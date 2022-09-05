Live News Updates: Cyrus Mistry, co-passenger were not wearing seat belts; over-speeding: Police

September 05, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Canadian PM Trudeau calls Saskatchewan stabbing attacks 'heartbreaking'



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday (local time) described the Saskatchewan attacks as "horrific and heartbreaking."

"The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I'm thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured," tweeted Trudeau.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground," he added.