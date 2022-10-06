English
    October 06, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

    Live News Updates: Former Nepali National cricket team captain, Sandeep Lamichhane, accused of raping a minor; arrested

    Business and Politics Live Updates: Former Nepali National cricket team captain Sandeep Lamichhane, accused of raping a minor, arrested & taken into custody by police at Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu.

    Follow Moneycontrol's Live News Blog to track the big headlines and top national and international stories of the day.
    • October 06, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

      West Bengal | Search operation underway in Jalpaiguri district where eight people lost their lives after flash floods in Mal river yesterday

    • October 06, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

      All party leaders work for their own party. As far as we are concerned, it won't make any impact: CM Basavaraj Bommai on Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi joining 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Mandya district in Karnataka

    • October 06, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

      "I will fully cooperate in all stages of investigation and will fight legal battle to prove my innocence," says Sandeep Lamichhane Facebook post

    • October 06, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST

      Former Nepali National cricket team captain, Sandeep Lamichhane, accused of raping a minor; arrested

    • October 06, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

      UN peacekeeping chief to visit India


      The United Nations peacekeeping chief is undertaking a visit to India, among the largest troop contributing countries for its operations. 


      Under Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix will visit India, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Japan. 


      The multi-nation trip starts Thursday and will continue until October 15. 

      Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters Wednesday that in New Delhi, Lacroix will participate in a two-day meeting organised by the Challenges Forum, which brings together leading policymakers, practitioners and academics on key issues linked to peace operations.

    • October 06, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

      Kidnapped California Sikh family, including baby, found dead


      The family, originally from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, was kidnapped at a business in Merced County, California, on October 3, 2022.


      The sheriff of Merced County in California says a baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead. All four Sikh family members, including an eight-month-old baby girl, who were kidnapped in the US state of California earlier this week have been found dead, authorities said on Wednesday.

    • October 06, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

      Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leaders Rahul Gandhi, DK Shivakumar, KC Venugopal, Siddaramaiah and others during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Mandya district

      (PTI)

    • October 06, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

      Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

      (ANI)

    • October 06, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

      Uttarkashi avalanche: Expert team from Gulmarg to assist rescue trapped mountaineers on Draupadi's Danda-II mountain peak


      A team of experts from Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir has also joined the operation to rescue 27 mountaineers who were trapped on Draupadi's Danda-II mountain peak in Uttarakhand after being caught in an avalanche on Tuesday.


      The expert team has joined the operation with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM).


      As per the SDRF's information, the team will conduct its rescue operation at the High Altitude.

      (ANI)

    • October 06, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

      King Charles III's coronation in June next year: Reports


      King Charles III's coronation ceremony is set to take place on June 3, 2023, according to Page Six.


      Page Six quoted a UK-based publication saying that the coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey. They further reported that the ceremony would be much smaller than his mother's, in a more modest way.


      Despite the fact that Charles took the throne two days after Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September of old age, his reign as a king will officially begin in June. Along with him, Camilla Parker-Bowles will be crowned as Queen Consort.

      (ANI)

      (Image: Reuters)

    • October 06, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

      Covid Update: Coronavirus cases decline in India, active Covid cases dip to 32,282


      The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,43,436, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry, 218.84 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.


      A decline of 1,036 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.38 per cent, according to the ministry.


      India's Covid death toll climbed to 5,28,745 with 12 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, as per the latest govt data.


      The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.74 per cent, according to the union health ministry.

    • October 06, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      Taj Mahal to open for night viewing this month


      Superintending archaeologist Rajkumar Patel said, "As the Taj Mahal remains closed on Friday, tourists will be allowed to view the monument at night for four days, from Saturday to Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased one day before the night viewing date from the counter at the ASI office."

      Sharad Purnima will be observed on the intervening night of October 9/10.

      (Image: Reuters)

