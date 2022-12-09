Live News Updates: Puducherry CM N Rangasamy inspects preparations as cyclone Mandous intensifies

1000 Khelo India centres will be opened by 15th August 2023 across the country: Anurag Thakur
Out of the 1000 centres, 733 centres have been already sanctioned, says Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur
Puducherry CM N Rangasamy inspects preparations as cyclone Mandous intensifies
China struggles with COVID infections after controls ease
IOA elections: PT Usha to be officially elected as first woman president
HC orders interim stay on Assam-Meghalaya border pact
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel submits resignation
Bombay HC allows felling of around 20,000 mangrove trees for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
'Mandous' to cross coast near Chennai, NDRF teams deployed in Tamil Nadu
Divestment Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey: The transaction of IDBI Bank, BEML is ongoing
Asset monetisation isn't for boosting government's coffers but to trigger capex: Divestment Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey
US designates 6 Pakistani firms for 'unsafeguarded' nuclear proliferation
Shradha murder case: Aaftab to appear in proceedings at court through video-conferencing
Police seizes 30,000 Yaba tablets and 55 soap cases containing heroin in Assam
Meet the college lecturer who moonlights as a railway porter
Treat patients first before initiating hospital admission process: Mamata Banerjee to doctors
International Anti-Corruption Day 2022: History, theme and significance
Cyclonic storm to cross coast between north TN and south AP
Beijing reports 1,185 symptomatic, 1,488 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 8
4 killed, over 60 wedding guests injured in gas cylinder explosion in Jodhpur
Cyclone to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota around midnight of today to early hours of December 10.
Himachal Pradesh: State Congress chief Pratibha Singh's supporters gathered outside Oberoi Cecil hotel in Shimla
State Congress chief Pratibha Singh's supporters gathered outside Oberoi Cecil hotel in Shimla showcasing their support to her while stopping Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's carcade.
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: State Congress chief Pratibha Singh's supporters gathered outside Oberoi Cecil hotel in Shimla showcasing their support to her while stopping Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's carcade.
In the deal to free Griner, Putin used a familiar lever: Pain
President Vladimir Putin of Russia wants to prosecute his war in Ukraine in the same way he secured the freedom on Thursday of a major Russian arms dealer: inflict so much pain on Western governments that, eventually, they make a deal.
The Kremlin pushed for more than a decade to get Viktor Bout, convicted in 2011 of conspiring to kill Americans, released from prison in the United States. But it was only this year, with the arrest at a Moscow airport of American basketball star Brittney Griner, that Putin found the leverage to get his way. Read more.
Jairam Ramesh talks about LAC
LAC issue is priority; we gave notice in RS, it wasn't accepted by Chairman. We'll continue to bring that up. Center's avoiding India-China issue for 22 months. We also advised that Defence minister must brief Opposition leaders if they don't want a debate: Jairam Ramesh, Congress
Cactus farms could one day help offset oil imports, create jobs
Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh convened a consultation meeting on 'Cactus Plantation and its Economic Usage' in New Delhi on December 8, according to a release by the Ministry of Rural Development.
About 30% of India's land area falls under the category of degraded land. Through the Watershed Development Component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY), Department of Land Resources (DoLR) is responsible for restoring degraded lands. Read more.
Tamil Nadu | Cyclone Mandous update
Several flights cancelled at Chennai Airport on December 9 due to adverse weather conditions: Chennai Airport
YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila stages a protest
YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila staged a protest at Tang Bund Ambedkar Statue after Warangal police didn’t give permission for padayatra in Warangal district.
Amit Shah to meet CMs of Maharashtra, Karnataka on December 14
Home Minister Amit Shah will meet chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka on December 14 to soothe tempers on the border dispute between the two states, NCP leader Amol Kolhe said on Friday.
Kolhe, a Lok Sabha member from Shirur, was speaking to reporters after meeting Shah along with a delegation of parliamentarians of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) here. Read more.
Delhi | Executive & Judiciary should have peaceful relations, says Manish Tewari
Centre's & Vice-President's comments on judiciary are unfortunate & don't give good signs.That's why I brought an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on confrontation b/w Centre & judiciary: Congress MP Manish Tewari
Himachal Pradesh Post-Elections
State in-charge Rajeev Shukla & supervisors Bhupinder Hooda, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel holds meeting with HP Congress chief Pratibha Singh and other leaders at a hotel in Shimla.