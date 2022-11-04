English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    November 04, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

    Live News: Schools in Noida, Greater Noida to hold online classes up to Class 8 till Nov 8 in view of increasing pollution in NCR

    Business and Political Live Updates: The national capital reels under 'Severe' air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 472 currently.

    Get real-time updates on all the breaking news, and top headlines from the world of business and politics of India and globe.

    All schools in Noida, Greater Noida to hold classes online up to Class 8 till Nov 8 in view of increasing pollution in NCR.
    • November 04, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

      Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today

      - Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will announce on Friday the name of the party's chief ministerial candidate for the next month's Gujarat Assembly elections, party office-bearers said.

      - This candidate will be named on the basis of opinion submitted to the party by the people of the state, they said.

      - Those in the race for the top post from the AAP include its state unit president Gopal Italia, national general secretary Isudan Gadhvi and general secretary Manoj Soratihya, party sources said. (PTI)

    • November 04, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

      Schools in Noida, Greater Noida to hold online classes up to Class 8 till Nov 8 in view of increasing pollution in NCR

      - All schools in Noida and Greater Noida were Thursday asked to hold classes online for students up to Class 8 till November 8 in view of increasing pollution in the National Capital Region, according to an official order.

      - The schools have also been told to hold classes for students of Class 9 to 12 online as far as possible, said the order issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar's District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.

      - Outdoor activities like sports or meetings will stay completely banned in all schools, the order further stated. (PTI)

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • November 04, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

      AQI in Delhi at 472 ##AQI in Delhi at 472

    • November 04, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

      Air quality | Ghaziabad

    • November 04, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

      Twitter to start layoffs today: Internal email

      - Twitter will tell employees by email on Friday about whether they have been laid off, temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access, following a week of uncertainty about the company's future under new owner Elon Musk.

      - The social media company said in an email to staff that it will alert employees by 9 a.m. Pacific time on Friday (12 p.m. EDT/1600 GMT) about staff cuts.

      - "In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," said the email sent on Thursday, seen by Reuters.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • November 04, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

      Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR ##Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR

    • November 04, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

      Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'stable' after suffering bullet injury

      - Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was in stable condition after being shot in the leg at a political rally on Thursday in what the country's president deemed "a heinous assassination attempt".

      - The former international cricket star has been leading a chaotic convoy of thousands since Friday from the city of Lahore towards the capital Islamabad, campaigning for fresh elections after being ousted from office in April.

      - "This was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him," senior aide Raoof Hasan told AFP. Read more.

    • November 04, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and latest headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes