathur's remarks came after Pakistan's Permanent Representative at the UN Munir Akram spoke about Jammu and Kashmir in his statement at the UNGA meeting.
India logs 9,355 fresh Covid infections; active cases dip to 57,410
India has logged 9,355 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 57,410, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.
The death toll has increased to 5,31,424 with 26 deaths, which includes six fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 4.08 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 5.36 per cent. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.49 crore.
Live News: India slams Pak for raking up Kashmir issue at UN
India tore into Pakistan after its UN envoy raised the Kashmir issue here, saying no amount of rhetoric and propaganda can change the fact that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are and will always be an "inalienable" part of the country.
Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mathur's remarks came after Pakistan's Permanent Representative at the UN Munir Akram spoke about Jammu and Kashmir in his statement at the UNGA meeting.
4th High Level meeting of the Asia Initiative of the Global Forum
Zayda Manatta, Head of the Global Forum Secretariat speaking on Tax transparency report in Asia 2023: 14 Asian members have started their first automatic exchanges by 2022 including India, China, Indonesia, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore, Malaysia, Maldives.
Two other Asian members Thailand, Georgia committed to start automatic exchange in 2023.
4th High Level meeting of the Asia Initiative of the Global Forum
Gaël Perraud, Chair of the Asia Initiative of the Global Forum: Aiming at commitment to automatic exchange of information by developing countries.
Tax transparency is very high on G20 agenda.
4th High Level meeting of the Asia Initiative of the Global Forum
Suryo Utomo, Co-Chair of the Asia Initiative, Director General of Taxes, Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia: Aim to implement tax transparency in ASEAN region, it is about to be launched.
Gaël Perraud, Chair of the Asia Initiative of the Global Forum: 167 members aim to Implement exchange of tax information
The Asia Initiative will set exchange of tax information at high priority.
4th High Level meeting of the Asia Initiative of the Global Forum
Rev secy Sanjay Malhotra: Will deliberate on Illicit financial flows across countries at the 4th High Level meeting of Asia Initiative of global forum.
4th High Level meeting of the Asia Initiative of the Global Forum
Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance: Tax transparency always high on India's agenda.
At G20, agenda includes improving tax transparency.
Bastar division put on high alert after Naxal attack in Dantewada
An alert has been sounded in all seven districts of the Naxal-hit Bastar division in Chhattisgarh following the deadly attack by Naxalites in Dantewada which claimed the lives of 10 police personnel and one civilian, police said on Thursday.
Security forces have been asked to stay cautious while moving in a vehicle and conducting de-mining exercises to detect the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites after the attack on Wednesday, they said.
Anand Mohan Singh released from Saharsa jail
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Saharsa jail today, confirms a jail official.
Bihar government had recently amended the prison rules allowing the release of 27 convicts including him. He was serving a life sentence in the 1994 murder of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah.
Karnataka elections
In the run up to Karnataka elections, PM Modi to have a virtual interaction with party workers from 15 assembly constituencies at 9:30am.
After deadly Naxal attack in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh CM chairs high-level meeting
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel held a high-level meetingto review the situation after a Naxal attack in Dantewada district in the afternoon left 10 police personnel and a civilian driver dead.
During the meeting, also attended by the state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, the CM reviewed various aspects linked to the latest attack.
Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police Ashok Juneja, Secretary to CM Ankit Anand and Inspector General (Intelligence) Ajay Yadav, among others, were present, he said.
'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeals in Sudan
"It was like we were on a deathbed," recalled a relieved Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana as he arrived at the Delhi airport from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night after being evacuated from strife-torn Sudan.
In his mid-40s, the engineer was among the first batch of 360 Indian nationals who returned home under India's 'Operation Kaveri' evacuation mission.
Singh, a native of Faridabad in Haryana, recalled his ordeal in Sudan and said he was "still very scared".
Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed for traffic after fresh landslide
The strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Thursday following a major landslide in Ramban district, leaving more than 300 vehicles stranded.
The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by a landslide at Shalgari area in Ramban district, officials said.
US-India Relationship Critical for Future, says US Ambassador-Designate Garcetti
Eric Garcetti, the US Ambassador-Designate to India, has emphasised the significance of the US-India relationship for the future of both countries. Garcetti stated that the two countries have never worked as closely together on a range of issues as they do today.
President Joe Biden's close aide was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India last month, ending a delay of over two years to fill one of Washington's most crucial diplomatic positions. Speaking at the first-of-its-kind US-India Summit, Garcetti highlighted that the partnership between India and the US is indispensable, as stated by President Biden.