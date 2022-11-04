Live News: Schools in Noida, Greater Noida to hold online classes up to Class 8 till Nov 8 in view of increasing pollution in NCR

November 04, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Schools in Noida, Greater Noida to hold online classes up to Class 8 till Nov 8 in view of increasing pollution in NCR

- All schools in Noida and Greater Noida were Thursday asked to hold classes online for students up to Class 8 till November 8 in view of increasing pollution in the National Capital Region, according to an official order.

- The schools have also been told to hold classes for students of Class 9 to 12 online as far as possible, said the order issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar's District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.

- Outdoor activities like sports or meetings will stay completely banned in all schools, the order further stated. (PTI)