English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    August 08, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

    Live News: Israel, Palestinians appear headed for cease-fire in Gaza

    Live News: Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip appeared headed toward a cease-fire Sunday night after Egyptian officials said bo.

    Moneycontrol's live coverage on top headlines, and important events, including Commonwealth Games 2022, Monsoon session of parliament, monkeypox and more.

    The cease-fire would end the worst fighting in Gaza since an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas last year. Since Friday night, the violence has killed 43 Palestinians, including 15 children and four women.
    • August 08, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

      Nikhat Zareen, Sarath Kamal headline India's Day 10 performance at Commonwealth Games 2022


      - It was another memorable day for India where boxers and Table Tennis players established their supremacy and signed off with a 14-medal triumph on Day 10 at the Commonwealth Games 2022.


      - So far, Indian athletes have won 55 medals-- 18 golds, 15 silvers and 22 bronze-- at the Commonwealth Games 2022.


      - The Boxing gold rush for India on day 10 began with Nitu Ghanghas beating the host country's Demie-Jade Rezstan 5-0 in a unanimous points decision to win gold in the women's 48kg (Minimumweight) category, India's 14th of the campaign.


      - Amit Panghal in the men's 48kg-51kg (Flyweight) division took the same 5-0 route displaying clear supremacy against another English boxer, Kiaran Macdonald.

      (ANI)

    • August 08, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

      Punjab demands MSP for farmers, Chhattisgarh asks for GST compensation

      - From farmers' plight to GST revenue, chief Ministers of States raised several issues in the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and held in the national capital on Sunday.

      - Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma discussed the modernization of the agriculture sector while attending the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in Delhi.

      (ANI)

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 08, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

      Commonwealth Games 2022: India's schedule on August 8


      Here's India's complete schedule for last day at the CWG 2022:

      Badminton

      1:20 PM: PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li (Canada) in Women's Singles Gold Medal Match

      Badminton

      2:10 PM: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG (Malaysia) in Men's Singles Gold Medal Match

      Badminton

      3 PM: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy in Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match

      Table Tennis

      3:35 PM: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Paul Drinkhall (England) in Men's 
       

      Singles Bronze Medal Match

      Table Tennis

      4:25 PM: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford (England) in Men's 
      Singles Gold Medal Match

      Hockey

      5 PM: India vs Australia in Men's Gold Medal Match

    • August 08, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

      Nitish's Key Party Meet Tomorrow After Skipping Another Central Event


      - By skipping the Niti Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Bihar chief minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar has steered clear of invites by the BJP-led Union government for the fourth time now since July 17, adding fuel to the buzz of tensions between allies.

      - Last month, Nitish Kumar had skipped the oath-taking ceremony of NDA pick President Droupadi Murmu. Before that, on July 17, Kumar gave a miss to a meeting of chief ministers called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss issues related to the national flag and deputed BJP’s Tarkishor Prasad instead.

      - He snubbed the BJP again when he skipped a dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing the oath-taking ceremony of seven newly elected members of the legislative council.

      (News18)

    • August 08, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top headlines and news. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!

    • ADVERTISEMENT

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.