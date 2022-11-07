 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Live News | Supreme Court to announce verdict on EWS quota today

Moneycontrol News
Nov 07, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

Business and Political Updates: The apex court had on September 27 reserved the verdict on the legal question of whether the EWS quota violated the basic structure of the Constitution after hearing a battery of senior lawyers, including the then Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, in the marathon hearing that had lasted for six-and-half-day.

Get real-time updates on political and business news from world as well as India under one platform.

According to the causelist of November 7 uploaded on the apex court website, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit would deliver the verdict in the matter.

November 07, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

Delhi

November 07, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

Bypoll Results: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Rutuja Latke wins Andheri East seat

November 07, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

November 07, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

Delhi Weather Update

November 07, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST