Live News: NCLAT admits Google's appeal against CCI order, refuses interim relief

Food safety department conducts inspection in 429 establishments across Kerala
-The State Health Minister said, 'Food safety department conducted an inspection in 429 establishments across the state yesterday. The functioning of 43 establishments, of which 21 were without licences and 22 were working without cleanness have been suspended.'
-The State Health Minister said 'notices were issued to 138 institutions. 44 samples have been sent for testing. The health department has conducted inspections after the death of a young woman in Kottayam after allegedly having food from a hotel'.
BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah allegedly assaults toll plaza staff
BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah allegedly assaults a toll plaza staff at Mandamarri toll plaza. We have seen the video on social media. We have not received any complaints. We are enquiring into the matter: Mandamarri Circle Inspector
- The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on January 4 agreed to hear Google Inc’s appeal against the Competition Commission of India slapping a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem.
- The CCI order passed in October 2022, apart from imposing a penalty had asked the tech giant to cease and desist from unfair business practices.
- The competition watchdog also asked Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline. The order mandated Google not to force Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of smart devices to pre-install its own apps or restrict users from un-installing such apps.
- Further, the US-based company was asked not to offer any incentives to OEMs in order to ensure the exclusivity of its search services.
- NCLAT said that this issue requires a detailed hearing.
- Google has been asked to deposit 10% of the penalty as an interim measure.
- Final hearing of the case is scheduled in April.
- The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has admitted to Google INC's appeal against the Competition Commission of India (CCI)'s order and refused interim relief.
- NCLAT has also asked Google to deposit 10% of the penalty amount imposed by CCI.
Joe Biden renominates Eric Garcetti as envoy to India
- US President Joe Biden has renominated Eric Garcetti as his envoy to India, with the White House exuding confidence that the former Mayor of Los Angeles would be confirmed by the Senate this time.
- Garcetti, 51, has been Mayor of Los Angeles since 2013.
-"Eric M Garcetti, of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of India, the White House said after sending the nomination to the Senate.
- As per PTI, the move came as the White House began renominating candidates who were not confirmed in the last Congress.
Weather Update | Jammu and Kashmir
- According to Indian Meteorological Department, cold and dry weather will continue in Jammu And Kashmir for the next 24 hours.
Nagaland cabinet to appeal to reconsider demand for separate state
- The Nagaland cabinet decided to appeal to the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) to reconsider their demand for a separate state and not to boycott the assembly elections.
- The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet on Tuesday, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Neiba Kronu.
- "While extending our solidarity to the ENPO people, the state cabinet decided to appeal to them to reconsider their demand in the greater interest of the Naga people," he said.
Coronavirus Update | India logs 175 Covid infections in a day, active caseload declines to 2,570
- India recorded 175 new Covid infections in a day while active caseload declined to 2,570, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
- As per PTI, the tally of Covid cases in India is crore while the death toll is 5,30,707, data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was 0.12 per cent.
-Active caseload declined by 12 in a day and now comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections.
-The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
Kanjhawala death case | Autopsy report indicates no injury suggestive of sexual assault
- Doctors of the MAMC board who carried out the autopsy opined that the provisional cause of death was “shock and haemorrhage as a result of antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur and lower limbs”.
- According to News18, “All injuries collectively can cause death in the ordinary course of nature. However, injury to the head, spine, long bone and other injuries can cause death independently and collectively in the ordinary course of nature,” the doctors opined.
- “All injuries produced by blunt force impact and possible with vehicular accident and dragging,” the preliminary report said.
Kanjhawala death case
- Initial examination of the accused's car suggests that the woman was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle. Most blood stains were found behind the front left wheel. Blood stains have been found on other parts also, under the car, says Forensic Science Laboratory, ANI reported.
Power sector employees protest
- Maharashtra government invokes Maharashtra essential services maintenance act (MESMA) act.
- "In view of the strike notice served by Maharashtra state electricity employees, officers, engineers, sangharsh sameetee (approx 30 unions)...the Government has decided to invoke provisions of the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act-2017 to ensure normalcy in the state," the government resolution said.
Which are the three state owned power companies who are on strike
- The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (Mahavitaran), Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co Ltd (Mahapareshan) and Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Co Ltd (Mahanirmiti) are the state-owned power companies.
Power sector employees protest
- As per PTI, state government has called them for a meeting and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will meet members of the action committee of the employee unions at the Sahyadri Guest House here at around 1 pm.
Employees of three state-owned power companies go on 72-hr strike; Maha govt invokes MESMA
- Thousands of employees of three state-owned power companies went on a 72-hour strike to protest against the privatisation of power firms even as the government invoked the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA), a leader from the employees' union said.
- The government has asked the officials concerned to take all necessary steps to ensure normal supply of electricity in the state.
- Thousands of employees of the three companies were participating in the strike which started from midnight, Krushna Bhoir, general secretary of the Maharashtra State Electricity Workers' Federation, told PTI.
Night curfew imposed along international borders in Samba, J&K
- The night curfew will be applicable from 9pm to 6am in areas up to 1km from the International Border.
- Appeal to people not to move unnecessarily and carry documents during emergency travel, says Deputy SP, SOG, J&K police.
- The prohibitory order would remain in force for two months from the date of its issuance, if not withdrawn/rescinded earlier.
RJD MLA's remark against Bihar CM 'unacceptable' says Tejashwi Yadav
- Taking strong exception to RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh's objectionable remarks against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, party leader and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said the comment was "unacceptable" and tantamount to supporting the BJP.
-"Making such comments against the person who is leading the Grand Alliance government in Bihar is simply supporting the BJP and its policies. Whatever he has said about the CM is highly objectionable," Yadav told reporters.
DMK suspends its two functionaries from the DMK Youth wing for anti-party activities
- Tamil Nadu's DMK party suspended its two functionaries Praveen and Ekkambaram from the DMK Youth wing for anti-party activities.
- Praveen and Ekkambaram were arrested by Chennai Police and sent to judicial custody. A case has been registered u/s 353,354 IPC r/w 4 of TNPHW ACT, said Police Officials.
- The two DMK functionaries allegedly harassed a Chennai police constable during DMK public meeting.
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Power sector employees protest
- The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said on January 3 that power sector employees from other states will also hold protest meetings on January 4 in all state capitals across the country urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to intervene.
Power Distribution in Maharashtra
- Mumbai has multiple distribution companies (discoms) such as Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), BEST and Tata Power, allowing consumers to choose the discom of their choice.
- Torrent power has applied for parallel licences at Kalyan, Vasai, Pune, Nagpur, and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations and also a big chunk in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) near Pune.
- Tata Power has also requested the Maharashtra government that three districts Aurangabad, Jalna and Beed be handed over to them under the public-private partnership model.
Reason for the strike
- Several employees of MSEDCL are on strike from today to protest against the privatisation of the state’s electricity distribution sector.
- There were reports that reports that the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) is likely to grant permission to Adani Transmission Ltd for power distribution in Thane-Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Khargar, Taloja and Uran. These areas are currently fed by MSEDCL.
- Although, MSEDCL on Twitter cleared that the strike is done by the Union and not MSEDCL.
Maharashtra power sector employees strike
- Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL) assures consumers that in case of power cut, they'll look into the matter and resolved it.
- Replying to a consumer's concern on Twitter whether a strike means 'power cut for three days', MSEDCL replied, "Dear consumer, we regret for the inconvenience. We kindly request you to ignore this kind of message because the strike is gonna done by union not by MSEDCL. If you are facing any issue, you can contact us. We will try to solve your problem as soon as possible."
Maharashtra power sector employees to go on three-day strike from today
- A section of state-run power sector employees and engineers in Maharashtra have announced that they will go on a three-day strike from January 4 to protest against the privatisation of the state’s electricity distribution sector.
- The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said on January 3 that power sector employees from other states will also hold protest meetings on January 4 in all state capitals across the country urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to intervene. The strike may affect power supply in some parts of the state.
