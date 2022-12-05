 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News | Gujarat Assembly Polls: State records 50.51% voter turnout till 3 pm

Dec 05, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST

Business and Political Live Updates: An average 50.51 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm on Monday in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, the Election Commission said.

December 05, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

Stone pelting on India-Nepal border, traders block bridge in protest

December 05, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

50.51 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

December 05, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST

Irfan Pathan after casting vote

December 05, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST

Former Indian cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan cast their votes

December 05, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST

Four Gujarat Villages Boycott Polls Over Lack of Development

December 05, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

European Unions from February to November have exported more fossil fuel from Russia than the next 10 countries combined: EAM

December 05, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST

India Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tells reporters India's National Single Window System is working successfully

December 05, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST

Recap | Urban Apathy Trend in HP, Gujarat 1st Phase; EC Urges Voters to Come Out in Large Numbers for 2nd Phase

December 05, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST

Srinagar | NC chief Farooq Abdullah

December 05, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST

Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera on Gujarat Polls 2022