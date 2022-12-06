Live News: Pakistan's Election Commission moves to oust Imran Khan as chairman of PTI

Delhi | NDA strategy meeting underway at Parliament Library building, ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament
NDA strategy meeting underway at Parliament Library building
Pakistan's Election Commission moves to oust Imran Khan as chairman of PTI party
Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons
Latvia cancels license of Russian independent television station TV Rain
Delhi HC recognises woman's choice to give birth; allows termination of 33-week pregnancy
PM Modi chairs all-party meet to discuss India's G20 presidency
Congress suspends councillor over social media post
Opposition demands discussions on inflation, EWS quota during all-party meeting
Border dispute: Maharashtra ministers unlikely to visit Belagavi in Karnataka
Sula Vineyards set for IPO launch on December 12
Time to reaffirm ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity: Congress pays tributes to Ambedkar
Winter session of Parliament: Govt plans to introduce 16 bills, Cong to seek discussion on border issue with China
Sri Lanka to resume flights from Jaffna to India next week: Aviation Minister
Rail blockade by organisation demanding separate Kamtapur state affects train movement in North Bengal
Beijing city relaxes Covid-19 test norms following widespread protests
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border
Gujarat Police arrested TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale from airport in Rajasthan, claims party; 'no info', says cop
Greeting Gujaratis to standing in queue: A glimpse of 'Modest'Modi voting in final phase of state polls
Congressman Krishnamoorthi campaigns for Georgia Senate runoff
Results of Gujarat & Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election & Seven crucial bypolls on December 8
Bihar: 76% voter turnout recorded in Kurhani bypoll
Gujarat Polls: Muslim Villagers Claim They Boycotted Second Phase Voting Over Kheda Public Flogging Incident
Half of Kyiv's region to remain without power for days - governor
Neymar scores, Brazil beats South Korea 4-1 at World Cup
BJP to fare well in Central, North Gujarat; AAP may open account in South
Exit polls predict clear win for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi Municipal Polls
Odisha: 64.86% voter turnout recorded in Bhanupratappurin Bypoll
Pfizer, BioNTech countersue Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents
Rajasthan: 69.91% Voter Turnout Recorded In Sardarshahar Bypoll
China's Xi to visit Saudi Arabia this week
Canada to provide C$15 million for Ukraine demining
Exit polls indicate winds of change ran out of breath in Gujarat, BJP sweep expected
MCD Exit Polls Predict AAP set for 'Double Engine' drive in Delhi
Dhruv Sharma, Senior Economist, The World Bank says
"Inflation is a little higher than the RBI limits. The driving factor for this is largely food & our expectation is that by next year, inflation will decrease & fall under the RBI band of 2-6%. We expect it to be 5.1% in the next FY."
India’s G20 presidency an opportunity to focus on Global South
It once seemed hyperbolic to say that the world is confronting a confluence of unprecedented threats. Today, this is widely accepted as a matter of fact. From Climate Change and the pandemic, to war and a looming recession, major forces are upending life as we know it. Former United States Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, one of the founders of the Group of 20 nations (G20), recently noted: “[T]his is the most complex, disparate, and cross cutting set of challenges that I can remember in the 40 years I’ve been paying attention to such things.” This is the backdrop for India’s G20 presidency.
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on the summit
"Had frank & thought-provoking discussions with G20 Sherpas on contemporary challenges facing the world, relating to Food & Energy security which have impacted lives of people all over the world and have put tremendous stress on the progress of Agenda 2030."
- Pakistan's Election Commission on Tuesday initiated the process to remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan from his post following his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.
- A notice has been issued to the former prime minister and the case has been fixed for hearing on December 13, the Dawn newspaper reported, quoting a top ECP official. Khan,70, is in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.
- He was later disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under Article 63 (i) (p) for making "false statements and incorrect declaration." According to the ECP records, the gifts were purchased from the Toshakhana -- the state depository established in 1974 -- for Rs 21.5 million on the basis of their assessed value, while they were valued at around Rs 108 million. (PTI)
Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons
- People in China's capital Beijing were allowed to enter parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after last month's historic protests.
- "Beijing readies itself for life again" read a headline in the government-owned China Daily newspaper, adding that people were "gradually embracing" their newfound freedoms.
- Authorities have been loosening some of the world's toughest COVID curbs to varying degrees and softening their tone on the threat of the virus, in what many hope could herald a more pronounced shift towards normalcy three years into the pandemic. (Reuters)
Latvia cancels license of Russian independent television station TV Rain
- The Latvian broadcasting regulator on Tuesday canceled the license of Russian independent television station TV Rain, said the regulator's chairman.
- "In connection with the threat to the national security and public order, (the regulator) has made a decision this morning to annul the broadcast license of TV Rain", Ivars Abolins said on Twitter, adding the broadcasts will cease on Thursday. (Reuters)
J&K | Security forces recovered an IED-like substance in Shirmal area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district. It was later defused by the bomb disposal squad. pic.twitter.com/D8UqcgxNUZ— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2022
Delhi HC recognises woman's choice to give birth; allows termination of 33-week pregnancy
- The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said the 'ultimate decision' in matters of abortion ought to recognise a woman's choice to give birth and the possibility of dignified life of the unborn child while allowing a 26-year-old married woman to undergo medical termination of her 33-week pregnancy.
- Justice Prathiba M Singh observed that while the right of a pregnant woman to terminate her pregnancy has been the subject matter of debate across the world, India recognises the choice of a woman in its law.
- In the present case, the petitioner sought to terminate her pregnancy after she found out that the foetus was suffering from certain cerebral abnormalities. (PTI)
PM Modi chairs all-party meet to discuss India's G20 presidency
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party meeting on December 5 to underscore the significance of India’s presidency of the G20 and brief the leaders about the government’s approach.
- See pictures here.
Congress suspends councillor over social media post
- Congress councillor in Ullal municipality in Dakshina Kannada district, Ravindra Gatti, has been suspended from the primary membership of the party for posting a misleading video on the social media.
- Ullal block Congress committee president Sadashiva Ullal said in a statement here on Tuesday that the CMC member Ravindra Gatti was suspended for anti-party activities.
- Gatti had earlier posted a video on social media in which he said consumption of rum with pepper along with an egg will drive away corona. The video had gone viral across the country. (PTI)
Opposition demands discussions on inflation, EWS quota during all-party meeting
- In the all-party meeting on Tuesday, Opposition parties demanded discussions on price rise, unemployment and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota among other issues, sources said.
- Leaders from all major parties attended the meeting convened by the central government to discuss the legislative agenda and the issues likely to be discussed during the the Winter Session of Parliament that begins on December 7.
- The government was represented by Union minister and deputy leader of the BJP in Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was also present. Read details here.