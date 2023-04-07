Live News: Israel unleashes airstrikes in Gaza Strip after ‘biggest rocket salvo since 2006’

Business and Political News Updates: There were two explosions heard in Gaza late on April 6, night. Israel's jets hit Hamas, the Islamist group which controls the blockaded southern coastal strip, including tunnels and weapons manufacturing sites, although it was not immediately clear what they targeted.
Following rocket fire from Gaza and Lebanon and a police raid on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, the Israeli military launched airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.
British, Irish envoys meet Goa CM, seek speedy trial of Danielle McLaughlin murder case
British and Irish diplomats have met Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and expressed concern about the slow pace of the trial in the case of 2017 rape and murder of British-Irish national Danielle McLaughlin.
McLaughlin (28) was allegedly raped and murdered at Canacona in Goa in March 2017. A local man was arrested in the case and the trial is currently ongoing at the District and Sessions court in Margao.
British Deputy High Commissioner Alan Gemmell and Anita Kelly, Consul General of Ireland, Western India, met CM Sawant here on Thursday.
Mansukh Mandaviya to hold a review meeting with health ministers of States & UTs
Guidelines on Covid19 have been regularly issued by the Centre to the states and UTs. All states have been reviewed by PM Modi on this issue. A meeting with the health ministers of States & UTs will be held by Health Minister Dr Mandaviya today: MoS Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar
China urges Australia to treat all firms, including TikTok fairly
China said Australia's "discriminatory" ban on TikTok from all federal government-owned devices harmed the interests of Australian businesses and the public, urging Canberra to treat all firms fairly, a commerce ministry statement said on Friday.
Israel launched air strikes before dawn on Friday in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, saying it was targeting Hamas in retaliation for several dozen rockets fired from both territories
Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Tibet's Xizang: Report
The Xizang region in Southern Tibet was jolted by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
In accordance with NCS, the earthquake occurred at 23:32:20 IST on Thursday.
34.70 degrees north latitude and 82.01 degrees east longitude were determined as the epicentre, with a depth of 30 km.
Biden blames Trump administration for troubled US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
The White House has released a document in which US President Joe Biden faults Donald Trump's administration for the troubled troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in summer 2021.
The Biden administration stated in a 12-page document that "President Biden's options for withdrawing from Afghanistan were severely limited by conditions imposed by his predecessor."
The National Security Council's spokesman, John Kirby, said Biden inherited a crippled US response to the Afghan conflict from Trump.ac
Samsung to cut chip output to ride out downturn
A sharp downturn in the global semiconductor market has led Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to announce a "meaningful" cut to chip production after reporting a 96% drop in quarterly operating profit. It underscored the depth of the current market downturn but also raised hopes of a faster recovery by the world's biggest memory chipmaker, which resisted the broader industry trend of steep investment cuts.
UK fines TikTok around $16 million for misusing children's personal data
A UK regulator has fined TikTok almost USD 16 million for a number of 'data protection law' violations, including misusing children's personal data, according to various reports.
TikTok was fined USD 15.9 million by the UK's information commissioner's office for allowing over 1 million children under 13 to use its platform in violation of its own rules in 2020.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said the video-sharing platform had not done enough to know who was accessing its platform, at what age, and at what level. As well as failing to remove underage children from its platform, TikTok failed to provide users with adequate information about how their data was collected and used. Between May 2018 and July 2020, the fine is applicable to rule violations.
