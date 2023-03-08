Live News: Government directs agencies to procure onion from farmers as prices crash

Live News Updates: The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) and the National Consumers Cooperative Federation of India Limited (NCCF) have been directed to procure onions from farmers.
Women's Day 2023: Gender Equality 300 years away, says UN Chief Antonio Guterres
-United Nations Secretary-General AntonioGuterressaid that the progress toward gender equality is "vanishing before our eyes," and it will take 300 years to bridge that gap, according to the official release from the United Nations.
-While addressing the UN session of the Commission on the Status of Women, Guterres said, "It takes on even greater significance at a time when women's rights are being abused, threatened, and violated around the world. Progress won over decades is vanishing before our eyes."
Renewable subsidies, higher tariffs on coal to result in lower emissions in India by 2030
-Combining renewable subsidies and higher tariffs on coal would lower the emissions by nearly one-third in India by 2030 compared to the current policies, according to a study carried out by two IMF economists.
-The study, conducted by Margaux MacDonald and John Spray, notes that the two steps would also decrease coal imports by 14 per cent by 2030 -increasing resilience to global changes in energy prices and improving energy security.
-The study observes that India has made significant progress towards meeting its emissions reduction targets under the Paris Agreement, but with current policies total greenhouse gasemissions wouldincrease by over 40 percent by 2030.
Maharashtra Economic Survey for the year 2023-24 tabled in the State Assembly by State Finance Minister and Deputy CM Devendra Fadanvis.
Kerala | CM Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary of Kerala CM, arrives at the ED office for interrogation in the LIFE Mission scam case, for the second consecutive day.
India, US are natural, strategic allies: Commerce minister Piyush Goyal
-US and India are natural allies. We have a lot of good partnerships & coalitions that we are creating. The agenda is full of possibilities and we're working together for a safe, secure Indo-Pacific, he said.
-We're working together to secure resilient supply chains, to ensure critical minerals and semiconductors are available for countries who are trusted partners of each other. US-India are strategic allies. We're expanding our relationship as 2 friends, trusted partners, added Goyal.
Government directs agencies to procure onion from farmers as its prices crash
-The government has directed its procurement agencies to immediately intervene in the market for the purchase of Kharif red onion and for simultaneous dispatch and sale to the consumption centres in the wake of reports of their falling prices in the mandis.
-It directed the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) and the National Consumers Cooperative Federation of India Limited (NCCF) to procure onions from farmers.
Indian Navy ALH, on a routine sortie off Mumbai, met with an accident close to the coast. Immediate search and rescue ensured the safe recovery of a crew of three by Naval patrol craft. An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered: Indian Navy
Tripura Elections 2023:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala for the swearing-in ceremony of Tripura CM-designate Manik Saha.BJP's Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha takes oath as the Chief Minister of Tripura, in Agartala for second term.
"Tactics of intimidation..." by Centre, says K Kavitha on ED summons in Delhi excise policy case
Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said that she has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to appear on March 9 in the national capital, in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.
-Terming the summons as "tactics of intimidation" by the Centre, against the Telangana chief minister K Chadrashekar Rao and the BRS party, Kavitha stated she and the party will continue to fight to expose the Centre's failures and will raise voice for a brighter and better future for India.
Tripura elections 2023: PM Modi leaves for Tripura to attend swearing-in ceremony of BJP-led govt
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for Tripura where he is scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Manik Saha-led BJP government.
Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat.
- He had announced yesterday that he will meditate today and not celebrate Holi in wake of the arrests of party's leaders Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia.
Coronavirus Update: Active cases cross 3,000-mark after 67 days in India
- India saw a single-day rise of 326 fresh Covid 19 cases, while the active cases crossed the 3,000-mark after 67 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.
- The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
Mild tremor of 3.3 magnitude recorded in Kutch
- A tremor of 3.3 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat's Kutch district in the wee hours on Wednesday, according to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).
- The tremor was recorded at 3:42 am with its epicentre located at around 10 km north-northeast (NNE) from Bhachau city in the Kutch district at a depth of 24.6 km, as per the update shared by the Gandhinagar-based ISR on its website.
Holi 2023
Delhi | US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo arrives at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to participate in #Holi celebrations. pic.twitter.com/otO4nRmsSn— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023
Weather update: Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to be around 31 degrees celsius
- Delhi logged a minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
- The average maximum temperature in Delhi for the month of February this year was pegged at 27.7 degrees Celsius, the third highest in the last 63 years.
PM Modi on International Women's Day: Govt will keep working to further women's empowerment
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the role of women in India's progress and said his government will keep working to further women's empowerment.
- "On International Women's Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress," PM Modi said in a tweet.
India at UNSC: Violence against women, girls perpetrated by terrorists remains rampant
- India has told the UN Security Council that violence perpetrated by terrorists against women and girls remains rampant and should be strongly condemned.
- India is Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said on Tuesday that Member States must provide a conducive environment for the participation and inclusion of women in political processes and decision-making.
State govt must come forward to support and compensate the farmers: Maharashtra LoP Ajit Pawar
- Ajit Pawar, while addressing media, said that Maharashtra's farmers have suffered a lot in the past 3 days due to unseasonal rains. Opposition will raise the issue of compensation to farmers in Assembly today. Today onward State govt must come forward to support and compensate the farmers
- He further added that there was a forecast of rain for these 3 days everywhere. Now, Govt should focus on ensuring the materialisation of the farm insurance claims.
ISRO successfully carries out 'extremely challenging' controlled re-entry experiment of aged satellite
- The Indian Space Research Organisation said it successfully carried out an "extremely challenging" controlled re-entry experiment of the decommissioned orbiting Megha-Tropiques-1 (MT-1) satellite.
- "The satellite re-entered the Earth's atmosphere and would have disintegrated over the Pacific Ocean", the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said on Twitter.
- At least six Palestinians were killed in the West Bank in an Israeli raid aimed at arresting a suspect involved in the killing of two Israeli brothers the previous week, Palestinian and Israeli officials said.
Gujarat BJP MLA to move resolution in Assembly seeking action against BBC on 2002 riots documentary
- Gujarat BJP MLA Vipul Patel will on March 10 move a resolution in the Assembly seeking "strong action" against the "concocted" findings shown in a BBC documentary, which he alleged "once again attempts to blame the then state government" for the 2002 post-Godhra riots.
- As per PTI, the proposed resolution will likely say the BBC documentary was a "low-level attempt" to tarnish India's global image.
2 killed, several injured after train derails in Egypt
- At least two people were killed and 16 injured after a train derailed in Qalyub, a city in the Qalyubia Governorate about 23 km north of Egypt's capital Cairo.
IMF welcomes progress made by Sri Lankan authorities
- The International Monetary Fund welcomed the progress made by Sri Lanka in taking some decisive policy actions to address its economic woes and obtaining financing assurances from all their major creditors, including China, India and the Paris Club.
- Krishna Srinivasan, Director of Asia and Pacific Department of IMF, said Sri Lanka has now received financing assurances from all major bilateral creditors.
- This paves the way for consideration by the IMF's Board on March 20 the approval of the Staff Level Agreement reached on September 1, 2022 for financing under an Extended Fund Facility.
Delhi liquor scam: ED summons K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana CM on March 9
- According to news agency ANI, Enforcement Directorate has summoned K Kavitha, BRS MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Delhi liquor scam.
- She has been called tomorrow for questioning
Manik Saha to take oath as Tripura CM for 2nd consecutive term
- Manik Saha to take oath as CM of Tripura for the second consecutive term in Agartala today.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda will attend the ceremony.
China see temperatures hit record high for early March
- More than a dozen major Chinese cities saw temperatures hit record seasonal highs this week, with central China's Wuhan and Zhengzhou at more than 10 degrees Celsius (18F) higher than normal for early March, official data showed.
- Wuhan, located on the middle reaches of the Yangtze river, registered temperatures of 26 Celsius on Monday, 12 degrees higher than the long-term early March average, while Beijing and surrounding cities also saw temperatures reach 22-25 Celsius earlier this week, as per Reuters.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese to meet Joe Biden in US after India trip
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he will visit the United States for a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden after his trip to India this week.
- "I look forward to the continuing engagement that I have with the U.S. administration," Albanese told reporters before leaving for India.
- Albanese is expected to sign a long-awaited pact to build a fleet of nuclear submarines during his U.S. visit next week, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Tuesday.
Trade with India presents Australian businesses & workers with tremendous opportunities for growth: Australian PM
- "Today I’m bringing a delegation of ministers & business leaders to India...At the kind invitation of PM Narendra Modi, we'll be visiting Ahmedabad, Mumbai & New Delhi. Trade with India presents Australian businesses & workers with tremendous opportunities for growth," tweets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
US to relax COVID testing rules for travelers from China
- The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for travelers from China as soon as Friday, according to a report by Associated Press.
- The report said that the Biden administration has decided to roll back the testing requirements as cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining in China and the U.S. has gathered better information about the surge.
Arun Subramanian to be US District Judge for the Southern District of New York
- Indian American Arun Subramanian to be the next United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York.
- He is also the first South Asian judge to serve on this bench, said Senate Judiciary Committee.
- He graduated summa cum laude from Case Western Reserve University in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in computer science and English. Three years later, he earned his law degree from Columbia Law School as a James Kent & Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar. He also served as executive articles editor for the Columbia Law Review.
Australian regulator to monitor rapid growth in digital platforms sector
- The Australian competition regulator said that it would probe the country's fast-evolving ecosystem of digital platform service providers as part of a five-year inquiry into the sector.
- The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said, as per Reuters, that consumers and businesses are becoming increasingly dependent on products and services offered by digital platforms such as Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft, and it's crucial to examine how these giants are expanding their reach in the country.
Canada repeals laws targeting women, LGBTQ community
- Canada has repealed historic indecency and anti-abortion laws targeting women and the LGBTQ community, the government said on Tuesday. This will now allow people convicted under such offences to clear their records.
- "Canadians deserve non-discriminatory policies that put their safety first," Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth said in the statement.
