Live News Updates: Liz Truss prepares to take charge as new UK Prime Minister

Power cuts, traffic snarls as India's tech hub endures second day of floods
- Many parts of India's tech hub of Bengaluru were under water for a second day on Tuesday as more rain fell in an unusually wet monsoon season, bringing traffic chaos, power cuts and flooded properties.
- The city, home to various global companies as well as home-grown startups, has received 162% more rainfall than average since the beginning of the wet season on June 1.
- Many companies have asked staff to work from home while some residents struggled to empty out flooded basements and shops, Reuters partner ANI showed in video footage.
