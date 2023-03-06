Live News: Making healthcare affordable has been our top priority, says PM Modi

March 06, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan injured on 'Project K' sets in Hyderabad

- Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he has been seriously injured while shooting for his upcoming film "Project K" in Hyderabad. The superstar said he has suspended all pending work and that he was flown back to his Mumbai home where he is currently under bed rest.

- Before being flown to Mumbai, he had undergone a CT scan at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad, Bachchan said. Read details here.