Live News: Aiming to become 35-40 trillion economy by 2047 says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at launch of ICRIER report

'India is aiming to become 35-40 trillion economy by 2047,' Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said at the launch of the ICRIER report in Delhi
AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor resigns after being nominated member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council: Official notification
Rajasthan government and doctors have arrived at a consensus on 'Right to Health' bill, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Bengal Guv Ananda Bose addresses incidents of violence in Rishra, West Bengal
Centre, state, political parties and people will join hands to root out mobocracy says Bengal Guv Ananda Bose after visiting violence-hit Rishra
'PM Modi had said this is not the era of war' says Union minister Anurag Thakur
PM Modi had said "This is not the era of war", but there are incidents of violence in two States in our country. It raises questions about if one section of society is behind this violence or if appeasement politics encouraging them says Union minister Anurag Thakur addressing incidents of violence in West Bengal
'In TMC's press conference, we showed how BJP workers were brandishing pistols & swords,' says Shashi Panja, West Bengal Minister
"On Ram Navami in Howrah district there was a procession by BJP & VHP…There was vandalism. On that day in Trinamool party’s press conference, we showed how BJP workers were brandishing pistols & swords,"Shashi Panja, West Bengal Minister said, speakingon West Bengal violence
"There will be solid action on part of all enforcement agencies," says WB Governor in Rishra
"There will be solid action on part of all enforcement agencies. We will never allow miscreants to take law in hand, police will come down heavily on them. Bengal has been suffering for long time, we'll put a final end to it," WB Governor in Rishra said
Congress takes strong objection to China renaming several places in Arunachal Pradesh
Congress takes strong objection to China renaming several places in Arunachal Pradesh, calls it result of PM Narendra Modi's 'clean chit' to neighbouring country and his 'eloquent silence' on Chinese actions at border
India cuts all windfall tax on crude oil
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks at ICRIER report launch
"Taking India from 3.5 trillion economy to 40 trillion economy by 2047 will need help of all stakeholders," Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visits Rishra in Hooghly district where stone-pelting occurred yesterday.
Fresh snowfall in Machil sector of Kupwara district in Jammu & Kashmir
Anti-terrorism court in Lahore grants interim bail to former PM & PTI chief Imran Khan
Anti-terrorism court in Lahore grants interim bail to former PM & PTI chief Imran Khan in three cases relating to arson, violence against police, vandalism and Zille Shah murder; extends the interim bail in three cases till April 13, reports Pakistan's media
World Bank's India Development Update
Current Account Deficit is expected to be 2.1 percent in FY24 says India Development Update by World Bank
"We will never allow forces of darkness to take society to ransom," says WB Governor CV Ananda Bose
We will never allow forces of darkness to take society to ransom. We will take strict action against wrongdoers. People have a right to peacefully living, that right will be established at any cost": West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on violent incidents in the state
Leaders of all the parties of the district, stalwarts of all religions and the district administration jointly took out the Sadbhavna March in Biharsharif after the situation improves in violence-affected areas.
India reports 3,038 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours; the active caseload stands at 21,179
"Whatever is happening in West Bengal and Bihar is an episode of communal food being served at secular shops," says BJP leader Mukhtar Ansari
"Whatever is happening in West Bengal and Bihar is an episode of communal food being served at secular shops. They (govts of two states) should learn a lesson from Yogi Adityanath," says BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on West Bengal and Bihar violence.
NIA team reaches Kannur in connection with Kozhikode train fire case.
Live News: World Bank's
India Development Update
-Retail inflation in India to see moderation from 6.6% to 5.2% in FY24 says World Bank report
-India's Current Account Deficit expected to be 5.2% in FY24 says India Development Update by World Bank
Tiger cub found dead in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh
Tiger cub found dead in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district. Forest officials suspect territorial fight as reason behind feline's death
India's GDP growth likely to moderate to 6.3% in FY24 says World Bank Report
India GDP growth likely to moderate to 6.3% in FY24 due to shrinkage in consumption on back of slower income says World Bank Report
IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi witnesses technical problem, diverted to Hyderabad
NCP chief Sharad Pawar chairs a party review meeting of NCP MPs, MLAs and senior party leaders
NCP chief Sharad Pawar is chairing a party review meeting of NCP MPs, MLAs and senior party leaders at the party office in Mumbai; likely to address the media after the meeting.
Tenth edition of India-Sri Lanka bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-23 is being held in Colombo from 03 - 08 April.
MEA responds to renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh by China
"This is not first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh an integral, inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality," says Ministry of External Affairs
Congress holds Central Election Committee ahead of K'taka Elections
Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting regarding the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections is underway at the AICC office in Delhi.
King of Bhutan pays tribute at Rajghat
Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan pays tribute at Rajghat in Delhi.
Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Serampore area of West Bengal
Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Serampore area in Hooghly district to Maintain the law and order situation: Chandannagar Police Commissioner
Special procession of the Jain community on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
PM Modi calls for integrated response to disasters
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 underlined the need for an integrated response to disasters, saying disaster in one region can have a big impact on a completely different region in a closely connected world.
- In his video address at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2023, he noted that 40 countries have become part of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure in a few years.
- The conference has become an important platform for advanced and developing economies, large and small countries, and the global north and global south to come together on one platform, he said.
Rahul Gandhi arrives at AICC office
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi answers on BJP allegations of "Congress pressurising judiciary" and speaks on Adani row as he arrives at the AICC office. pic.twitter.com/U18YTLrkbQ— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023
UAE plans long-term economic ties with Israel despite political strains
- The United Arab Emirates' commitment to a long-term strategic relationship with Israel should survive political turbulence, analysts say, after one of the most right-wing governing coalitions in Israel's history prompted widespread anger.
- A series of recent moves and comments by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has infuriated the public in much of Arab world, and drew condemnation from the UAE, including over Israeli settlement policy in the occupied West Bank.
Rajasthan govt working on bill to set up 'Groundwater Conservation and Management Authority'
- The Rajasthan government is working on a bill for the constitution of a "Groundwater Conservation and Management Authority" for the proper use of groundwater and the convenience of industrial units.
- The number of exploited blocks in the state has increased as compared to the previous years, according to an official.
#WATCH | BJP puts posters outside its Delhi office attacking Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal who has been raising questions pertaining to PM Modi's degree. pic.twitter.com/NmVFPyacQC— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023
69 shops completely gutted in fire in Odisha's Keonjhar
- Sixty-nine shops were completely gutted in a fire that broke out at a market in Odisha's Keonjhar town, an official said.
- Keonjhar tahsildar Ashish Mahapatra said six fire tenders were pressed into service to put off the flames on Monday evening.
Varanasi-bound flight from Bengaluru made emergency landing at Telangana
- Varanasi-bound IndiGo Flight (6E897) from Bengaluru having 137 passengers onboard made an emergency landing, due to a technical problem, at Shamshabad Airport in Telangana at 6.15 am today morning.
- DGCA said that all passengers are safe.
Earthquake in Papua New Guinea; Four dead, several hurt
- At least four people have been killed and hundreds of houses destroyed in a remote area of northern Papua New Guinea, an official said, a day after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.
- Teams from Papua New Guinea's National Disaster Centre are at the quake's epicentre near Chambri Lakes, a remote and swampy part of East Sepik province, Felix Taranu, a seismologist with the Port Moresby Geophysical Observatory, told Reuters on Tuesday.
China warns US House Speaker not to meet Taiwan president
- China warned US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday not to "repeat disastrous past mistakes" and meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, saying it would not help regional peace and stability, but only unite the Chinese people behind a common enemy, as per Reuters.
- China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, staged war games around the island last August after then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, visited the capital, Taipei.
Pakistan passed a resolution to empower women with modern digital skills
- The Senate of Pakistan has passed a resolution to empower women with modern digital skills, a statement from the Senate said.
- The government was urged by the Senate, Pakistan's upper house of Parliament, to prioritise women's education in information communication technology and allocate separate funds for the digital empowerment of women, IANS reported.
Sri Lanka set to increase duty-free allowances for migrant workers at airport from May
- Sri Lanka is set to increase duty-free allowances for migrant workers at the airport starting from May in order to encourage remittance, Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment, said.
Several people hurt after trains collide in southern Netherlands
- Several people were 'seriously injured' and a potential fire was reported after a passenger train derailed following a collision with a freight train in southern Netherlands, local emergency services said early on April 4.
- Delhi Police Special Cell team detained gangster Deepak Boxer in Mexico with the help of FBI.
- He was absconding in many cases including murder of a builder in Delhi's Civil Lines & might be brought to India in a day
Covid-19 surge: Mask mandatory for govt employees in Satara, Maharashtra
- In view of the rise in COVID-19 and influenza cases in Maharashtra, the Satara district administration has made wearing of mask compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks.
- The order was issued by Satara Collector Ruchesh Jaivanshi on Monday, effective immediately.
Earthquake in Mexico, no major damage or injuries reported
- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico on Monday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, after a seismic alarm caused locals in the capital to evacuate buildings as a precaution.
- No reports of major damage or injuries were immediately reported, as the epicenter of the quake struck in southern Oaxaca state, Reuters reported.
KPCC chief DK Shivakumar booked by Mandya rural police
- Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar was booked by Mandya rural police after he was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes at the artists during a yatra in Mandya district on March 28, according to police officials.
IPL 2023: Shakib Al Hasan opts out of tournament, KKR to seek replacement
- Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan reportedly informed his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders about his unavailability for the entire ongoing season due to international commitments and personal reasons.
- The KKR are now in the process of seeking a replacement for the all-rounder.
Weather Alert: IMD scientist speaks to ANI about unusual Delhi rains
- "Intense Western Disturbance lying over east Iran & low-level circulation is over west Rajasthan. Due to their interaction strong thunderstorm activities in northwest India today...Today also thunderstorm activities over Delhi," said Soma Sen.
Australia to ban TikTok on government devices
- The Australian government said it would remove TikTok on all federal government-owned devices due to security issues, a decision that follows many countries in the West in barring the Chinese-owned video app.