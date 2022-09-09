Live News Updates: Queen Elizabeth's death | "Rock on which modern Britain was built," says PM Truss

September 09, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Queen Elizabeth's death: Charles becomes king as the face of a nation changes

- Here’s a guide to how the early days of Charles’s reign are expected to play out.

- Details are still subject to change:

- Day 0 (Thursday)

Queen Elizabeth II dies. Charles automatically becomes King.

- Day 1 (Friday)

UK enters a 10-day mourning period, during which no government announcements will be made. Normal business of parliament will be suspended as MPs express their condolences and pay tribute to the new monarch. Charles is formally proclaimed King. He is expected to broadcast a speech to the nation later in the evening. Formal details of the Queen’s funeral are likely to be announced.

- Day 2 (Saturday)

MPs will hold a rare weekend sitting as they continue to pay tribute and express their condolences, according to the Speaker’s office. They will later swear an oath of allegiance to the new King.

- Later

The Queen’s coffin will be returned to London

- Day 5

Coffin of the Queen expected to arrive at Westminster Hall for formal lying-in-state.

- Day 10

State funeral at Westminster Abbey. National holiday. Markets will be closed. Two minutes’ silence will be observed.