Live News: Aiming to become 35-40 trillion economy by 2047 says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at launch of ICRIER report

April 04, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST

PM Modi calls for integrated response to disasters

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 underlined the need for an integrated response to disasters, saying disaster in one region can have a big impact on a completely different region in a closely connected world.

- In his video address at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2023, he noted that 40 countries have become part of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure in a few years.

- The conference has become an important platform for advanced and developing economies, large and small countries, and the global north and global south to come together on one platform, he said.