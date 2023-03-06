 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News: Making healthcare affordable has been our top priority, says PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Live News Updates: Addressing a post budget webinar on ‘Health and Medical Research’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India focussed on health, wellness and have shared vision of 'One Earth. One Health' with the world.

March 06, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan injured on 'Project K' sets in Hyderabad

- Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he has been seriously injured while shooting for his upcoming film "Project K" in Hyderabad. The superstar said he has suspended all pending work and that he was flown back to his Mumbai home where he is currently under bed rest.

- Before being flown to Mumbai, he had undergone a CT scan at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad, Bachchan said. Read details here.

March 06, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

Meghalaya elections 2023: Newly elected MLAs to take oath in Assembly today

- Meghalaya Assembly has convened a special session of the for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected MLAs and the election of the speaker, a senior official said.

- The new House, with 59 members, will have its first sitting on Monday, when the pro-tem speaker administers the oath of office to the legislators, the official told PTI.

March 06, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

South Korea says its own companies will pay to resolve forced labour dispute with Japan


- South Korea said that its own companies would compensate people forced to work under Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea, in a bid to improve relations that have impeded trade and cooperation between the two countries.

- The proposal was welcomed in Tokyo but faced immediate backlash from some victims and South Korea's main opposition party, who accused the government of capitulating to Japan.

March 06, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

- Have a great opportunity to boost medical tourism, which is creating jobs in the country

March 06, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

- Medical device sector is seeing strong growth. We need private sector participation in the sector.

- Need to encourage evidence-based research in Ayurveda sector

March 06, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

- Focussed on boosting use of technology in health sector

- Health id, online consultation, 5G, drone technologies helping aim of universal healthcare

- Health entrepreneurs should ensure that we do not rely on imports. We need to become 'Aatmanirbhar'.

March 06, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

- Focussed on boosting health infrastructure

- Setting up 1.5 lakh health and wellness centers across country

- Critical health infrastructure being spread across small towns of the country, creating opportunities for entrepreneurs

March 06, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

- Budget has focussed on health, trying to ensure that reliance on other countries is at the minimum

- Making healthcare affordable has been our top priority

- Crores of patients have benefitted from Ayushmaan Bharat scheme, saving crores of rupees for them

- Country will celebrate Jan Aushadi Divas on March 7 to promote generic medicines

- Rs 1 lakh crore savings to countrymen from key govt health schemes

March 06, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

- India focussed on health, wellness. Have shared vision of 'One Earth. One Health' with the world.

- Covid-19 taught us that supply chain is a major issue.

- At the peak of pandemic, life saving drugs had become 'weapons'

March 06, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST

Umesh Pal murder case

- Brajesh Pathak, UP Deputy Chief Minister told ANI, "Police & STF deployed to keep situation under control, & investigation is underway. Police shot the accused & are investigating. Everyone involved will get punished by the law."