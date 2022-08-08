Live News: Israel, Palestinians appear headed for cease-fire in Gaza

August 08, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

Nikhat Zareen, Sarath Kamal headline India's Day 10 performance at Commonwealth Games 2022



- It was another memorable day for India where boxers and Table Tennis players established their supremacy and signed off with a 14-medal triumph on Day 10 at the Commonwealth Games 2022.



- So far, Indian athletes have won 55 medals-- 18 golds, 15 silvers and 22 bronze-- at the Commonwealth Games 2022.



- The Boxing gold rush for India on day 10 began with Nitu Ghanghas beating the host country's Demie-Jade Rezstan 5-0 in a unanimous points decision to win gold in the women's 48kg (Minimumweight) category, India's 14th of the campaign.



- Amit Panghal in the men's 48kg-51kg (Flyweight) division took the same 5-0 route displaying clear supremacy against another English boxer, Kiaran Macdonald.

(ANI)