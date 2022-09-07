Live News Update: US reports over 20,000 monkeypox cases

September 07, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

'Welcome Rahul' posters, graffiti adorn Kanyakumari walls as Cong set for mega mass contact yatra

The coastal town of Kanyakumari was buzzing with activity as Congress workers geared up for the launch of the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" this evening, which the party is touting as its biggest mass contact programme since Independence and a "turning point" in India's political history.



Posters with "welcome Rahul Gandhi" and "Bharat Jodo Yatra" written in Tamil adorned the walls of the city on India's southern tip.



Flags and flyers have been put up leading up to the "Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam", where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will receive a Khadi flag from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and hand it over to Seva Dal workers, who will manage the yatra throughout its 3,570-km route from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.



A final check of the preparations at the seaside venue of the rally near the "Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam" was carried out by Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, along with senior party leader and yatra organisation panel in-charge Digvijaya Singh.



"There is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement among the Congress workers across the country," Ramesh told PTI.