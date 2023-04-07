Live News: Israel unleashes airstrikes in Gaza Strip after ‘biggest rocket salvo since 2006’

April 07, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST

British, Irish envoys meet Goa CM, seek speedy trial of Danielle McLaughlin murder case

British and Irish diplomats have met Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and expressed concern about the slow pace of the trial in the case of 2017 rape and murder of British-Irish national Danielle McLaughlin.

McLaughlin (28) was allegedly raped and murdered at Canacona in Goa in March 2017. A local man was arrested in the case and the trial is currently ongoing at the District and Sessions court in Margao.

British Deputy High Commissioner Alan Gemmell and Anita Kelly, Consul General of Ireland, Western India, met CM Sawant here on Thursday.