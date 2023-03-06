Live News: Making healthcare affordable has been our top priority, says PM Modi

Live News Updates: Addressing a post budget webinar on ‘Health and Medical Research’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India focussed on health, wellness and have shared vision of 'One Earth. One Health' with the world.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing post budget webinar on ‘Health and Medical Research’ said that India is focussed on boosting use of technology in health sector. He said that health id, online consultation, 5G, drone technologies, etc are helping aim of universal healthcare
Amitabh Bachchan injured on 'Project K' sets in Hyderabad
- Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he has been seriously injured while shooting for his upcoming film "Project K" in Hyderabad. The superstar said he has suspended all pending work and that he was flown back to his Mumbai home where he is currently under bed rest.
- Before being flown to Mumbai, he had undergone a CT scan at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad, Bachchan said. Read details here.
Meghalaya elections 2023: Newly elected MLAs to take oath in Assembly today
- Meghalaya Assembly has convened a special session of the for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected MLAs and the election of the speaker, a senior official said.
- The new House, with 59 members, will have its first sitting on Monday, when the pro-tem speaker administers the oath of office to the legislators, the official told PTI.
South Korea says its own companies will pay to resolve forced labour dispute with Japan
- South Korea said that its own companies would compensate people forced to work under Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea, in a bid to improve relations that have impeded trade and cooperation between the two countries.
- The proposal was welcomed in Tokyo but faced immediate backlash from some victims and South Korea's main opposition party, who accused the government of capitulating to Japan.
- Have a great opportunity to boost medical tourism, which is creating jobs in the country
- Medical device sector is seeing strong growth. We need private sector participation in the sector.
- Need to encourage evidence-based research in Ayurveda sector
- Focussed on boosting use of technology in health sector
- Health id, online consultation, 5G, drone technologies helping aim of universal healthcare
- Health entrepreneurs should ensure that we do not rely on imports. We need to become 'Aatmanirbhar'.
- Focussed on boosting health infrastructure
- Setting up 1.5 lakh health and wellness centers across country
- Critical health infrastructure being spread across small towns of the country, creating opportunities for entrepreneurs
- Budget has focussed on health, trying to ensure that reliance on other countries is at the minimum
- Making healthcare affordable has been our top priority
- Crores of patients have benefitted from Ayushmaan Bharat scheme, saving crores of rupees for them
- Country will celebrate Jan Aushadi Divas on March 7 to promote generic medicines
- Rs 1 lakh crore savings to countrymen from key govt health schemes
- India focussed on health, wellness. Have shared vision of 'One Earth. One Health' with the world.
- Covid-19 taught us that supply chain is a major issue.
- At the peak of pandemic, life saving drugs had become 'weapons'
- Brajesh Pathak, UP Deputy Chief Minister told ANI, "Police & STF deployed to keep situation under control, & investigation is underway. Police shot the accused & are investigating. Everyone involved will get punished by the law."
South Korea proposes to compensate Japan's wartime forced labour
- South Korea on Monday formally proposed compensating more than a dozen victims of Japan's wartime forced labour through a Seoul-backed public foundation, instead of direct payment from responsible Japanese firms.
ISRO preps for re-entry experiment of decommissioned satellite on March 7
- The Indian Space Research Organisation is preparing for a challenging experiment of controlled re-entry of a decommissioned low earth orbit satellite, Megha-Tropiques-1 (MT1), into the earth’s atmosphere on March 7.
- MT1 was launched on October 12, 2011, as a joint satellite venture of ISRO and French space agency CNES for tropical weather and climate studies.
Five dead in Azerbaijan-Armenia clash over Karabakh
- Azerbaijan's troops and ethnic Armenians exchanged gunfire on March 5 in former's contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh, killing at least five people, according to reports from Azerbaijan and Armenia.
- Azerbaijan's defence ministry said two servicemen were killed in an exchange of fire after Azerbaijani troops stopped a convoy it suspected of carrying weapons from the region's main town to outlying areas, as per Reuters report.
Twitter to soon have longform tweets, says Elon Musk
- Microblogging site Twitter's CEO Elon Musk on March 6 said that the platform will "soon" extend "longform tweets" to 10,000 characters.
Wagner chief says Russian position at Bakhmut at risk without promised ammunition
- The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary force warned that its position around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was in peril unless their troops got ammunition, the latest sign of tension between the Kremlin and the private militia chief.
- As per a Reuters report, Russian Defence Ministry on said their forces had hit a command centre of the Ukrainian Azov Regiment in southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. The ministry did not elaborate on the attack.
Over 2 crore youths will get jobs in next 3-4 years, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
- In the next three to four years more than two crore youths will get jobs under the 'Mission Rozgar' campaign run by the Uttar Pradesh government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.
- The government has started 'CM Apprenticeship Training' and seven-and-a-half-lakh youth of the state will be covered under the scheme, the chief minister said at an event jointly organised by the National Skill Development Mission and the Uttar Pradesh government.
Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter
- Speaking to ANI, Dr Badri Vishal Singh, Emergency Medical Officer, Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, Prayagraj said, "Patient Usman was brought dead. We performed the examinations following which he was declared dead & the body was sent to the mortuary. He was shot."
Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter, says UP Police
- Vijay alias Usman, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was shot dead by a Prayagraj police team in an encounter here in the early hours of Monday, officials said.
- As per PTI, Dhumanganj Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar Maurya said the encounter took place in Kaundhiyara police station area around 5.30 am.
- Umesh Pal, the key witness in the former BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were shot on February 24 outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area.
Greece train accident
- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologised for the "state's mistakes" following the country's worst train accident which killed 57 and injured dozens on February 28.
- Another accused in Prayagraj Umesh Pal murder case shot dead in encounter, police say.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warns of 'consequences' if China sends arms to Russia
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there would be "consequences" if China sent weapons to Russia for Moscow's war in Ukraine, but he is fairly optimistic that Beijing will refrain from doing so, according to an Associated Press report.
- US officials have warned recently that China could provide arms and ammunition to Moscow.
Small plane crashes in suburban Long Island, 1 dead
- A single-engine plane crashed in suburban Long Island on Sunday afternoon as it approached a regional airport, killing one person and injuring two more, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
Earthquake in Gujarat
- Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 on Richter scale struck Gujarat this morning at 6:32am.
Greeks protest over deadly train crash
- Protests continued days after head-on collision of a passenger train and a freight carrier on the Athens-Thessaloniki route late in the evening of February 28.
- A Greek railway employee was jailed on March 5 pending trial
- Clashes erupted between police and demonstrators in Athens on Sunday, after thousands rallied to protest over the crash.
Georgia shooting:
- "We know that there was a house party where well over a hundred teenagers were attending. A confrontation occurred that resulted in two deaths and six injured from gun shots. Information is very limited at this time," the Douglas County Sheriffs Office said in a statement posted to social media Sunday morning.
- Douglasville is just over 32 kilometers west of Atlanta, Georgia's capital city.
Fatal shooting erupts at Georgia house party, 2 killed out of more than 100 teens present
- A shooting in Georgia has killed two of the more than 100 teenagers who had gathered at a house party on March 4, with six others wounded, authorities said.
- Police have been piecing together what transpired at the shooting site.
- No arrests have been made in the shooting, and it is unclear whether more than one person carried out the shooting, as per an Associated Press report.
