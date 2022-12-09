Live News Updates: Puducherry CM N Rangasamy inspects preparations as cyclone Mandous intensifies

Business and Political Updates: Cyclone Mandous to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota around midnight of today to early hours of December 10.
Demonetisation failed to meet its objectives: Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury in Lok Sabha
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday criticised the government's November 2016 decision to demonetise high-value currency notes, claiming the move did not meet the desired goals as cash in circulation and fake currency have gone up.
The comment made in the Lok Sabha was vehemently countered by the BJP's Nishikant Dubey who said the Reserve Bank of India took the "big step" to eliminate corruption and terror financing which were "rampant" under the Congress rule.Read more.
1000 Khelo India centres will be opened by 15th August 2023 across the country: Anurag Thakur
Out of the 1000 centres, 733 centres have been already sanctioned, saysUnion Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur
Puducherry CM N Rangasamy inspects preparations as cyclone Mandous intensifies
Himachal Pradesh: State Congress chief Pratibha Singh's supporters gathered outside Oberoi Cecil hotel in Shimla
In the deal to free Griner, Putin used a familiar lever: Pain
President Vladimir Putin of Russia wants to prosecute his war in Ukraine in the same way he secured the freedom on Thursday of a major Russian arms dealer: inflict so much pain on Western governments that, eventually, they make a deal.
The Kremlin pushed for more than a decade to get Viktor Bout, convicted in 2011 of conspiring to kill Americans, released from prison in the United States. But it was only this year, with the arrest at a Moscow airport of American basketball star Brittney Griner, that Putin found the leverage to get his way. Read more.
Jairam Ramesh talks about LAC
LAC issue is priority; we gave notice in RS, it wasn't accepted by Chairman. We'll continue to bring that up. Center's avoiding India-China issue for 22 months. We also advised that Defence minister must brief Opposition leaders if they don't want a debate: Jairam Ramesh, Congress
Cactus farms could one day help offset oil imports, create jobs
Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singhconvened a consultation meeting on 'Cactus Plantation and its Economic Usage' in New Delhi on December 8, according to a release by theMinistry of Rural Development.
About 30% of India's land area falls under the category of degraded land. Through the Watershed Development Component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY), Department of Land Resources (DoLR) is responsible for restoring degraded lands. Read more.
Tamil Nadu | Cyclone Mandous update
Several flights cancelled at Chennai Airport on December 9 due to adverse weather conditions: Chennai Airport
YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila stages a protest
YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila staged a protest at Tang Bund Ambedkar Statue after Warangal police didn’t give permission for padayatra in Warangal district.
Amit Shah to meet CMs of Maharashtra, Karnataka on December 14
Home Minister Amit Shah will meet chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka on December 14 to soothe tempers on the border dispute between the two states, NCP leader Amol Kolhe said on Friday.
Kolhe, a Lok Sabha member from Shirur, was speaking to reporters after meeting Shah along with a delegation of parliamentarians of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) here. Read more.
Delhi | Executive & Judiciary should have peaceful relations, says Manish Tewari
Centre's & Vice-President's comments on judiciary are unfortunate & don't give good signs.That's why I brought an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on confrontation b/w Centre & judiciary: Congress MP Manish Tewari
Himachal Pradesh Post-Elections
State in-charge Rajeev Shukla & supervisors Bhupinder Hooda, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel holds meeting with HP Congress chief Pratibha Singh and other leaders at a hotel in Shimla.
Delhi | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Amit Shah
I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding state's issues as Punjab is a border state. We discussed several issues & issues related to fencing at the border were discussed. He assured solution to all these issues & our meeting was fruitful: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections
China struggles with COVID infections after controls ease
- A rash of COVID-19 cases in schools and businesses were reported by social media users Friday in areas across China after the ruling Communist Party loosened anti-virus rules as it tries to reverse a deepening economic slump.
- Official data showed a fall in new cases, but those no longer cover big parts of the population after the government on Wednesday ended mandatory testing for many people. That was part of dramatic changes aimed at gradually emerging from zero-COVID restrictions that have confined millions of people to their homes and sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign.
- Social media users in Beijing and other cities said coworkers or classmates were ill and some businesses closed due to lack of staff. It wasnt clear from those accounts, many of which couldnt be independently confirmed, how far above the official figure the total case numbers might be. (AP)
IOA elections: PT Usha to be officially elected as first woman president
- The legendary PT Usha will be officially elected as the first woman president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during the governing body's polls on Saturday, ushering in a new era in country's sports administration.
- The 58-year-old Usha, a multiple Asian Games gold medallist and fourth place finisher in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics 400m hurdles final, will be declared elected unopposed for the top post in the polls being held under the supervision of Supreme Court-appointed retired SC judge L Nageswara Rao. (PTI)
HC orders interim stay on Assam-Meghalaya border pact
- The Meghalaya High Court has ordered an interim stay on physical demarcation or erection of boundary posts on the ground in connection with an interstate border pact signed by chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya earlier this year.
- Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma had in March signed an MoU for demarcating the border in at least six of the 12 contested locations that often raised tensions between the two states.
- Justice H S Thangkhiew ordered the interim stay till the next date of hearing on February 6, 2023, on a petition filed by four traditional chiefs of Meghalaya. (PTI)
- The Rajya Sabha witnessed uproar after some MPs raised the issues of Bihar law and order situation and the lack of compensation to Lakhimpur Kheri farmers.(IANS)
Union minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha
- This govt focused on 'Make-In-India'. For lot of capital & electronic goods, we're dependent on Chinese goods. It's important, we recognise how we became dependent on a country that has inimical interests towards our country. (ANI)
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel submits resignation
- Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel submits the resignation of his government to Governor Acharya Devvrat. (ANI)
Bombay HC allows felling of around 20,000 mangrove trees for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
- The Bombay High Court on Friday permitted the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) to cut around 20,000 mangrove trees in the city and neighbouring districts of Palghar and Thane for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.
- A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja allowed the plea filed by the NHSRCL seeking permission to cut the mangrove trees.
- As per a 2018 order of the high court, there exists a "total freeze" on the destruction of mangroves across the state and permission has to be sought from the high court each time an authority wishes to fell mangroves for any public project.
- As per the said order, a 50 m buffer zone must be created around the area that hosts the mangroves and no construction activity or dumping of debris can be permitted within this buffer zone. (PTI)
- Delhi's Saket court extends judicial custody of accused Aaftab Poonawala for 14 days.
- He was produced through video conferencing. Delhi police sought an extension of judicial custody and submitted that investigation is in progress. (ANI)
IDBI Bank EoI
- Government official says they may extend deadline for submission of IDBI Bank Expression of Interest to January.
- The official also said that they have received requests from transaction adviser to push forward the deadline for IDBI Bank EoIs.
- The official further said that they are not chasing the FY23 divestment target. We will likely meet it only through OFSs. They may get financial bids for BEML, Shipping Corporation of India in FY23, but these transactions may only be completed in FY24, he further added.
- They may invite EoI for CONCOR in January, official added.
'Mandous' to cross coast near Chennai, NDRF teams deployed in Tamil Nadu
- Heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu as cyclonic storm 'Mandous' over Bay of Bengal intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is predicted to weaken gradually before crossing the coast near here on December 9 midnight, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.
- The Tamil Nadu government said 12 teams -- comprising nearly 400 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force and the State force -- have been deployed in 10 districts including Nagapattinam and Thanjavur in the Cauvery delta region, Chennai, its three neighbouring districts and Cuddalore.
- A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges on Friday. Read details here.
- Severe Cyclonic storm Mandous Cyclone over Southwest Bay of Bengal moves nearly west-northwestwards & lay centered over South West Bay of Bengal about 350 km south south east of Chennai & about 270 km east South east of Karaikal. (AIR News)
- IMD has predicted rain and cloudy weather for Bengaluru in view of the cyclone effect in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. (IANS)
Patra Chawl case
Divestment Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey: The transaction of IDBI Bank, BEML is ongoing
Assetmonetisation isn't for boosting government's coffers but to trigger capex: Divestment Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Divestment Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey: Divestments are an ongoing thing. They are of two kinds, including sale of minority stakes. It's not a question of coming every day and diluting our stake. We have got Rs 62,000 crore of resources already raised this year, including dividends.
US designates 6 Pakistani firms for 'unsafeguarded' nuclear proliferation
The United States has placed six Pakistani companies on its entity list for missile proliferation and unsafe-guarded nuclear activity.
These companies were part of two dozen entities from countries like Russia, Switzerland, Latvia, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, that were added to the Entity
"Today, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued a rule that adds 24 new entities to the Entity List under 26 entries, applying stringent license requirements that will severely restrict these entities' access to commodities, software, and technologies subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR). These entities are added under the destinations of Russia, Switzerland, Latvia, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.)," the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said in a press release.
(ANI)
Shradha murder case: Aaftab to appear in proceedings at court through video-conferencing
Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, is to be produced before the Saket court here through video conferencing, said the Prison Officials.
The 28-year-old, who dismembered Shraddha's body and stored the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before disposing of them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur, is currently in Judicial custody.
According to the jail authorities, Aaftab spends time plotting chess moves, often solitary and occasionally sparring with two fellow inmates.
One of the investigators in the case even said Aaftab is very clever and a "new twist" could be expected in the case.
According to sources, Aaftab shares his jail cell with two more inmates who frequently play a game of chess in the cell.
Police seizes 30,000 Yaba tablets and 55 soap cases containing heroin in Assam
Assam | Police seized 30,000 Yaba tablets & 55 soap cases containing heroin worth Rs 7 crores in Karbi Anglong dist on Thursday night. Three drug peddlers have been arrested: John Das, SDPO, Bokajan
(ANI)
Google Ad Manager outage costs big websites ad sales
A Google service relied upon by many large websites to sell and display ads was down for about three hours Thursday, denying major news publishers revenue during the crucial holiday period, two sources familiar with the matter said.
"The issue with Google Ad Manager has been resolved and ad serving has now been restored for the affected users," Google said in a tweet on Thursday evening. "We apologize for the inconvenience."
News websites such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times were being affected by the issue, one of the sources said.
Another said the lost revenue for one large news website was thousands of dollars an hour and it was coming during a key revenue period as advertisers promote holiday deals.
"This is real economic loss," the source said. Read More
FADA November Data
- Total Vehicle Retail Sales (GU)25% At 23.80 Units Lk Vs 18.93 Lk Units YoY
- Total 2-wheeler Sales (GU)23.6% At 18.47 Lakh Units Vs 14.94 Lakh Units YoY
- Total 3-wheeler Sales (GU)80.3% At 74,473 Units Vs 41,296 Units YoY
- Total PV Sales (GU)21.3% At 3 Lakh Units Vs 2.48 Lakh Units YoY
- Total CV Sales (GU)32.8% At 79,369 Units Vs 59,765 Units YoY
Meet the college lecturer who moonlights as a railway porter
Ch Nageshu Patro, a resident of Odisha’s Ganjam district, is a college professor during the day. Byu night, he switches to a red shirt and wears a towel on his shoulders, turns into a porter at the railway station.
Patro’s story, reported by The Times of India, is lesson in hard work and using all the resources available to make a living.
Patro, 31, has also set up a coaching centre to teach underprivileged student, where he has employed other teachers.
The postgraduate in Odia lost his livelihood when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the movement of trains was restricted. “Instead of sitting idle, I started teaching students of Class 10,” he told The Times of India. Read More
RLD MP Jayant Singh has given Zero hour Notice for Lakhimpur-Kheri incident
RLD MP Jayant Singh has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the non-fulfilment of the promises with respect to compensation made to the victims of the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident.
(ANI)
Cyclone Mandous Live updates: ISRO shares images of severe cyclonic storm
ISRO on Thursday shared the image of severe cyclonic storm Mandous which is set to cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a windspeed of 65-75 kmph today around midnight.
EOS-06 images Cyclone Mandous. This image combines the cloud structure provided by Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM) with wind vector data derived from the Scatterometer.
OCM also identified algae (coccolithophore) blooming off the coast of Argentina in the South Atlantic Ocean.
Treat patients first before initiating hospital admission process: Mamata Banerjee to doctors
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed displeasure over medical services provided at state-run SSKM Hospital, and urged doctors to treat patients first before initiating the admission process.
Banerjee, who went straight to the hospital after returning from New Delhi on Thursday evening, also took exception to the practice of doctors referring patients to other hospitals.
Treat (the patients) first and get the process part done later, especially in a trauma care centre (like the one in SSKM), which is an emergency service.
"Moreover, patients like pregnant women can die if they travel long hours to go to another hospital where they are referred," the CM said. Read More
India's Covid Update
India sees single-day rise of 249 COVID-19 cases, active cases have declined from 4,244 to 4,228: Union health ministry.
International Anti-Corruption Day 2022: History, theme and significance
International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) is observed annually on December 9 to raise public awareness on the malpractice of corruption and its harmful effects on progress and development. “Corruption undermines democratic institutions, slows economic development and contributes to governmental instability,” notes the United Nations on its website. It destroys the very foundation of democratic institutions by attacking the free and fair electoral process, which makes the observance of Anti-Corruption Day all the more significant. Read More
PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on birthday: 'Praying for long and healthy life'
Cyclonic storm to cross coast between north TN and south AP
Severe cyclonic storm Mandous will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh around December 9 night and early next day, the regional weather office said on Friday. It is expected to cross the coast near Mamallapuram, an IMD official said. It lay centred around 270 km off Chennai. It will weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next few hours, the IMD official added.
Twitter Files: Investigation shows Twitter built secret blacklists, restricted visibility of accounts
The second installment of the Twitter Files - a series of tweets exposing the deliberate steps taken by the microblogging platform to suppress free speech - was released by Bari Weiss, founder of the independent news publication The Free Press, on Friday.
It alleged that "teams of Twitter employees build blacklists, prevent disfavored tweets from trending, and actively limit the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics — all in secret, without informing users".
Weiss, echoing Matt Taibbi — the independent journalist who released the first installment of the expose — said while Twitter wanted to provide people with the power to create ideas without barriers, it ultimately failed to do so.
- Croatia vs Brazil at Education City Stadium at 8:30 PM
- Netherlands vs Argentina at Lusail Stadium at 12:30 AM