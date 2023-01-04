Live News: NCLAT admits Google's appeal against CCI order, refuses interim relief

January 04, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

Food safety department conducts inspection in 429 establishments across Kerala

-The State Health Minister said, 'Food safety department conducted an inspection in 429 establishments across the state yesterday. The functioning of 43 establishments, of which 21 were without licences and 22 were working without cleanness have been suspended.'

-The State Health Minister said 'notices were issued to 138 institutions. 44 samples have been sent for testing. The health department has conducted inspections after the death of a young woman in Kottayam after allegedly having food from a hotel'.