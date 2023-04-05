English
    April 05, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

    Live News: Cabinet, CCEA likely to meet tomorrow evening in Delhi

    Live News Updates: Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting to be held tomorrow in Delhi.

    • Live News: Cabinet, CCEA likely to meet tomorrow evening in Delhi
      Live News: The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 PM
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 02:34 PM IST

        MHA asks states, UTs to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti

      • 12:15 PM IST

        Delhi weather forecast: More rainfall unlikely, temperature set to rise

      • 12:14 PM IST

        World can face nuclear World War III under Biden administration says Donald Trump

      • 12:13 PM IST

        Supreme Court sets aside center's ban on Malayalam TV channel MediaOne, says national security claim cannot be made in thin air

      • 12:13 PM IST

        4,435 fresh Covid cases recorded in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

      • 12:04 PM IST

        Amid rising Covid cases, SC says willing to hear lawyers through video conferencing

      • 08:50 AM IST

        Republicans accuse DA of “weaponizing” the law, Democrats say Trump must be held accountable

      • 08:49 AM IST

        Trump also faces civil lawsuits over manipulation of property valuations

      • 08:38 AM IST

        Indictment alleges Trump used hush money to buy silence over an affair

      • 08:36 AM IST

        Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felonies in the indictment

      • 08:35 AM IST

        Trump, first former US president to be indicted, was arraigned on Tuesday

    • April 05, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

      "The question is whose money is there in Adani's shell companies,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on being asked about China

    • April 05, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

      Cabinet, CCEA likely to meet tomorrow evening, reports CNBC-TV18.

    • April 05, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

      Border Roads Organisation (BRO) resumes the rescue operation on JNM Road in East Sikkim

      Seven people died, 20 were injured after an avalanche hit the area yesterday.

    • April 05, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

      Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep extending his support to BJP

      “BJP can influence anybody. Let them influence. Karnataka elections will be decided by 6.5 crores Kandiga's brothers and sisters and not by film actors.”

    • April 05, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

      Patiala House Court grants 8 days custody of gangster Deepak Boxer to Delhi Police's special cell

      Gangster Deepak Boxer was produced directly from the lockup due to security reasons. The judge conducted the hearing there.

    • April 05, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

      SC refuses to entertain plea by 14 political parties seeking pre-arrest and post-arrest guidelines for ED/CBI arrest.CJI observes, “Ultimately political leaders are also citizens, and as citizens we are all amenable to the same law.” The plea was withdrawn.

    • April 05, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST

      Rouse Avenue Court extends judicial custody of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17, 2023, in Delhi's excise policy case.

    • April 05, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

      Delhi Police Special Cell team detains gangster Deepak Boxer

      Delhi Police Special Cell team detained gangster Deepak Boxer in Mexico with the help of FBI. He was absconding in many cases including murder of a builder in Delhi's Civil Lines.

    • April 05, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

      Live News: 'We will win with a clear margin,' says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai ahead of Karnataka polls

      "He( Kichcha Sudeep) is very popular. It will give power to BJP. We will win with a clear margin. The public will support the double-engine government in the state," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said

    • April 05, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

      Live News: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attacks Congress, says 'Congress has been left with no ideology' 

      "The Congress has been left with no ideology. This Congress has been now left with only one ideology which is of a traitor, an ideology which works against the country," Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said

    • April 05, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

    • April 05, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

      Live News: Supreme Court asks Allahabad High Court to hear former SP MLA Abdulla Azam Khan’s plea for stay of conviction 

      -Supreme Court asks Allahabad High Court to hear former SP MLA Abdulla Azam Khan’s plea for stay of conviction on April 10.

      -The apex court also asked the high court to pass orders at the earliest.

      -Khan was disqualified in February after being convicted in a criminal case.

      -After the Allahabad court adjourned the case, he approached Supreme Court apprehending by election.

