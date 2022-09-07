Live News Update: US reports over 20,000 monkeypox cases

Business and Politics Live Updates: A total of 20,733 known monkeypox cases had been reported nationwide as of Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.
The US has confirmed more than 20,000 monkeypox cases, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
China clears roads to earthquake epicentre, death toll rises to 74
China has reopened roads leading to the epicentre of Monday's 6.8 magnitude earthquake in the southwestern province of Sichuan and traffic has resumed, state media reported on Wednesday, while the death toll has risen to 74.
In addition, a total of 259 people were injured in the disaster and 26 remained missing as of Tuesday night, the People's Daily reported.
The strongest earthquake to hit the province since 2017 destroyed numerous buildings and caused severe damage to power and water infrastructure as well as telecommunications.
(Reuters)
Australia urges China to allow detained mom to speak to kids
Australia's prime minister on Wednesday urged China to allow detained Chinese-born Australian journalist Cheng Lei to make her first contact with her children in more than two years. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese renewed his government's call for Cheng to have access to her family after China's Ambassador Xiao Qian offered the family his help.
“Cheng Lei should have access to her family. Australia continues to make representation and we have a very strong view about her treatment, and we'll continue to make representation,” Albanese told reporters.
Wearing seat belts will be compulsory for all passengers in car says Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that wearing seat belts will be compulsory for all the passengers in a car.
"Because of the death of Cyrus Mistry in a car accident, we have taken a decision that there will be a seat belt beep system for the rear seats also in vehicles," he said while addressing a programme to celebrate India@75.
"We will issue a draft notification in 3-4 days (for making it mandatory for automakers to introduce a seat belt alarm system for rear seats also)," Gadkari added.
(PTI)
'Welcome Rahul' posters, graffiti adorn Kanyakumari walls as Cong set for mega mass contact yatra
The coastal town of Kanyakumari was buzzing with activity as Congress workers geared up for the launch of the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" this evening, which the party is touting as its biggest mass contact programme since Independence and a "turning point" in India's political history.
Posters with "welcome Rahul Gandhi" and "Bharat Jodo Yatra" written in Tamil adorned the walls of the city on India's southern tip.
Flags and flyers have been put up leading up to the "Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam", where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will receive a Khadi flag from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and hand it over to Seva Dal workers, who will manage the yatra throughout its 3,570-km route from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
A final check of the preparations at the seaside venue of the rally near the "Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam" was carried out by Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, along with senior party leader and yatra organisation panel in-charge Digvijaya Singh.
"There is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement among the Congress workers across the country," Ramesh told PTI.
UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
The UN atomic watchdog agency has urged Russia and Ukraine to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the Zaporizhzhia power plant amid mounting fears the fighting could trigger a catastrophe in a country still scarred by the Chernobyl disaster.
“We are playing with fire, and something very, very catastrophic could take place,” Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, warned the UN Security Council, days after leading an inspection visit to the plant.
In a detailed report on its visit, the IAEA said shelling around the Europe's largest nuclear power plant should stop immediately.
“This requires agreement by all relevant parties to the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone" around the plant, it said.
Bengaluru rains: Karnataka IT minister calls meeting of representatives of several software companies today
As the incessant rains continued in Silicon City Bengaluru, IT and BT Minister CN Aswathanarayana has called a meeting of the representatives of the heads of several software companies at 5 pm on Wednesday to discuss the problems created in the city due to the unprecedented rain.
Chief Secretary to the State Government, Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Authority officials, Urban Development Department officials, and City Police Commissioner will be participating in this meeting which will be held in the conference hall of Vidhansouda.
He has already said that businessmen can freely speak about the problems they are facing due to rain.
He informed ANI that the heads or representatives of companies like Infosys, Wipro, Emphasis, Nasscom, Goldman Sachs, Intel, TCS, Philips, Sonata Software and other companies would attend the meeting.
Participants will discuss issues faced by them in the meeting. Besides, the BBMP Chief Commissioner will present a PPT on the problems of the city.
(ANI)
Karnataka Flood Updates
500m from Sena Bhavan, Shinde faction finds his own space
A month after the Shinde faction began hunting for an office that would rival the iconic Shiv Sena Bhavan at Dadar, it has zeroed in on an office space a little over 500 meters away from Uddhav Thackeray’s headquarter.
Vastu Central is a spanking new ground plus 5 storey commercial plaza developed by Shri Vithalesh which is only now acquiring tenants that include a doctor’s clinic, the offices of a cooperative bank and a few shops. But the pride of place at Vastu Central which sits between the towering Kohinoor Square and the office of G North ward, will belong Eknath Shinde’s political office.
(Hindustan Times)
Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Mizoram's Champhai
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 50 km east of Champhai in Mizoram, according to the National Centre for Seismology on Wednesday.
The earthquake occurred at 12.55 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.
The depth of the earthquake was a depth of 13 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 07-09-2022, 00:50:55 IST, Lat: 23.41 & Long: 93.82, Depth: 13 Km, Location: 50km E of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology.
US reports over 20,000 monkeypox cases
The US has confirmed more than 20,000 monkeypox cases, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
A total of 20,733 known monkeypox cases had been reported nationwide as of Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.
California had the most cases with 3,833, followed by New York with 3,526 and Florida with 2,126, the data showed.
So far the US has the world`s highest tally of monkeypox cases.
(IANS)
Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary
Suella Braverman, nee Fernandes, the Conservative Party member of Parliament for Fareham in south-east England, on Tuesday appointed as the UK's new Home Secretary, succeeding fellow Indian-origin colleague Priti Patel.
The 42-year-old barrister, who until now served as the Attorney General in the Boris Johnson led government, was among the first contenders to throw her hat in the ring to replace Johnson as Tory leader and Prime Minister. Braverman was named as the Home Secretary by newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss.
(Image: Reuters)
HC upholds death sentence of man for killing 6 people
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence awarded by a CBI court to a man convicted of killing six people, including his wife and their three children, in 2009. The convict, Sarvan, had also killed his neighbour and her son. The bench also upheld the four-year rigorous imprisonment sentence awarded to Sarvan's sister-in-law Suman for tampering with evidence.
