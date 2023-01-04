 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News: NCLAT admits Google's appeal against CCI order, refuses interim relief

Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST

Live News Updates: Google has been asked to deposit 10% of the penalty as an interim measure.

January 04, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

Food safety department conducts inspection in 429 establishments across Kerala

-The State Health Minister said, 'Food safety department conducted an inspection in 429 establishments across the state yesterday. The functioning of 43 establishments, of which 21 were without licences and 22 were working without cleanness have been suspended.'

-The State Health Minister said 'notices were issued to 138 institutions. 44 samples have been sent for testing. The health department has conducted inspections after the death of a young woman in Kottayam after allegedly having food from a hotel'.

January 04, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah allegedly assaults toll plaza staff

BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah allegedly assaults a toll plaza staff at Mandamarri toll plaza. We have seen the video on social media. We have not received any complaints. We are enquiring into the matter: Mandamarri Circle Inspector

January 04, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

Google vs CCI

- The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on January 4 agreed to hear Google Inc’s appeal against the Competition Commission of India slapping a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem.

- Read here for more details.

January 04, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Google vs CCI

- The CCI order passed in October 2022, apart from imposing a penalty had asked the tech giant to cease and desist from unfair business practices.

- The competition watchdog also asked Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline. The order mandated Google not to force Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of smart devices to pre-install its own apps or restrict users from un-installing such apps.

- Further, the US-based company was asked not to offer any incentives to OEMs in order to ensure the exclusivity of its search services.

January 04, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

Google's appeal against CCI order | Update

- NCLAT said that this issue requires a detailed hearing.

- Google has been asked to deposit 10% of the penalty as an interim measure.

- Final hearing of the case is scheduled in April.

January 04, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

Google's appeal against CCI order | Update

- The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has admitted to Google INC's appeal against the Competition Commission of India (CCI)'s order and refused interim relief.

- NCLAT has also asked Google to deposit 10% of the penalty amount imposed by CCI.

January 04, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

Joe Biden renominates Eric Garcetti as envoy to India

- US President Joe Biden has renominated Eric Garcetti as his envoy to India, with the White House exuding confidence that the former Mayor of Los Angeles would be confirmed by the Senate this time.

- Garcetti, 51, has been Mayor of Los Angeles since 2013.

-"Eric M Garcetti, of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of India, the White House said after sending the nomination to the Senate.

- As per PTI, the move came as the White House began renominating candidates who were not confirmed in the last Congress.

January 04, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Weather Update | Jammu and Kashmir

- According to Indian Meteorological Department, cold and dry weather will continue in Jammu And Kashmir for the next 24 hours.

January 04, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

Nagaland cabinet to appeal to reconsider demand for separate state

- The Nagaland cabinet decided to appeal to the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) to reconsider their demand for a separate state and not to boycott the assembly elections.

- The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet on Tuesday, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Neiba Kronu.

- "While extending our solidarity to the ENPO people, the state cabinet decided to appeal to them to reconsider their demand in the greater interest of the Naga people," he said.

January 04, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Coronavirus Update | India logs 175 Covid infections in a day, active caseload declines to 2,570

- India recorded 175 new Covid infections in a day while active caseload declined to 2,570, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

- As per PTI, the tally of Covid cases in India is crore while the death toll is 5,30,707, data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was 0.12 per cent.

-Active caseload declined by 12 in a day and now comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

-The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.