Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP wins 58 seats, BJP bags 48 as counting still underway; Congress trailing far behind at 4

Moneycontrol News
Dec 07, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

MCD Election Results 2022 Updates: The results are out for 111 wards of the total 250 in the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The BJP has won from 48 wards while the AAP has won from 58 seats. Congress bagged four seats so far, latest data shows.

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The counting of votes at 42 centres across Delhi began on Wednesday morning. The exit polls had predicted a massive victory for AAP in the MCD election in Delhi. However, the BJP on Tuesday had exuded hope that the tide will turn in its favour. The results for the civic polls will be announced after counting of polled votes on all the 250 municipal wards later today. And AAP takes the lead in neck-and-neck battle with BJP. Stay tuned for live updates on the election results.

December 07, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

Bobby Kinnarthe first transgender candidate fielded for MCD polls by the Aam Aadmi Party has won from Delhi's Sultanpuri.

December 07, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

December 07, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

December 07, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

Votes are being counted at 42 centres set up across the city, with the BJP and AAP locked in a tight contest, unlike a sweep predicted for the Aam Aadmi Party by exit polls.The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections began on December 7 morning amid tight security. The ruling BJP,which is hoping to extend its 15-year-long rule in the national capital’s civic body, was locked in a tight contest with the Aam Aadmi Party looking to score gets its own "double engine" in the Capital by adding the civic body to its bag. AAP is in power in the national capital.Read more.

December 07, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

December 07, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Sounds, songs and colour at AAP office smid trends seesaw

The mood at the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi was celebratory Wednesday morning with patriotic songs blaring through loudspeakers and the entire premises decked up with colourful balloons as the latest counting trends showed the party just inching ahead of the BJP in the MCD polls.

A large stage has been set up for mediapersons at the Rouse Avenue office of the party.

AAP workers, nervous but hopeful, had their eyes glued to LED screens throwing the latest counting trends. They are also keeping a tab on social media and some of them were seen constantly tweeting as the final touches were being given to the office for celebrating what could be the party’s first victory in municipal polls here.

“AAP hi aayegi MCD mein is baar humko bharosa hai (We are confident the AAP will win this MCD poll),” said a party worker blowing blue and yellow balloons at the office.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address people after the results. (PTI)

December 07, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: People of Delhi will take revenge for the manner in which Delhi CM indulged in corruption & betrayed them: Adesh Gupta

I trust people of Delhi. We raised issues, exposed AAP's corruption & revealed their failures. We're going to come to power in MCD, for the 4th time: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta

December 07, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST

AAP wins 31 and leads on 101 seats, BJP wins 32 and leads on 74 seats as counting continues.

Congress wins 4, leads on 6 and Independent candidates win 1 and lead on 1.

December 07, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

BJP & AAP win 14 seats each. AAP currently leads in 132 seats and BJP leads in 103 seats, as the counting of votes continues.

December 07, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

"Lotus will bloom, just wait. The people have rejected Arvind Kejriwal. Counting is still on," says Ravi Kishan, BJP MP