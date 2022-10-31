 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News: Morbi bridge collapse toll mounts to 132; two missing, search continues in river

Moneycontrol News
Oct 31, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Gujarat cable bridge collapse updates:The death toll in Morbi suspension bridge collapse rose to 132 on Monday, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said, adding rescue personnel are looking for two persons believed missing.

October 31, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

12 fire tenders, rescue vans and over 15 ambulances are involved in search operation, says Ilesh Kher, Chief Fire Officer, Rajkot

October 31, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Morbi: NDRF personnel assist a victim during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district

October 31, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays tributes on the 38th Anniversary of the Martyrdom of former prime minister Indira Gandhi at Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal

October 31, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pays floral tributes on the 38th Anniversary of the Martyrdom of former prime minister Indira Gandhi at Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal, in New Delhi

October 31, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

October 31, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Two Maoists killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

October 31, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee visit a mourning altar for the victims of last weekend''s Halloween crowd crush at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul

October 31, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district

October 31, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate

October 31, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

PM Modi to pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary, inaugurate development projects in Gujarat