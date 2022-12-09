Live News Updates: Puducherry CM N Rangasamy inspects preparations as cyclone Mandous intensifies

December 09, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST

China struggles with COVID infections after controls ease

- A rash of COVID-19 cases in schools and businesses were reported by social media users Friday in areas across China after the ruling Communist Party loosened anti-virus rules as it tries to reverse a deepening economic slump.

- Official data showed a fall in new cases, but those no longer cover big parts of the population after the government on Wednesday ended mandatory testing for many people. That was part of dramatic changes aimed at gradually emerging from zero-COVID restrictions that have confined millions of people to their homes and sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign.

- Social media users in Beijing and other cities said coworkers or classmates were ill and some businesses closed due to lack of staff. It wasnt clear from those accounts, many of which couldnt be independently confirmed, how far above the official figure the total case numbers might be. (AP)