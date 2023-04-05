Live News: Cabinet, CCEA likely to meet tomorrow evening in Delhi

April 05, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

Live News: Supreme Court asks Allahabad High Court to hear former SP MLA Abdulla Azam Khan’s plea for stay of conviction

-Supreme Court asks Allahabad High Court to hear former SP MLA Abdulla Azam Khan’s plea for stay of conviction on April 10.

-The apex court also asked the high court to pass orders at the earliest.

-Khan was disqualified in February after being convicted in a criminal case.

-After the Allahabad court adjourned the case, he approached Supreme Court apprehending by election.