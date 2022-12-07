MCD Election Results 2022 Updates: The results are out for 111 wards of the total 250 in the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The BJP has won from 48 wards while the AAP has won from 58 seats. Congress bagged four seats so far, latest data shows.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The counting of votes at 42 centres across Delhi began on Wednesday morning. The exit polls had predicted a massive victory for AAP in the MCD election in Delhi. However, the BJP on Tuesday had exuded hope that the tide will turn in its favour. The results for the civic polls will be announced after counting of polled votes on all the 250 municipal wards later today. And AAP takes the lead in neck-and-neck battle with BJP. Stay tuned for live updates on the election results.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Bobby Kinnar wins from Delhi's Sultanpuri
Bobby Kinnarthe first transgender candidate fielded for MCD polls by the Aam Aadmi Party has won from Delhi's Sultanpuri.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP wins 58 seats, BJP bags 48 as counting still underway; Congress trailing far behind at 4
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP wins 52 seats, BJP bags 44 as counting still underway
Delhi MCD election results 2022: A tight contest as counting of votes for 250 wards gets underway
Votes are being counted at 42 centres set up across the city, with the BJP and AAP locked in a tight contest, unlike a sweep predicted for the Aam Aadmi Party by exit polls.The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections began on December 7 morning amid tight security. The ruling BJP,which is hoping to extend its 15-year-long rule in the national capital’s civic body, was locked in a tight contest with the Aam Aadmi Party looking to score gets its own "double engine" in the Capital by adding the civic body to its bag. AAP is in power in the national capital.Read more.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP wins 31 and leads on 101 seats, BJP wins 32 and leads on 74 seats as counting continues
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Sounds, songs and colour at AAP office smid trends seesaw
The mood at the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi was celebratory Wednesday morning with patriotic songs blaring through loudspeakers and the entire premises decked up with colourful balloons as the latest counting trends showed the party just inching ahead of the BJP in the MCD polls.
A large stage has been set up for mediapersons at the Rouse Avenue office of the party.
AAP workers, nervous but hopeful, had their eyes glued to LED screens throwing the latest counting trends. They are also keeping a tab on social media and some of them were seen constantly tweeting as the final touches were being given to the office for celebrating what could be the party’s first victory in municipal polls here.
“AAP hi aayegi MCD mein is baar humko bharosa hai (We are confident the AAP will win this MCD poll),” said a party worker blowing blue and yellow balloons at the office.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address people after the results. (PTI)
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: People of Delhi will take revenge for the manner in which Delhi CM indulged in corruption & betrayed them: Adesh Gupta
I trust people of Delhi. We raised issues, exposed AAP's corruption & revealed their failures. We're going to come to power in MCD, for the 4th time: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: In latest trends, AAP crosses half way mark
AAP wins 31 and leads on 101 seats, BJP wins 32 and leads on 74 seats as counting continues.
Congress wins 4, leads on 6 and Independent candidates win 1 and lead on 1.
BJP & AAP win 14 seats each. AAP currently leads in 132 seats and BJP leads in 103 seats, as the counting of votes continues.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: "Lotus Will Bloom", Says BJP's Ravi Kishan On Civic Polls
"Lotus will bloom, just wait. The people have rejected Arvind Kejriwal. Counting is still on," says Ravi Kishan, BJP MP
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP & AAP win 14 seats each as first MCD results out
- The BJP has won 10 seats and the AAP six in the MCD polls, according to the State Election Commission, as the counting of votes continues. - The counting of votes polled in the December 4 MCD elections commenced at 8 am Wednesday at 42 counting centres across Delhi amid tight security. Sultana Abad of the AAP won the Jama Masjid ward, while the party's Sarika Chaudhary defeated Congress' Farhad Suri by a margin of 244 votes in the Daryaganj seat. - The BJP's Alka Raghav emerged victorious in Laxmi Nagar by a margin of 3,819 votes, while the party's Rohini D candidate Smita also registered a win. - The AAP's Ankush Narang has won from the Ranjeet Nagar seat.
BJP wins 10 seats and AAP win 6 seats. BJP currently leads on 96 seats and AAP leads on 121 seats, as the counting of votes continues.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP slowly pulling ahead of BJP in leads as Delhi MCD counting progresses
- Times Now shows AAP with 125 wards and BJP with 115 wards. this includes both wins and leading
- India Today shows AAP leading in 129, BJP leading in 106 and Congress leading in 10
- News 18 shows AAP leading in 128, BJP leading in 111 and Congress in 7
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Mohan Garden ward | BJP's Shyam Kumar Mishra Wins
Ward No.113 Mohan Garden (मोहन गार्डन) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: More wins come in
BJP wins Seelampur, Laxmi Nagar, Rohini wards
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP and AAP win 2 seats each and lead on 112 seats each, as the counting of votes continues
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live UpdatesIn the 2017 MCD polls, when Delhi voted for three -- east, north and south -- corporations, BJP emerged victorious by winning 181 of the 272 wards. AAP won 48 and the Congress got 30 seats
DelhiMCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP wins Daryaganj, BJP gets Mohan Nagar ward
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won Daryaganj ward, while the BJP has bagged Mohan Nagar ward as counting of votes for Delhi Municipal Corporation polls continue.
DelhiMCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Wards where AAP and BJP are leading
AAP leading : Andrews Ganj, Adarsh Nagar, Model Town , Mukherjee Nagar, Budh Vikar, Chandni Chowk, Delhi Gate, Vijay Vihar, Mayur Vihar, Civil Lines, Rohini- A, Shalimar Bagh, Vasant Kunj, Vasant Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Najafgarh,
BJP leading: Greater Kailash, Krishna nagar, Brij Puri, Vinod Nagar, Shakur Pur, Shakarpur,
Green Park, Azadpur, Mohan Garden ward, Bhalswa
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Ex-mayor and BJP Candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat Leads in Dwarka-B Ward
Former Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who is a BJP candidate, is leading from Dwarka-B ward.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP Office decorated with balloons, festive mood
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Neck to neck between BJP and AAP
90 minutes into counting the scene is still unclear
Times Now shows BJP leading in 131, AAP in 112
India Today shows AAP leading in 113 and BJP in 121
News18 shows AAPleading in 124 and BJP in 118
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Kirari | Leading, trailing, won, lost in ward No.37
Ward No.37 Kirari (किराड़ी) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Kirari Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Mundka | Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.35
Ward No.35 Mundka (मुंडका) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Mundka Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.
There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Mundka ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Anil (AAP), Arun (BJP), Suman Lata (BSP), Surender (INC), Gajender Singh Daral (IND), Anil Sharma (IND), Satya Naraian Saini (IND).
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Early trends show BJP leading AAP, Congress far behind
The BJP is leading in 66 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party in 30, according to early trends as the counting of votes polled in the Delhi municipal corporation elections began on Wednesday morning.
The Congress was ahead on just three seats, according to trends at 8.57 am.
The counting of votes polled in the elections began 8 am Wednesday amid tight security.
The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.
Authorities here on Tuesday had said they were all geared up for the counting, with 42 centres being set up for the exercise. Read More
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Quick change in early trends as BJP takes over
The counting of votes is underway in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022. Early trends showed a quick change as initially, AAP took lead in over 70 seats while BJP was ahead in over 50 seats. However, the figures changed quickly when BJP paced up and overtook AAP. The Congress is stuck at being a distant third party.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP leads in 120 wards, AAP in 115 and Congress in 3
The BJP is leading in 120 wards, the AAP in 115 and the Congress in 3 seats out of the 239 wards that have started reporting numbers.
(News18)
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Congress leads in 5 wards
Counting of votes for the MCD elections began at 8 am. Early trends suggest that the Congress is in the lead in only five wards out of 231 seats that have reported numbers so far.
DelhiMCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP launches new slogan on result day
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) put up new posters with the slogan - Ache honge 5 saal, MCD mein bhi Kejriwal - at the party office ahead of the MCD election results.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP continues to maintain lead in early trends, BJP slow but catching up, Congress a distant third
As the counting of votes is underway, AAP is continuing to maintain the lead in early trends, BJP is slow but catching up while Congress is at a distant third.
BJP leads in 122 seats, AAP 102
According to Times Now reports, AAP is leading in 102 seats while BJP is leading in 122 seats. Congress leading in 4 seats.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates:Counting Underway in 42 Centres
Counting of votes for the MCD elections is underway in New Delhi.
Visuals from the counting centre at Mangolpuri ITI. (Photos via ANI)
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Dy CM Manish Sisodia Visits Kejriwal's Residence
As early trends suggest AAP is in the lead, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Wednesday.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP takes early lead in high-stakes poll
Times Now shows AAP contesting in 15 seats and BJP in 17. India Today shows AAP leading in 7 and BJP in 5. It's still very early in the counting.
Zakir Nagar results: Counting begins
Counting of votes for the 250-member MCD wards begins now. Fate of 1,349 candidates in fray to be decided.
AAP MLA claimed 668 not allowed to vote at polling booth as names missing from voters' list
The Aam Aadmi Party had alleged that 668 voters were not allowed to cast their vote at a polling booth in Karol Bagh in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections as their names were not on the electoral list. The party's MLA from Karol Bagh, Vishesh Ravi, demanded re-election at the booth and strict action against the officials for the "mess".
"According to the electoral roll and the Nagar Nigam Chunav app, a total of 668 voters from SP Mukherjee Market, Faiz Road were supposed to cast their vote in booth no.
118, Ward-82, AC-23 at the polling station - Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya Plot No.6 Jhandewalan. But from the morning the voters were made to run from pillar to post as this booth didn't have the list of voters.
Counting of votes begins in MCD elections
The counting of votes has begun in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022. A heavy police presence has been ensured outside the offices of political parties. Adequate security personnel are also deployed to prevent clashes between activists of different parties. Elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held on December 4.
Exit poll predictions
The exit polls predicted that AAP led by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will now also rule the municipal corporation of the national capital for the first time. The polls predicted that BJP, which has won three successive civic elections in the national capital, will be ousted from power in the first election since the re-unification of the municipal corporations.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of Delhi MCD Elections 2022 Live Updates. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!