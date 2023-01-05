Capital in cold grip: Delhi sees minimum temperature of 3 degrees, coldest day of season

Delhi weather live updates: At Safdarjung, it was 3 degrees Celsius, the lowest for this season. This makes the Capital colder than Dharamsala, Nainital and Dehradun. At least 21 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half hours due to the foggy weather. The IMD has issued an alert and passengers at the Delhi airport have been asked to brace for disruptions
Delhi sees minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, lowest this season so far
Delhi's Lodhi Road saw the minimum temperature dipping to 2.8 degrees Celsius. At Safdarjung, it was 3 degrees Celsius, the lowest for this season. This makes the Capital colder than Dharamsala, Nainital and Dehradun. At least 21 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half hours due to the foggy weather. The IMD has issued an alert and passengers at the Delhi airport have beenasked to brace for disruptions
Air India bans man who urinated on a co-flyer for a month, FIR filed
Air India has banned businessman accused of exposing and urinating on a female passenger in a New York-Delhi flight for 30 days pending a probe. If found guilty the airlinesaid it will take further action against the accused.The Delhi Police has also registered a case against the man for alleged molestation, obscenity, and indecent act. The accused is based out of Mumbai.
The man, reportedly drunk, exposed himself and urinated on a female passenger in the business class of Air India flight AI-102 which was travelling from New York to Delhi on November 26.
IndiGo starts ops from new Goa airport
IndiGo has started operations from the New Goa International Airport (Mopa, North Goa). The operations started today with direct flight between Hyderabad and Goa making it the 76th domestic and 102nd overall destination in 6E network.
IndiGo will operate 168 weekly flights between Mopa and 8 domestic destinations like Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad right from the start at the first day of operations.
Swiggy agent dies after being dragged for 500 metres by car in Noida
A Swiggy delivery agent died in Noida near Delhi on Sunday after he was reportedly dragged on the road for 500 metres by a car that hit his two-wheeler. The incident has come to light amid huge outrage over a similar incident in the national capital where a woman was hit and dragged by a car.
Kaushal Yadav, a delivery partner at Swiggy, was working on New Year’s night when a car hit his two-wheeler near a flyover in Noida’s Sector 14. He was then dragged by the car for about half a kilometre.
Fog warning at Delhi airport: If you are flying from the Capital, you should be reading this
Fog update | Delhi airport asks passengers to be alert for disruptions
With no let up in the fog situation in Delhi and the IMD issuing a ‘red alert’, the Delhi airport has asked all fliers to expect some disruption.The airport said all fight operations are presently normal but “low visibility procedures are in progress”. Between Monday and Tuesday, around 100 flights were delayed and a few were diverted because of fog
Haldwani eviction update | Stage set for Uttarakhand's biggest demolition drive
The Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging the Uttarakhand High Court’s plea directing the removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani on Thursday. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices S A Nazeer and P S Narasimha posted the matter for hearing after advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned it.
There are about 50,000 residents of the area. If the decision goes through it will be Uttarakhand's biggest demolition drive
All-India Water Ministers meet | Objective
- The primary objective of the two-day 'All India Annual State Ministers Conference on Water' is to gather inputs for the India@2047 and '5P' vision from the different stakeholders of the states and also to improve engagement and partnership with the states and to share the initiatives and schemes of the government, the ministry said in a statement.
Congress resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Shamli
Jal Shakti Ministry | PM Modi to participate in all-India water ministers' meet today
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sharing his remarks at the all-India water ministers' meet on the theme 'Water Vision@2047' which brings together key policy makers to discuss "ways to harness water resources for sustainable development".
- The Union Jal Shakti Ministry is organizing a national level conference on water on the theme of 'Water Vision@2047' in Bhopal today and tomorrow.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and latest headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates!