Live News Updates: Puducherry CM N Rangasamy inspects preparations as cyclone Mandous intensifies

December 09, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

In the deal to free Griner, Putin used a familiar lever: Pain

President Vladimir Putin of Russia wants to prosecute his war in Ukraine in the same way he secured the freedom on Thursday of a major Russian arms dealer: inflict so much pain on Western governments that, eventually, they make a deal.

The Kremlin pushed for more than a decade to get Viktor Bout, convicted in 2011 of conspiring to kill Americans, released from prison in the United States. But it was only this year, with the arrest at a Moscow airport of American basketball star Brittney Griner, that Putin found the leverage to get his way. Read more.