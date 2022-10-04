 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Updates: North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

Moneycontrol News
Oct 04, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

Business and Political Live Updates: The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover as the missile appeared to have flown over and past its territory before falling into the Pacific Ocean.

Get real-time updates on all the breaking news, and top headlines from the world of business and politics of India and globe.

Nuclear-armed North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years on Tuesday, prompting a warning for residents to take cover and a temporary suspension of train operations in northern Japan.

October 04, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand from today

October 04, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

President Murmu to launch start-up platform for women entrepreneurs

October 04, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Ukraine forces break through Russian defences in south, advance in east

October 04, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Colombia, U.S. discuss drug trafficking

October 04, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

Ecuador prison clash: 15 dead, 20 injured

October 04, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

North Korea conducts longest-range missile test yet over Japan

October 04, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

Ebola in South Africa

October 04, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

Donald Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN

October 04, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

First case of monkeypox in Vietnam

October 04, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

Joe Biden says US will impose costs on Iran for crackdown against protesters