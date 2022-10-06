Live News Updates: Former Nepali National cricket team captain, Sandeep Lamichhane, accused of raping a minor; arrested

October 06, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

UN peacekeeping chief to visit India



The United Nations peacekeeping chief is undertaking a visit to India, among the largest troop contributing countries for its operations.



Under Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix will visit India, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Japan.



The multi-nation trip starts Thursday and will continue until October 15.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters Wednesday that in New Delhi, Lacroix will participate in a two-day meeting organised by the Challenges Forum, which brings together leading policymakers, practitioners and academics on key issues linked to peace operations.