Live News Updates: Former Nepali National cricket team captain, Sandeep Lamichhane, accused of raping a minor; arrested

Business and Politics Live Updates: Former Nepali National cricket team captain Sandeep Lamichhane, accused of raping a minor, arrested & taken into custody by police at Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu.
October 06, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
West Bengal | Search operation underway in Jalpaiguri district where eight people lost their lives after flash floods in Mal river yesterday
October 06, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
All party leaders work for their own party. As far as we are concerned, it won't make any impact: CM Basavaraj Bommai on Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi joining 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Mandya district in Karnataka
October 06, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
"I will fully cooperate in all stages of investigation and will fight legal battle to prove my innocence," says Sandeep Lamichhane Facebook post
October 06, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST
October 06, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST
UN peacekeeping chief to visit India
October 06, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
Kidnapped California Sikh family, including baby, found dead
October 06, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leaders Rahul Gandhi, DK Shivakumar, KC Venugopal, Siddaramaiah and others during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Mandya district
October 06, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi
October 06, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST
Uttarkashi avalanche: Expert team from Gulmarg to assist rescue trapped mountaineers on Draupadi's Danda-II mountain peak
October 06, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST
King Charles III's coronation in June next year: Reports
October 06, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
Covid Update: Coronavirus cases decline in India, active Covid cases dip to 32,282
October 06, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
Taj Mahal to open for night viewing this month
October 06, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
October 06, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
66 deaths in Gambia due to Syrup: Investigation launched and one to one casual relation of death awaited; say Indian Authorities
October 06, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi joins Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka’s Mandya district
October 06, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
Canada confirms 1,406 monkeypox cases
October 06, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
PM lauds collective commitment to strengthen Nari Shakti
October 06, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
October 06, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
Pakistan’s FIA chief was locked in washroom of PM House on ex-PM Khan’s orders
October 06, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST
India investigating deaths in Gambia linked to India-made cough syrup - sources
October 06, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST
KSRTC Bus Crash in Kerala
October 06, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST
Death toll from Hurricane Ian in US exceeds 110
October 06, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST
North Korea reportedly fires another missile toward sea
October 06, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST
WHO alert for four Indian syrups as 66 children die in Gambia
October 06, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST