Live News | Supreme Court to announce verdict on EWS quota today

November 07, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

Bypoll Results: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Rutuja Latke wins Andheri East seat



Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Rutuja Latke, won the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai by bagging more than 66,000 votes followed by 12,806 votes polled in favour of the None Of The Above (NOTA) option. The by-election was necessitated due to the death of sitting Shiv Sena MLA and Rutuja Latke’s husband Ramesh Latke in May. Latke was pitted against six independent candidates of which Rajesh Tripathi got 1,571 votes, Neena Khedekar 1,531, Bala Nadar 1,515, Farhana Sayed 1,093, Manoj Nayak 900, while Milind Kamble received 624 votes.

Uddhav Thackeray said the results shows people are supporting Shiv Sena. “This is just the beginning of a fight. The (party) symbol is important but people look for the character too. The bypoll results show people support us,” Thackeray said.



This was the first electoral contest in Maharashtra after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed in June following a revolt by a section of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

(News18)