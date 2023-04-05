Live News: Cabinet, CCEA likely to meet tomorrow evening in Delhi

Live News Updates: Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting to be held tomorrow in Delhi.
"The question is whose money is there in Adani's shell companies,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on being asked about China
Cabinet, CCEA likely to meet tomorrow evening, reports CNBC-TV18.
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) resumes the rescue operation on JNM Road in East Sikkim
Seven people died, 20 were injured after an avalanche hit the area yesterday.
Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep extending his support to BJP
“BJP can influence anybody. Let them influence. Karnataka elections will be decided by 6.5 crores Kandiga's brothers and sisters and not by film actors.”
Patiala House Court grants 8 days custody of gangster Deepak Boxer to Delhi Police's special cell
Gangster Deepak Boxer was produced directly from the lockup due to security reasons. The judge conducted the hearing there.
SC refuses to entertain plea by 14 political parties seeking pre-arrest and post-arrest guidelines for ED/CBI arrest.CJI observes, “Ultimately political leaders are also citizens, and as citizens we are all amenable to the same law.” The plea was withdrawn.
Rouse Avenue Court extends judicial custody of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17, 2023, in Delhi's excise policy case.
Delhi Police Special Cell team detains gangster Deepak Boxer
Delhi Police Special Cell team detained gangster Deepak Boxer in Mexico with the help of FBI. He was absconding in many cases including murder of a builder in Delhi's Civil Lines.
Live News: 'We will win with a clear margin,' says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai ahead of Karnataka polls
"He( Kichcha Sudeep) is very popular. It will give power to BJP. We will win with a clear margin. The public will support the double-engine government in the state," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said
Live News: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attacks Congress, says 'Congress has been left with no ideology'
"The Congress has been left with no ideology. This Congress has been now left with only one ideology which is of a traitor, an ideology which works against the country," Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said
Live News: Supreme Court asks Allahabad High Court to hear former SP MLA Abdulla Azam Khan’s plea for stay of conviction
-Supreme Court asks Allahabad High Court to hear former SP MLA Abdulla Azam Khan’s plea for stay of conviction on April 10.
-The apex court also asked the high court to pass orders at the earliest.
-Khan was disqualified in February after being convicted in a criminal case.
-After the Allahabad court adjourned the case, he approached Supreme Court apprehending by election.
Live News: "No PMLA case has been made against Manish Sisodia says Advocate Vivek Jain," Lawyer of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
-"No PMLA case has been made against Manish Sisodia. Section 45 of PMLA would come against him only if an offence under Section 3 is made out," Advocate Vivek Jain, Lawyer of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said while arguing for ED case
- The lawyer added, "Not a single rupees has come in Manish Sisodia's account or his family account. They have raided his home, they have checked bank accounts. They even went to his native place.There is no allegation against him as far as money laundering offence is concerned".
Live News: "I totally respect certain decisions Mr Modi has taken," says Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep
"I totally respect certain decisions Mr Modi has taken, but that has got nothing to do with me sitting here today...," says Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep on being asked if he agrees with the ideology of BJP.
MHA asks states, UTs to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti
Supreme Court lists a bunch of petitions challenging the validity of Places of Worship Act in July
Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet again at 1100 hours on April 6.
Live News: 'Sudeep doesn't belong to any political party,' says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
"Sudeep doesn't belong to any political party. He has announced his support for me. His support for me also means that he is supporting the party (BJP)," says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Live News: "No land bought by persons from outside the UT of Ladakh in past 3 years," says MoS Home Nityanand Rai
As per the information provided by the Union Territory of Ladakh, no land has been bought by persons from outside the UT during the last three Years, MoS Home Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha
Live News: 'Total of 185 persons from outside the UT of J&K have bought land in the UT during the past 3 years' says MoS Home Nityanand Rai
"As per the information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 185 persons from outside the Union Territory of J&K have bought land in the UT during the years 2020, 2021 and 2022" MoS Home Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha
Live News: "I give my support to respected Bommai sir," says Kichcha Sudeep
"I give my support to respected Bommai sir," says Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru.
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day amid sloganeering by Opposition on Adani issue.
Live News: FIR registered against Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay
An FIR has been registered against Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay in Karimnagar & Warangal districts over protests by BJP workers on the SSC examination question paper leak on 'WhatsApp' and provoking students to protest which may disturb law & order in the state.
Live News: MHA asks states to monitor any factor that can disturb communal harmony
The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all states to maintain law and order,to ensure peaceful observance of Hanuman Jayanti, the Home Minister's office has also asked states to monitor any factor that can disturb communal harmony
Live News: Bengaluru Police registers FIR based on BJP Campaigner Kichcha Sudeep's complaint
"We have registered an FIR based on the complaint regarding actor Kichcha Sudeep receiving a threat letter; investigation underway,"P Krishnakant, DCP Bengaluru South said
Calcutta HC directs Bengal govt to requisition central forces for assisting police in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations
Live News: Congress MLA,Pandurang Patil appears before ED in sugar mill corruption case
Pandurang Patil, Congress MLA from Kolhapur appears before ED in sugar mill corruption case. ED issued summons to him in the month of February but he did not appear.
Live News: NV Subhash, BJP Spokesperson reacts to BJP state president Bandi Sanjay's detention
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay was detained by police from his residence in Karimnagar without any reason. Police have arrested him from his residence illegally: NV Subhash, BJP Spokesperson
"I will only campaign for the BJP, not contest the elections," says Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa, in Bengaluru
Live News: "There is no doubt that the PM is hardworking," says Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
"There is no doubt that the PM is hardworking...We both appreciate and criticize the BJP," says Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Live News: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad talks about 'shortcomings' in the Congress
"Congress should fulfill the role of a national party...," says former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad as he speaks about the shortcomings in Congress
Police take Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar for medical examination to a hospital in Palakurthi. BJP workers tried to stop the convoy and police lathi-charged protesters.
Farmers and labourers from different states hold Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to protest against Centre's policies.
Live News: Top leaders of the BJP, Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay following his detention
Top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party touch base with the party's Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay following his detention by police. The party is mulling over all the possible legal routes available: Sources
Live News: Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at Delhi's Patiala House Court
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at Delhi's Patiala House Court in connection with a money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
Live News: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar speaks on recent incidents of violence in Nalanda & Rohtas
"All this has been done deliberately. Whoever has tried to do this in Bihar Sharif, it will come to light in a few days," says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on incidents of violence.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda meet PM Narendra Modi in Parliament: Sources
Ruckus in Bihar Assembly over recent incidents of violence in Nalanda & Rohtas.
Live News: 'State can't impose unreasonable restrictions on press,' says Supreme Court
State can't impose unreasonable restrictions on press as it would have chilling effect on freedom of media says Supreme Court on MediaOne channel ban
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition on Adani issue
Live News: Opposition parties organise tricolour flag from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk
All the opposition parties will march tomorrow with the tricolour flag from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk and if permission is granted, to the Constitution Club. Opposition leaders will hold a joint press conference at Vijay Chowk or Constitution Club, sources told ANI
Live News:Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy speaks to Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy speaks to Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar to inquire into the arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay.
CJI Chandrachud says they have seen reports on increase in Covid cases , asks lawyers not to feel compelled to the court and appear through the online mode.
