Live News Updates: Cyrus Mistry, co-passenger were not wearing seat belts; over-speeding: Police

Business and Politics Live Updates: Post mortem of both Cyrus MIistry and Jahangir Pandole was conducted at Mumbai’s JJ hospital last night.
Real-time updates on top news and the latest headlines from world and India.
As per a preliminary probe, former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and co-passenger killed in the car crash were not wearing seat belts: Police said over-speeding and "error of judgement" by driver caused accident.
Canadian PM Trudeau calls Saskatchewan stabbing attacks 'heartbreaking'
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday (local time) described the Saskatchewan attacks as "horrific and heartbreaking."
"The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I'm thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured," tweeted Trudeau.
"We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground," he added.
Canada hunts suspects in stabbing spree that killed 10, wounded 15
- Canadian police hunted for two suspects in a stabbing spree that killed 10 people and wounded at least 15 others mostly in a sparsely populated indigenous community early Sunday.
- The stabbings across 13 crime scenes were among the deadliest mass killings in modern Canadian history and certain to reverberate throughout the country, which is unaccustomed to bouts of mass violence more commonly seen in the United States.
(Reuters)
PM Modi to interact with 45 winners of 'National Awards to Teachers' today
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of 'National Awards to Teachers 2022' at his residence at 4.30 pm on the occasion of Teachers' Day.
- According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.
- The National Awards to Teachers accords public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools.
(ANI)
Stabbings In Canada Leave 10 Dead, A Dozen Injured; 2 Suspects Identified
A stabbing spree in an Indigenous community and a nearby town in Canada's Saskatchewan province left at least 10 people dead and 15 injured on Sunday, police said, as they launched a manhunt for two suspects.
Police responding to emergency calls found 10 dead in the remote Indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told a news conference.
She said at least 15 other people had been injured and transported to hospitals.
"We are actively looking for the two suspects," she added.
(AFP)
Union minister Amit Shah to visit popular Ganesh pandals in Mumbai today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Lalbaugcha Raja, a prominent Ganesh pandal in Mumbai, on Monday during his two-day visit to the city. He will also visit the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said on Sunday.
(PTI)
(Representative Image: Pixabay)
Chileans resoundingly reject new progressive constitution
Chileans resoundingly rejected a new constitution to replace a charter imposed by the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet 41 years ago, dealing a stinging setback to President Gabriel Boric who argued the document would have ushered in a progressive era. With 96 per cent of the votes counted in Sunday's plebiscite, the rejection camp had 61.9 per cent support compared to 38.1 per cent for approval amid what appeared to be a heavy turnout with long lines at polling states. Voting was mandatory.
Mohali: Swing breaks mid-air at fair, crashes down; several injured | Terrifying video
In a horrific incident on Sunday, a swing broke at a fair in Mohali. Several people who were on the ride, including children, were injured in the accident. A police investigation is underway.
In a video that captured the moment, the swing was seen falling straight to the ground from the air, landing at a dangerous impact. Several were seen swinging out of their chairs into the air.
(Image: ANI)
Cyrus Mistry Death
As per preliminary probe, former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and co-passenger killed in car crash were not wearing seat belts: Police, says over-speeding and "error of judgement" by driver caused accident
Israel announces new rules for foreigners in West Bank
An Israeli military body has released a list of rules and restriction for foreigners wanting to enter Palestinian areas of the West Bank, extending its control of daily life and movement in and out of the occupied territory.
COGAT, the Israeli body in charge of Palestinian civilian affairs, on Sunday stepped back from a number of controversial restrictions that had appeared in a draft of the rules published earlier this year, such as a requirement that people who form romantic relationships with local Palestinians register with Israeli authorities.
India's population declining due to education, social awareness: Jaishankar
- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that India's population is declining due to education, social awareness and prosperity.
- At an event in Gujarat, where he launched the Gujarati translation of his book, 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World', he discussed India's population and said, "The rate of growth of Indian population is falling. The reason is education, social awareness and prosperity.
- The family size among each one of us, with the passage of time, is small."
(ANI)
Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk Delhi's cloth shop, no casualties reported
A major fire broke out in a garment shop in Kucha Mahajani area of central Delhi's Chandni Chowk on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Fire officials said.
However, no casualties were reported due to the fire.
According to information, the Fire department received a call about the incident at 11 p.m. and 40 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.
The reason of fire was not yet known. A Fire official added that due to cloth materials, the fire spread.
"Our operation is on for last seven hours. We are trying to bring the fire under control. Once the fire is extinguished then only we can comment as to how it happened," said the official.
(IANS)
Karnataka Monsoon Update
Waterlogging in several parts of Bengaluru after heavy rainfall. Visuals from Koramangala area
(ANI)
Cyrus Mistry death: Doctor divulges business tycoon suffered head injury
- The doctor who attended to Cyrus Mistry after he was brought to a government hospital in Kasa following a road accident on Sunday said that the former Tata Sons chairman had received a head injury when his car rammed into the divider and he was "brought dead" to the hospital.
- Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday.
- According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider.
- Four persons were travelling in the car, two of whom died on the spot including Mistry, and the other two were shifted to the hospital.
(ANI)
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of important news and top headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates!