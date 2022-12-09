English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    December 09, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST

    Live News Updates: Puducherry CM N Rangasamy inspects preparations as cyclone Mandous intensifies

    Business and Political Updates: Cyclone Mandous to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota around midnight of today to early hours of December 10.

    Get real-time updates on top news about politics and business updates from India along with the world.
    • December 09, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

      1000 Khelo India centres will be opened by 15th August 2023 across the country: Anurag Thakur

       Out of the 1000 centres, 733 centres have been already sanctioned, says Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur

      1000 Khelo India centres will be opened by 15th August 2023 across the country: Anurag Thakur  Out of the 1000 centres, 733 centres have been already sanctioned, says Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur
    • December 09, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST

      Puducherry CM N Rangasamy inspects preparations as cyclone Mandous intensifies

      Cyclone to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota around midnight of today to early hours of December 10.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • December 09, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST

      Himachal Pradesh: State Congress chief Pratibha Singh's supporters gathered outside Oberoi Cecil hotel in Shimla

      State Congress chief Pratibha Singh's supporters gathered outside Oberoi Cecil hotel in Shimla showcasing their support to her while stopping Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's carcade.

    • December 09, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

      In the deal to free Griner, Putin used a familiar lever: Pain

      President Vladimir Putin of Russia wants to prosecute his war in Ukraine in the same way he secured the freedom on Thursday of a major Russian arms dealer: inflict so much pain on Western governments that, eventually, they make a deal.

      The Kremlin pushed for more than a decade to get Viktor Bout, convicted in 2011 of conspiring to kill Americans, released from prison in the United States. But it was only this year, with the arrest at a Moscow airport of American basketball star Brittney Griner, that Putin found the leverage to get his way. Read more.

    • December 09, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST

      Jairam Ramesh talks about LAC

      LAC issue is priority; we gave notice in RS, it wasn't accepted by Chairman. We'll continue to bring that up. Center's avoiding India-China issue for 22 months. We also advised that Defence minister must brief Opposition leaders if they don't want a debate: Jairam Ramesh, Congress

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • December 09, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST

      Cactus farms could one day help offset oil imports, create jobs

      Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh convened a consultation meeting on 'Cactus Plantation and its Economic Usage'  in New Delhi on December 8, according to a release by the Ministry of Rural Development.

      About 30% of India's land area falls under the category of degraded land. Through the Watershed Development Component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY), Department of Land Resources (DoLR) is responsible for restoring degraded lands. Read more.

    • December 09, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

      Tamil Nadu | Cyclone Mandous update

      Several flights cancelled at Chennai Airport on December 9 due to adverse weather conditions: Chennai Airport

      Tamil Nadu | Cyclone Mandous update Several flights cancelled at Chennai Airport on December 9 due to adverse weather conditions: Chennai Airport
    • December 09, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST

      YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila stages a protest

      YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila staged a protest at Tang Bund Ambedkar Statue after Warangal police didn’t give permission for padayatra in Warangal district.

      YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila stages a protest YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila staged a protest at Tang Bund Ambedkar Statue after Warangal police didn’t give permission for padayatra in Warangal district.
    • December 09, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST

      YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila stages a protest

      YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila staged a protest at Tang Bund Ambedkar Statue after Warangal police didn’t give permission for padayatra in Warangal district.

      YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila stages a protest YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila staged a protest at Tang Bund Ambedkar Statue after Warangal police didn’t give permission for padayatra in Warangal district.
    • December 09, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST

      Amit Shah to meet CMs of Maharashtra, Karnataka on December 14

      Home Minister Amit Shah will meet chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka on December 14 to soothe tempers on the border dispute between the two states, NCP leader Amol Kolhe said on Friday.

      Kolhe, a Lok Sabha member from Shirur, was speaking to reporters after meeting Shah along with a delegation of parliamentarians of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) here. Read more.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • December 09, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST

      Delhi | Executive & Judiciary should have peaceful relations, says Manish Tewari

      Centre's & Vice-President's comments on judiciary are unfortunate & don't give good signs.That's why I brought an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on confrontation b/w Centre & judiciary: Congress MP Manish Tewari

    • December 09, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST

      Himachal Pradesh Post-Elections

      State in-charge Rajeev Shukla & supervisors Bhupinder Hooda, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel holds meeting with HP Congress chief Pratibha Singh and other leaders at a hotel in Shimla.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes