Bombay High Court orders release of Ex- ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband in loan fraud case

Bombay High Court reportedly orders release of Ex- ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband in loan fraud case
The petition was reserved for orders on Friday by the division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithvi Raj Chavan.
In its order, the court stated that the arrest does not comply with the mandate of Article 41A of the CRPC.
Their petitions sought quashing of the FIR by the CBI and remand orders in the case regarding irregularities in loans granted to Venugopal Dhoot's Videocon Group by ICICI Bank between 2009-2012. Their request was for interim relief.
A notice was issued to Kochhars under Section 41A of the CrPC, which the court made clear not to entertain their petitions because of their son's wedding.
Very dense fog reduces visibility in national capital; flight, rail traffic affected
As dense fog reduced visibility to just 25 meters on Monday, Delhi saw freezing conditions for the fifth consecutive day, officials said.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials reported that visibility levels at the Palam observatory near the IGI Airport and the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, dropped to 25 meters.
According to a railway official, 29 trains have been delayed by two to five hours due to foggy weather.
Indira Gandhi International Airport officials reported that 15 flights were delayed and one was diverted due to bad weather.
An area of fog was seen on satellite images extending from Punjab through Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh to Bihar.
In the capital, cold wave conditions continued for a fifth day in a row despite a marginal rise in minimum temperatures.
Man City thrashes Chelsea in the FA Cup, Stevenage shocks Villa
A second win over Chelsea in less than a week ensured Manchester City's place in the FA Cup fourth round.
In the first half, Pep Guardiola's team scored three goals in 15 minutes to leave Chelsea groggy, according to Xinhua.
With a thumping free kick, Riyad Mahrez scored the first goal, which had previously been the only goal between the two sides. A handball by Kai Havertz led to Julian Alvarez scoring from the penalty spot, and Kyle Walker set up Phil Foden for the third goal.
During the second half, Mahrez scored his second goal of the match, increasing the pressure on Chelsea coach Graham Potter.
In a match against fourth-tier Stevenage Borough, Aston Villa were stunned by two late goals.
In the 33rd minute, Morgan Sanson gave Aston Villa the lead, and while Villa were far from brilliant, they seemed to have done enough until Leander Dendonker was sent off in the 85th minute.
Drunk flyers engage in combat with crew on Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight; arrested
An incident similar to the mid-air ruckus that shocked the country has come to light where drunk passengers caused havoc on an IndiGo flight bound from Delhi to Patna.
Two passengers were arrested at the airport police station for intoxication. Deputy Airport SHO Robert Peter confirmed the arrest to Times Now and said the duo will appear in court.
North Korea on Covid alert as cases soar in South Korea, China
The North Korean government has called for strengthening quarantine measures against the Covid-19 pandemic, citing the rapid spread of the virus in neighbouring countries such as South Korea and China.
The state-run Korean Central Television said on Sunday that virus cases shot up in South, China and Japan during the winter season due to the fast spread of omicron subvariants, adding, "There is an extreme virus outbreak in those regions", Yonhap News Agency reported.
It called on North Koreans to step up quarantine measures against the Covid-19 pandemic in a bid to "thoroughly" prevent infections.
Due to concerns that possible imported infections could further hammer its economy, the North has recently raised its guard against the latest spike in virus cases in the South and China.
Sikh judge takes oath in as first female in US
Having been sworn in as the first female Sikh judge in the US, Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh became Harris county's first female Sikh judge. She lives in Bellaire with her husband and two children after being born and raised in Houston.
On Friday, she was sworn in as a judge of Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 4.
Singh's father immigrated to the US in the early 1970s.
She has been involved in numerous civil rights organizations on a local, state, and national level for over 20 years.
"It means a lot to me because I represent H-town (a nickname of Houston) the most, so for it to be us, I'm happy for it," she said at the oath ceremony.
The ceremony was presided over by Indian-American Judge Ravi Sandill, the state's first South Asian judge.
"It's a really big moment for the Sikh community," Sandill said.
"When they see someone of colour, someone a little different, they know that possibility is available to them. Manpreet is not only an ambassador for Sikhs, but she's an ambassador for all women of colour," he said.
Indian-origin woman jailed for 14 years for fatally torturing domestic help in S'ingapore
Singapore's justice system sentenced a mother of Indian descent on Monday to 14 years in prison for assaulting her daughter's domestic help until she died of a brain injury last year.
When the judge announced the sentence, Prema S. Naraynasamy, 64, did not react and looked down at the ground.
"The deceased is no longer with us to speak of her suffering but footage from the CCTV showed the shocking picture of the abuse and how emancipated and weak she was before her passing,a Principal District Judge Toh Han Li said.
Over pro-Bolsonaro riots, Brasilia's top court removes its governor
Brasilia Governor Ibaneis Rocha was removed from office by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Sunday for 90 days because of security flaws that allowed supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro to invade government buildings.
Moreover, Moraes ordered the removal of camps outside military bases set up by coup-mongering Bolsonaro supporters within 24 hours, as well as unblocking roads and buildings.
Sinking Joshimath: Admin issues alert, urges residents to move to relief centres
A 'sinking zone' has been declared in Joshimath after land subsidence has caused cracks to appear in several homes and roads, forcing residents to leave their homes.
Aiming at the prevailing conditions in the popular pilgrimage site, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed all ongoing development activities in the area to be monitored while providing immediate relief and rescue to residents affected by the Joshimath landslide and subsidence.
As well, he has directed all possible assistance to the affected locals and accelerated all development work.
As Kishida travels to Europe and the US, he raises security concerns
During a weeklong trip, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will strengthen military ties with European and British countries and promote the Japan-U.S. Alliance at a summit in Washington, as Japan takes on a more offensive role with a focus on China as it breaks from its postwar restraint.
The talks with US President Joe Biden on Friday will highlight Kishida's five-nation tour, which also includes France, Italy, Britain and Canada, some Group of Seven nations with which Japan has reinforced defence ties.
His first stop is Paris on Monday.
Kishida said the summit with Biden will emphasize the strength of the Japan-U.S. Alliance and how the two countries can work more closely under Japan's new security and defence strategies.
PM Narendra Modi condemns Brazil riots, extends support to authorities after supporters of Jair Bolsonaro storm into Supreme Federal Court and National Congress
As riots broke out Monday in Brazil following the storming of the Supreme Federal Court and the National Congress by Bolsonaro supporters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern over the incident. "Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities," PM Modi tweeted.
Yogi Adityanath inspects Tent City, takes stock of night shelter conditions
A visit to the 'Tent City' was made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Varanasi on Sunday. Food and blankets were also distributed to the destitute by the CM during a surprise inspection of the Town Hall night shelter.
As part of his tribute to Sant Ravidas, Chief Minister Yogi garland him at Ravidas Park. After this, he watched a presentation about the Tent City being built on sand on the other side of the Ganga by cruise from Ravidas Ghat.
Joshimath land subsidence: Relief camps are being inspected, says DM Himanshu Khurana
Joshimath town in Uttarakhand continues to experience land subsidence, according to the district administration, which will continuously inspect relief camps set up for those affected.
"Basic facilities in the relief camps arranged for the affected people in Joshimath are being constantly inspected by the administration and all possible help is being extended to the affected people," District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said.
The administration will conduct an immediate inspection if necessary, Khurana said.
Amid fog 29 trains behind schedule in Northern Railways, 15 flights delayed at Delhi airport
Several flights were delayed in the national capital due to severe fog and cold weather.
According to ANI, passengers at Delhi airport say visibility at the airport is very low and that the weather here is extremely cold.
The Air India Express flight from Sharjah to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur due to low visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. As a result of ongoing weather conditions, around 15 flights have been delayed, according to ANI.
Pakistan’s finance minister reportedly to meet IMF delegation in Geneva
Pakistan's finance minister will meet a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at a conference in Geneva as the country struggles to restart its bailout program.
Pakistan has only enough foreign exchange reserves to cover one month's imports since the IMF has yet to approve the release of $1.1bn originally due to be disbursed in November last year.
PM Modi to attend three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore today
As part of the ongoing three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Narendra Modi will be in Indore on Monday.
"Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow, 9th January to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This is a great opportunity to deepen the connect with our diaspora, which has distinguished itself globally," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
It is the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being held in person after a four-year gap.
International leaders attending the ongoing Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention were welcomed warmly at the Indore airport.
Taiwan reports 28 Chinese aircraft in air defence zone
Taiwan's defence ministry reported on Monday that 28 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence zone over the past 24 hours. China said it had conducted more drills near Taiwan.
Investigation into Shankar Mishra urinating incident: 2 Air India crew members likely to join probe on Monday
According to reports, two members of the crew of an Air India flight were likely to join the police investigation into the incident on Monday. The incident allegedly involved a man urinating on a woman co-passenger.
Nine members of the flight crew were summoned by Delhi Police, and seven of them have already given their statements. Both of the remaining two were asked to appear before the police on Sunday but were not in the city, so they will join the investigation on Monday, according to a report.
