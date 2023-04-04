 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News: Aiming to become 35-40 trillion economy by 2047 says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at launch of ICRIER report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST

Live News Updates: 'India is aiming to become 35-40 trillion economy by 2047,' Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said at the launch of the ICRIER report in Delhi

April 04, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST

AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor resigns after being nominated member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council: Official notification

April 04, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

Rajasthan government and doctors have arrived at a consensus on 'Right to Health' bill, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

April 04, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST

Live News: Bengal Guv Ananda Bose addresses incidents of violence in Rishra, West Bengal

Centre, state, political parties and people will join hands to root out mobocracy says Bengal Guv Ananda Bose after visiting violence-hit Rishra

April 04, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

Live News: 'PM Modi had said this is not the era of war' says Union minister Anurag Thakur

PM Modi had said "This is not the era of war", but there are incidents of violence in two States in our country. It raises questions about if one section of society is behind this violence or if appeasement politics encouraging them says Union minister Anurag Thakur addressing incidents of violence in West Bengal

April 04, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST

Live News: 'In TMC's press conference, we showed how BJP workers were brandishing pistols & swords,' says  Shashi Panja, West Bengal Minister

"On Ram Navami in Howrah district there was a procession by BJP & VHP…There was vandalism. On that day in Trinamool party’s press conference, we showed how BJP workers were brandishing pistols & swords,"Shashi Panja, West Bengal Minister said, speakingon West Bengal violence

April 04, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

Live News: "There will be solid action on part of all enforcement agencies," says WB Governor in Rishra

"There will be solid action on part of all enforcement agencies. We will never allow miscreants to take law in hand, police will come down heavily on them. Bengal has been suffering for long time, we'll put a final end to it," WB Governor in Rishra said

April 04, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

April 04, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

Live News: Congress takes strong objection to China renaming several places in Arunachal Pradesh

Congress takes strong objection to China renaming several places in Arunachal Pradesh, calls it result of PM Narendra Modi's 'clean chit' to neighbouring country and his 'eloquent silence' on Chinese actions at border

April 04, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST

India cuts all windfall tax on crude oil

April 04, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

Live News: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks at ICRIER report launch

"Taking India from 3.5 trillion economy to 40 trillion economy by 2047 will need help of all stakeholders," Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said