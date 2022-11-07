Live News | Supreme Court to announce verdict on EWS quota today

Delhi AQI at 326 in 'Very Poor' category
Delhi wakes up to a lingering smog covering its sky with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) under the 'Very Poor' category, at 326
Get real-time updates on political and business news from world as well as India under one platform.According to the causelist of November 7 uploaded on the apex court website, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit would deliver the verdict in the matter.
Delhi AQI at 326 in 'Very Poor' category
Delhi wakes up to a lingering smog covering its sky with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) under the 'Very Poor' category, at 326
Bypoll Results: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Rutuja Latke wins Andheri East seat
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Rutuja Latke, won the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai by bagging more than 66,000 votes followed by 12,806 votes polled in favour of the None Of The Above (NOTA) option. The by-election was necessitated due to the death of sitting Shiv Sena MLA and Rutuja Latke’s husband Ramesh Latke in May. Latke was pitted against six independent candidates of which Rajesh Tripathi got 1,571 votes, Neena Khedekar 1,531, Bala Nadar 1,515, Farhana Sayed 1,093, Manoj Nayak 900, while Milind Kamble received 624 votes.
Uddhav Thackeray said the results shows people are supporting Shiv Sena. “This is just the beginning of a fight. The (party) symbol is important but people look for the character too. The bypoll results show people support us,” Thackeray said.
This was the first electoral contest in Maharashtra after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed in June following a revolt by a section of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.
(News18)
EWS quota: SC reserves judgment on challenge to 103rd constitutional amendment
According to the causelist of November 7 uploaded on the apex court website, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit would deliver the verdict in the matter.
The apex court had on September 27 reserved the verdict on the legal question of whether the EWS quota violated the basic structure of the Constitution after hearing a battery of senior lawyers, including the then Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, in the marathon hearing that had lasted for six-and-half-day.
Delhi Weather Update
Delhi wakes up to a lingering smog covering its sky with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) under the 'Very Poor' category, at 326— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022
(Visuals from near Akshardham Temple & Anand Vihar) pic.twitter.com/3PMczYGMJt
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!