Live News Updates: Puducherry CM N Rangasamy inspects preparations as cyclone Mandous intensifies

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST

Business and Political Updates: Cyclone Mandous to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota around midnight of today to early hours of December 10.

December 09, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST

Demonetisation failed to meet its objectives: Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday criticised the government's November 2016 decision to demonetise high-value currency notes, claiming the move did not meet the desired goals as cash in circulation and fake currency have gone up.

The comment made in the Lok Sabha was vehemently countered by the BJP's Nishikant Dubey who said the Reserve Bank of India took the "big step" to eliminate corruption and terror financing which were "rampant" under the Congress rule.Read more.

December 09, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

1000 Khelo India centres will be opened by 15th August 2023 across the country: Anurag Thakur

Out of the 1000 centres, 733 centres have been already sanctioned, saysUnion Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur

December 09, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy inspects preparations as cyclone Mandous intensifies

Cyclone to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota around midnight of today to early hours of December 10.

December 09, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh: State Congress chief Pratibha Singh's supporters gathered outside Oberoi Cecil hotel in Shimla

December 09, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

In the deal to free Griner, Putin used a familiar lever: Pain

President Vladimir Putin of Russia wants to prosecute his war in Ukraine in the same way he secured the freedom on Thursday of a major Russian arms dealer: inflict so much pain on Western governments that, eventually, they make a deal.

The Kremlin pushed for more than a decade to get Viktor Bout, convicted in 2011 of conspiring to kill Americans, released from prison in the United States. But it was only this year, with the arrest at a Moscow airport of American basketball star Brittney Griner, that Putin found the leverage to get his way. Read more.

December 09, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST

Jairam Ramesh talks about LAC

LAC issue is priority; we gave notice in RS, it wasn't accepted by Chairman. We'll continue to bring that up. Center's avoiding India-China issue for 22 months. We also advised that Defence minister must brief Opposition leaders if they don't want a debate: Jairam Ramesh, Congress

December 09, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST

Cactus farms could one day help offset oil imports, create jobs

Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singhconvened a consultation meeting on 'Cactus Plantation and its Economic Usage' in New Delhi on December 8, according to a release by theMinistry of Rural Development.

About 30% of India's land area falls under the category of degraded land. Through the Watershed Development Component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY), Department of Land Resources (DoLR) is responsible for restoring degraded lands. Read more.

December 09, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

Tamil Nadu | Cyclone Mandous update

Several flights cancelled at Chennai Airport on December 9 due to adverse weather conditions: Chennai Airport

December 09, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST

YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila stages a protest

YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila staged a protest at Tang Bund Ambedkar Statue after Warangal police didn’t give permission for padayatra in Warangal district.

December 09, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST

