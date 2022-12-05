Live News | Gujarat Assembly Polls: State records 50.51% voter turnout till 3 pm

Business and Political Live Updates: An average 50.51 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm on Monday in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, the Election Commission said.
December 05, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST
Stone pelting on India-Nepal border, traders block bridge in protest
December 05, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST
50.51 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm
December 05, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST
Irfan Pathan after casting vote
December 05, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST
Former Indian cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan cast their votes
December 05, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST
Four Gujarat Villages Boycott Polls Over Lack of Development
December 05, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST
European Unions from February to November have exported more fossil fuel from Russia than the next 10 countries combined: EAM
December 05, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST
India Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tells reporters India's National Single Window System is working successfully
December 05, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST
Recap | Urban Apathy Trend in HP, Gujarat 1st Phase; EC Urges Voters to Come Out in Large Numbers for 2nd Phase
December 05, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST
Srinagar | NC chief Farooq Abdullah
December 05, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST
Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera on Gujarat Polls 2022
December 05, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
34.74% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm
December 05, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
Dr S Jaishankar signs an agreement with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock
December 05, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Gujarat polls 2022
December 05, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST
WB CM Mamata Banerjee on G20 logo controversy
December 05, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST
A differently-abled voter casts his vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Polls in Nadiad, Kheda
December 05, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches BJP Headquarters in Delhi to attend the two-day national office bearers' meeting of the party
December 05, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST
Gujarat Assembly Polls: Former Indian Cricketer Nayan Mongia casts his vote
December 05, 2022 / 01:22 PM IST
Women leading the way: Amitabh Kant at India's G20
December 05, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST
Former Deputy CM O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former CM J Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary today, at Jaya Memorial in Chennai
December 05, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
I have complete faith that SP will win the Mainpuri bypolls: Dimple Yadav
December 05, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST
I appeal to Maharashtra CM that the matter is in court & fight it legally: Karnataka CM on Maharashtra-Karnataka border row
December 05, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
First day of Kerala Assembly session concludes
December 05, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
I hope BJP will have a massive defeat in Gujarat: Akhilesh Yadav
December 05, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
If Congress MP Shashi Tharoor comes to NCP, we will accept him warmly: NCP Kerala president
December 05, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST
Gujarat Polls: CM Bhupendra Patel casts vote, says BJP will break all its old records in elections
December 05, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST
FM Nirmala Sitharaman addresses DRI’s 65th Foundation Day celebrations in New Delhi
December 05, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST
December 05, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
Mainpuri Bypoll: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav casts his vote at Abhinav Vidyalaya in Saifai
December 05, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with members of his family including his son and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, casts his votes at AMC Sub-Zonal Office in Naranpura of Ahmedabad.
December 05, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
Delhi: Fire breaks out in Karkardooma hotel, details awaited
December 05, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
J&K | Voting underway for By-poll of District Development Council seats of Hajin-A (Bandipora) and Drugmulla (Kupwara)
December 05, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
Festival of democracy celebrated with great pomp, says PM Modi
December 05, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
PM Modi casts vote
December 05, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and his wife cast their votes for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Polls, today in Ahmedabad
December 05, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
PM Modi walks to his brother's house after casting vote
December 05, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
Gujarat election: CM Bhupendra Patel votes
December 05, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad
December 05, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
December 05, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
China’s covid pivot accelerates as cities ease testing rules
December 05, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
RBI's 3-day monetary policy meet to start today; all eyes on rate hike stance
December 05, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Congress party sitting MLA and Danta constituency Kantibhai Kharadi
December 05, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Congress leader Bharat Solanki votes in Botad
December 05, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
PM Modi to vote in Ranip, Ahmedabad
December 05, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST
India's G20 Presidency
December 05, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to caste vote in Shilaj Anupam School in Ahemdabad
December 05, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
Gujarat election live: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to vote today
December 05, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST
Gujarat Elections 2022 LIVE: Phase 2 voting on 93 seats begins; PM Modi to cast vote in Ahmedabad at 9 am
December 05, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST