Live News: Aiming to become 35-40 trillion economy by 2047 says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at launch of ICRIER report

AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor resigns after being nominated member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council: Official notification
Rajasthan government and doctors have arrived at a consensus on 'Right to Health' bill, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Centre, state, political parties and people will join hands to root out mobocracy says Bengal Guv Ananda Bose after visiting violence-hit Rishra
PM Modi had said "This is not the era of war", but there are incidents of violence in two States in our country. It raises questions about if one section of society is behind this violence or if appeasement politics encouraging them says Union minister Anurag Thakur addressing incidents of violence in West Bengal
"On Ram Navami in Howrah district there was a procession by BJP & VHP…There was vandalism. On that day in Trinamool party’s press conference, we showed how BJP workers were brandishing pistols & swords,"Shashi Panja, West Bengal Minister said, speakingon West Bengal violence
"There will be solid action on part of all enforcement agencies. We will never allow miscreants to take law in hand, police will come down heavily on them. Bengal has been suffering for long time, we'll put a final end to it," WB Governor in Rishra said
Congress takes strong objection to China renaming several places in Arunachal Pradesh, calls it result of PM Narendra Modi's 'clean chit' to neighbouring country and his 'eloquent silence' on Chinese actions at border
India cuts all windfall tax on crude oil
"Taking India from 3.5 trillion economy to 40 trillion economy by 2047 will need help of all stakeholders," Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visits Rishra in Hooghly district where stone-pelting occurred yesterday.
Fresh snowfall in Machil sector of Kupwara district in Jammu & Kashmir