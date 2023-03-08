Live News: Government directs agencies to procure onion from farmers as prices crash

March 08, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

Coronavirus Update: Active cases cross 3,000-mark after 67 days in India

- India saw a single-day rise of 326 fresh Covid 19 cases, while the active cases crossed the 3,000-mark after 67 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

- The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.