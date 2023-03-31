Live News: India’s fiscal deficit in April-February at Rs 14.54 lakh crore; 82.8% of FY23 target

Live News Updates: Government data shows India’s fiscal deficit in April-February, which stands at Rs 14.54 lakh crore, is 82.8% of FY23 target.
Govt clears 26th tranche of electoral bonds; sale from Monday
Ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, the government on Friday approved issuance of the 26th tranche of electoral bonds that will open for sale on April 3. Karnataka will for polls on May 10. Votes, as per the Election Commission schedule, will be counted on May 13.Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency in political funding.
News Alert
During FY 2022–23, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) reports its highest-ever operating revenue of about Rs26,500 crores (provisional and unaudited), compared to Rs24,620 in the previous FY. In comparison to last year, the company's sales increased by 8% this year, announced the company.
News Alert
Government data shows India’s fiscal deficit in April-February stands at Rs 14.54 lakh crore
Government data shows India’s fiscal deficit in April-February is 82.8% of FY23 target
News Alert
- India’s current account deficit in October-December is $18.2 billion versus $30.9 billion in July-September.
- India’s current account deficit in October-December is 2.2% of GDP versus 3.7% in July-September.
- India’s current account deficit in April-December 2022 is $67.0 billion versus $25.3 billion in April-December 2021.
- India’s current account deficit in April-December 2022 2.7% of GDP versus 1.1% in April-December 2021.
News Alert
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and assessed the situation in Howrah where violence broke out.
News Alert
India’s foreign exchange reserves at $578.78 billion as on March 24, up $5.98 billion week-on-week.
News Alert | India’s core sector growth in February is 6.0% versus 8.9% in January
India’s core sector growth from April 2022-February 2023 is 7.8% versus 11.1% in April 2021-February 2022.
Government raises interest rates on small savings schemes for April-June by 10-70 bps
The Centre on March 21 revised the interest rates on small savings schemes for the first quarter of FY2022-23. This is the third quarter in a row, the government has decided to increase the interest rates on small savings schemes.
Amit Shah inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects in Mansa, Gujarat
Through a virtual ceremony on Friday, Gujarat's Mansa town, which is a part of Union Minister Amit Shah's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, saw the official opening of certain projects and the laying of the first stones for others.
An official announcement stated that these projects, totaling Rs 56 crore, include the rehabilitation of Chandrasar Lake, the connecting of additional waterbodies and the filling of them with Narmada water, and an underground sewerage network.
The Union Home Minister also announced that a government hospital in Mansa will be upgraded with the aid of private donors and that a medical college would eventually be established in conjunction with this institution.
PM degree row | Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country: Arvind Kejriwal
“Doesn't the country even have the right to know how much their PM has read? He vehemently opposed showing the degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening?
Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country,” tweeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after Gujarat High Court sets aside CIC order to furnish degree certificate of PM Narendra Modi under RTI and imposes Rs 25,000 fine on Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi court refuses bail to senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi liquor policy case
A Delhi Court on Friday denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in the case alleging corruption in implementation of excise policy for the year 2021-22. Sisodia is currently under judicial custody in the cases registered by the CBI and ED.
News Alert
10 ministers sworn-in in the latest round of cabinet expansion by PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal in Nepal.
Elon Musk plans China visit, seeks meeting with premier
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is considering a trip to China as early as April and wants to meet with Premier Li Qiang, according to two people familiar with the preparations for the trip who spoke to Reuters.
According to one of the sources, Li Qiang's availability will determine the precise schedule of the visit.
After the United States, China is Tesla's second-largest market, and its Shanghai facility serves as the company's main production base.
JB Singh, Director MOVIN Express - a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises, on the Foreign Trade Policy
“We welcome the launch of the new Foreign Trade Policy and its focus on promoting collaboration with exporters, states, districts, and India’s Missions to drive export growth. The FTP 2023 is designed to be dynamic and adaptable to emerging trade circumstances. The policy's emphasis on e-commerce and export hubs, as well as the amnesty scheme for one-time settlement of export obligation defaults, are positive steps towards achieving the goal of $2 trillion exports by 2030. We are committed to working closely with our partners and stakeholders to leverage these opportunities and drive economic growth in India,” said JB Singh, Director MOVIN Express.
Gujarat HC rules that PMO need not furnish the degrees of PM Narendra Modi
Single-judge Justice Biren Vaishnav set aside the order of the Chief Information Commission (CIC) directing the public information officer (PIO) of PMO and the PIOs of Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of Modi's graduate and postgraduate degrees.
Pertinently, the Court also imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of the PM's degree certificate.
Gujarat HC sets aside CIC's order asking Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of PM Modi's educational degrees
-The Gujarat High Court on March 31, set aside the order of the Chief Information Commission (CIC) asking Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of Prime Minister Modi's graduate and post graduate degrees.
-The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had sought details of the PM's degree certificate.
-The bench was hearing an appeal filed by the Gujarat University challenging the order of the CIC.
-As per PM Modi, he completed his graduation from Gujarat University in 1978 and post graduation from Delhi University in 1983.
News Alert
Security personnel deployed in Shibpur area of Howrah,West Bengal following fresh violence, a day after arson on 'Rama Navami'
Live News: 'The process of preparing a list of candidates has started,' Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said
-The process of preparing a list of candidates has started and it will be released soon. BJP will get a clear majority in the state, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said
-"We will definitely give strong competition in Varuna constituency. People are of the opinion that Vijayendra should contest from there. BS Yediyurappa will take a decision on where Vijayendra will contest from," the Karnataka CM added
News Alert
A major blast took place at a house in the middle of farms in UP's Bulandshahr on Friday, leaving four people dead. The blast reportedly occurred in a cylinder, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.
Live News: 'Until now we have more than 18 countries' banks which have opened special vostro accounts,' says Santosh Sarangi, DGFT
"This will definitely help countries which are facing foreign currency related issues. Until now we have more than 18 countries' banks which have opened special vostro accounts," says Santosh Sarangi, DGFT, on promoting Rupee-based trade settlement under FTP 2023.
Live News: 'The FTP 2023 is quite pragmatic and positive,' says EEPC India Chairman Arun Kumar Garodia
-The Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 is quite pragmatic and positive. It will promote exports of both merchandise and services in a big way, help MSMEs become part of the global value chain, and make Indian rupee go global, the EEPC India Chairman said
-It is quite encouraging that the government has accepted our suggestion and provided for merchanting trade in the new trade policy. The move opens huge opportunities for the trading community. Now, a person sitting in India can buy in one country and ship to the other country, Garodia said.
-The policy focuses on new areas such as e-commerce and green energy, which have huge export potential, he said.
-In a welcome move, relief has been provided to exporters who are unable to fulfil their Export Obligation (EO) against the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) and Advance Authorizations, the EEPC India Chairman said
-The Amnesty scheme for one time settlement of default in export obligation is noteworthy and laudable, he added.
Foreign Trade Policy 2023 launch
Bangladesh, Sri Lankaand Egypt have taken interest in rupee trade with India a senior government official said
Live News: "Few places in Poland are named after Maharajas," says Poland's Ambassador to India
"Few places in Poland are named after Maharajas because, during Second World war, India hosted 6000-7000 Poland refugees. Poland helped to evacuate around 6000 Indian students from the Russian Aggression against Ukraine," Poland's Ambassador to India Adam Burakowski said
News Alert
BJP MLA from Kudligi constituency, NY Gopalakrishna resigns as MLA ahead of Assembly Elections in Karnataka
Live News: "We were standing on the stepwell when the incident happened as stepwell collapsed," says victim of stepwell collapse incident
"We were standing on the stepwell when the incident happened as stepwell collapsed, there were about 40-50 people including women and children. There was mayhem. I was the first one to be rescued," says one of the victims Lalit K Sethia of Indore temple stepwell collapse incident
News Alert
Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was jailed in a road rage case, will be released from Patiala jail on 1st April.
Live News: "Hindus not behind violence in Howrah, it was carried out by BJP," says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
'We will help all those whose properties have been vandalised in Howrah violence,' West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said
Live News: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses rise in Covid cases in Delhi
"All adults in Delhi fully vaccinated against Covid. Second dose given to almost everyone aged below 18," CM Kejriwal said
Live News: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses rise in Covid cases in Delhi
Only 3 deaths over last 4-5 days; Likely due to co-morbidities, Covid incidental says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Live News: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses rise in Covid cases in Delhi
"XBB 1.16 predominant Covid variant at present, accounts for 48 pc of all positive cases. It spreads rapidly but not severe," Arvind Kejriwal said
Live News: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses rise in Covid cases in Delhi
Addressing the rise in Covid cases in Delhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that there's no need to worry. The Minister also added that genome sequencing of all Covid-positive cases is being done to identify new variants timely.
News Alert
Fire breaks out in Nirankari colony in Mukherjee Nagar. More details awaited.
News Alert
Six people, including a toddler, suffocated to death reportedly after an overturned mosquito coil sparked a blaze at a house in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park in the early hours of Friday.
Live News: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends Combined Commanders’ Conference 2023
-Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with the Chief of Defence Staff and Tri-Service Chiefs attended the ‘Combined Commanders’ Conference-2023’ in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
-The three-day conference of the Military Commanders is being held from 30th March to 1st April on the theme ‘Ready, Resurgent, Relevant’.
News Alert
A case has been registered against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over alleged misappropriation of Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, the case has been referred to a larger bench of the Kerala Lokayukta
Live News: Foreign Trade Policy 2023 updates
Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal spoke at the Foreign Trade Policy 2023 and said massive focus concentrated outreach in next 5 months to be launched he also said that the ministry is about to relaunch Invest India in a new way. He also spoke about the need to look at trade and investment together.
Live News: Foreign Trade Policy 2023 updates
Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal spoke at the Foreign Trade Policy 2023 and said that he is confident of touching USD 2 trillion exports by 2030
Live News: Foreign Trade Policy 2023 updates
If there are countries where there is currency failure or have dollar shortages. We are willing to trade in rupee with them. This will not only take exports forward but also save them says Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal
Live News: Foreign Trade Policy 2023 updates
-"Not afraid of gloomy forecasts," Secretary Sunil Barathwalsaid, speaking at the launch of the FTP 2023
-Cannot rest on subsidies, have to be competitive," Barthwal added
Live News: 'Going forward, FTP will be dynamic and responsive says DGFT Santosh Sarangi
-Going forward, FTP will be dynamic and responsive. Will keep changing, updating this document.
-Export target setting to become scientific.
-Ambition of reaching $ 2 trillion by 2030 will be chased
Live News: Foreign Trade Policy 2023 updates
-Policy for export of dual use of items under SCONET consolidated at one place for ease of understanding and compliance by industry to be introduced
-Formation of Amnesty scheme for one time settlement of default in export obligation by advance Authorization and EPCG Authorization holders is being introduced
Live News: Foreign Trade Policy 2023 updates
-Massive outreach activity to be done to promote E commerce
-E commerce export can grow upto 300 billion dollars upto 2030
-'Will focus on engaging with states and districts through districts as export hubs initiative' says
Live News: Foreign Trade Policy 2023 updates
-Four new towns of export excellence including Faridabad, Moradabad, Mirzapur, Varanasi declared
-Special advance Authorization scheme extended for apparel and clothing sector to facilitate prompt execution of export orders in FTP23
-All FTP benefits to E commerce, big thrust in FTP 23 to E commerce
Export promotion initiatives in FTP2023
- Internationalisation of Trade in Rupee
- To boost marchanting trade, explicit provision in FTP, intermediaries from India can buy from one country and sell to other without touching borders of India
FTP2023: For Ease of Doing business
-Rule based automatic approval process to process requests in 1 say as opposed to 7 days earlier
-Ensuring fee reduction for MSMEs, from 1 lakh for licences earlier only Rs 5000 now
India's merchandise and services exports expected to cross record $ 760 billion in FY22-23: DGFT
-We made 24x7 helpdesk during Covid to aid exporters. We made policy changes 2015 onwards without waiting for 5 years to provide dynamic support:DGFT
-FTP2023 is Looking at ease of doing business to reduce transaction costs, are putting greater thrust on e-commerce, developing districts: DGFT
India's Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) Released:
Here are the key highlights of Foreign Trade Policy by DGFT Santosh Sarangi:
-We are likely to exceed trade of Rs 765 billion dollar and reach 770 billion dollar
-Projected GDP growth rate expected to be 6.5 percent
-India's growth rate expected to be double of global growth
-WTO's growth trade forecast predicts growth in world trade to slow down only by 1 percent
-India's growth in trade substantially higher than world's growth
-Our electronic goods export have done extremely well, grew by 162 percent
Family of 6 found dead after inhaling carbon monoxide due to burning of mosquito repellant
-Six people of a family were found dead in their house in the Shastri Park area of the national capitalafter they inhaled carbon monoxide produced as a result of the overnight burning of mosquito repellant while they were sleeping,DCP North East district told news agency ANI.
News Alert:
Fire breaks out in a factory in Delhi'sWazirpur area, 25 fire tenders rushed to site. Dousing operations underway.
Manipur| Congress workers injured in clash with police during protest over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
-Four Congress workers were injured in a clash with the police in Imphal during a candlelight march over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament, officials said.
-State Congress president K Meghachandra said that party workers, including women, had assembled near Kangla Gatefor a candlelight march but were stopped by the police.
-A huge contingent of police was deployed in the area as Congress workers gathered for the march.A scuffle between the two sides broke out after a woman Congress worker pushed a female police officer.
-The injured Congress workers were admitted to a government hospital, and their conditions were stated to be stable, according to officials.