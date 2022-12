December 05, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

Stone pelting on India-Nepal border, traders block bridge in protest

-Traders blocked a border bridge with Nepal for two hours to protest against stone pelting from the neighbouring country on workers building a wall along the Kali river on the Indian side, an official said.

-One of the workers was injured on Sunday as local people hurled stones from the other side of the river which falls in Nepal, Dharchula SDM Divesh Shasni said.