Live News Updates: North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

Business and Political Live Updates: The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover as the missile appeared to have flown over and past its territory before falling into the Pacific Ocean.
Nuclear-armed North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years on Tuesday, prompting a warning for residents to take cover and a temporary suspension of train operations in northern Japan.
October 04, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand from today
October 04, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
President Murmu to launch start-up platform for women entrepreneurs
October 04, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
Ukraine forces break through Russian defences in south, advance in east
October 04, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Colombia, U.S. discuss drug trafficking
October 04, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
Ecuador prison clash: 15 dead, 20 injured
October 04, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
North Korea conducts longest-range missile test yet over Japan
October 04, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
Ebola in South Africa
October 04, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
Donald Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
October 04, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
First case of monkeypox in Vietnam
October 04, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST
Joe Biden says US will impose costs on Iran for crackdown against protesters
October 04, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST