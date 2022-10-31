Live News: Morbi bridge collapse toll mounts to 132; two missing, search continues in river

Gujarat cable bridge collapse updates:The death toll in Morbi suspension bridge collapse rose to 132 on Monday, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said, adding rescue personnel are looking for two persons believed missing.
October 31, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
12 fire tenders, rescue vans and over 15 ambulances are involved in search operation, says Ilesh Kher, Chief Fire Officer, Rajkot
October 31, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
Morbi: NDRF personnel assist a victim during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district
October 31, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays tributes on the 38th Anniversary of the Martyrdom of former prime minister Indira Gandhi at Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal
October 31, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pays floral tributes on the 38th Anniversary of the Martyrdom of former prime minister Indira Gandhi at Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal, in New Delhi
October 31, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
Two Maoists killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh
October 31, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee visit a mourning altar for the victims of last weekend''s Halloween crowd crush at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul
October 31, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district
October 31, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
October 31, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
PM Modi to pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary, inaugurate development projects in Gujarat
October 31, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
Morbi bridge collapse toll mounts to 132; two missing, search continues in river
October 31, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during his visit to a hospital to meet injured after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district
October 31, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
Balanagar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Balanagar, Telangana
October 31, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST
Rahul, other Bharat Yatris observe 2-minute silence for victims of Morbi bridge tragedy
October 31, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at Patel Chowk,in New Delhi
October 31, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya, on the occasion of his birth anniversary
October 31, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST
Criminal case has been registered and an investigation has begun under Range IGP: Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi
October 31, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST
Morbi to observe bandh to mourn deceased
October 31, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST
Morbi Bridge Collapse Update
October 31, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST
Indian Army carries out search and rescue mission
October 31, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST
Civilians helping victims of Morbi Bridge Collapse
October 31, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST
Morbi Brdige Collapse: Gujarat CM holds review meeting to analyse the situation
October 31, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST
Indian Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in several states across US
October 31, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST
Morbi Bridge Collapse: PM Narendra Modi announces relief for deceased and injured
October 31, 2022 / 07:59 AM IST