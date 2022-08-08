Live News: Israel, Palestinians appear headed for cease-fire in Gaza

Live News: Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip appeared headed toward a cease-fire Sunday night after Egyptian officials said bo.
The cease-fire would end the worst fighting in Gaza since an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas last year. Since Friday night, the violence has killed 43 Palestinians, including 15 children and four women.
Nikhat Zareen, Sarath Kamal headline India's Day 10 performance at Commonwealth Games 2022
- It was another memorable day for India where boxers and Table Tennis players established their supremacy and signed off with a 14-medal triumph on Day 10 at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
- So far, Indian athletes have won 55 medals-- 18 golds, 15 silvers and 22 bronze-- at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
- The Boxing gold rush for India on day 10 began with Nitu Ghanghas beating the host country's Demie-Jade Rezstan 5-0 in a unanimous points decision to win gold in the women's 48kg (Minimumweight) category, India's 14th of the campaign.
- Amit Panghal in the men's 48kg-51kg (Flyweight) division took the same 5-0 route displaying clear supremacy against another English boxer, Kiaran Macdonald.
(ANI)
Punjab demands MSP for farmers, Chhattisgarh asks for GST compensation
- From farmers' plight to GST revenue, chief Ministers of States raised several issues in the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and held in the national capital on Sunday.
- Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma discussed the modernization of the agriculture sector while attending the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in Delhi.
(ANI)
Commonwealth Games 2022: India's schedule on August 8
Here's India's complete schedule for last day at the CWG 2022:
Badminton
1:20 PM: PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li (Canada) in Women's Singles Gold Medal Match
Badminton
2:10 PM: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG (Malaysia) in Men's Singles Gold Medal Match
Badminton
3 PM: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy in Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match
Table Tennis
3:35 PM: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Paul Drinkhall (England) in Men's
Singles Bronze Medal Match
Table Tennis
4:25 PM: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford (England) in Men's
Singles Gold Medal Match
Hockey
5 PM: India vs Australia in Men's Gold Medal Match
Nitish's Key Party Meet Tomorrow After Skipping Another Central Event
- By skipping the Niti Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Bihar chief minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar has steered clear of invites by the BJP-led Union government for the fourth time now since July 17, adding fuel to the buzz of tensions between allies.
- Last month, Nitish Kumar had skipped the oath-taking ceremony of NDA pick President Droupadi Murmu. Before that, on July 17, Kumar gave a miss to a meeting of chief ministers called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss issues related to the national flag and deputed BJP’s Tarkishor Prasad instead.
- He snubbed the BJP again when he skipped a dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing the oath-taking ceremony of seven newly elected members of the legislative council.
(News18)
