 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Live News Updates: Former Nepali National cricket team captain, Sandeep Lamichhane, accused of raping a minor; arrested

Moneycontrol News
Oct 06, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: Former Nepali National cricket team captain Sandeep Lamichhane, accused of raping a minor, arrested & taken into custody by police at Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu.

Follow Moneycontrol's Live News Blog to track the big headlines and top national and international stories of the day.

October 06, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

West Bengal | Search operation underway in Jalpaiguri district where eight people lost their lives after flash floods in Mal river yesterday

October 06, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

All party leaders work for their own party. As far as we are concerned, it won't make any impact: CM Basavaraj Bommai on Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi joining 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Mandya district in Karnataka

October 06, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

"I will fully cooperate in all stages of investigation and will fight legal battle to prove my innocence," says Sandeep Lamichhane Facebook post

October 06, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST

Former Nepali National cricket team captain, Sandeep Lamichhane, accused of raping a minor; arrested

October 06, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

UN peacekeeping chief to visit India

October 06, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Kidnapped California Sikh family, including baby, found dead

October 06, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leaders Rahul Gandhi, DK Shivakumar, KC Venugopal, Siddaramaiah and others during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Mandya district

October 06, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

October 06, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

Uttarkashi avalanche: Expert team from Gulmarg to assist rescue trapped mountaineers on Draupadi's Danda-II mountain peak

October 06, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

King Charles III's coronation in June next year: Reports