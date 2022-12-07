Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP wins 58 seats, BJP bags 48 as counting still underway; Congress trailing far behind at 4

December 07, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Sounds, songs and colour at AAP office smid trends seesaw

The mood at the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi was celebratory Wednesday morning with patriotic songs blaring through loudspeakers and the entire premises decked up with colourful balloons as the latest counting trends showed the party just inching ahead of the BJP in the MCD polls.

A large stage has been set up for mediapersons at the Rouse Avenue office of the party.

AAP workers, nervous but hopeful, had their eyes glued to LED screens throwing the latest counting trends. They are also keeping a tab on social media and some of them were seen constantly tweeting as the final touches were being given to the office for celebrating what could be the party’s first victory in municipal polls here.

“AAP hi aayegi MCD mein is baar humko bharosa hai (We are confident the AAP will win this MCD poll),” said a party worker blowing blue and yellow balloons at the office.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address people after the results. (PTI)