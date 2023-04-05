 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News: Cabinet, CCEA likely to meet tomorrow evening in Delhi

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

Live News Updates: Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting to be held tomorrow in Delhi.

 

 

April 05, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

"The question is whose money is there in Adani's shell companies,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on being asked about China

April 05, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

Cabinet, CCEA likely to meet tomorrow evening, reports CNBC-TV18.

April 05, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) resumes the rescue operation on JNM Road in East Sikkim

Seven people died, 20 were injured after an avalanche hit the area yesterday.

April 05, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep extending his support to BJP

“BJP can influence anybody. Let them influence. Karnataka elections will be decided by 6.5 crores Kandiga's brothers and sisters and not by film actors.”

April 05, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

Patiala House Court grants 8 days custody of gangster Deepak Boxer to Delhi Police's special cell

Gangster Deepak Boxer was produced directly from the lockup due to security reasons. The judge conducted the hearing there.

April 05, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

SC refuses to entertain plea by 14 political parties seeking pre-arrest and post-arrest guidelines for ED/CBI arrest.CJI observes, “Ultimately political leaders are also citizens, and as citizens we are all amenable to the same law.” The plea was withdrawn.

April 05, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST

Rouse Avenue Court extends judicial custody of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17, 2023, in Delhi's excise policy case.

April 05, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

Delhi Police Special Cell team detains gangster Deepak Boxer

Delhi Police Special Cell team detained gangster Deepak Boxer in Mexico with the help of FBI. He was absconding in many cases including murder of a builder in Delhi's Civil Lines.

April 05, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

Live News: 'We will win with a clear margin,' says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai ahead of Karnataka polls

"He( Kichcha Sudeep) is very popular. It will give power to BJP. We will win with a clear margin. The public will support the double-engine government in the state," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said

April 05, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

Live News: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attacks Congress, says 'Congress has been left with no ideology' 

"The Congress has been left with no ideology. This Congress has been now left with only one ideology which is of a traitor, an ideology which works against the country," Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said