Bombay High Court orders release of Ex- ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband in loan fraud case

January 09, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

Bombay High Court reportedly orders release of Ex- ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband in loan fraud case



The petition was reserved for orders on Friday by the division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithvi Raj Chavan.

In its order, the court stated that the arrest does not comply with the mandate of Article 41A of the CRPC.

Their petitions sought quashing of the FIR by the CBI and remand orders in the case regarding irregularities in loans granted to Venugopal Dhoot's Videocon Group by ICICI Bank between 2009-2012. Their request was for interim relief.

A notice was issued to Kochhars under Section 41A of the CrPC, which the court made clear not to entertain their petitions because of their son's wedding.