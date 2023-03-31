Live News: India’s fiscal deficit in April-February at Rs 14.54 lakh crore; 82.8% of FY23 target

March 31, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST

Amit Shah inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects in Mansa, Gujarat

Through a virtual ceremony on Friday, Gujarat's Mansa town, which is a part of Union Minister Amit Shah's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, saw the official opening of certain projects and the laying of the first stones for others.

An official announcement stated that these projects, totaling Rs 56 crore, include the rehabilitation of Chandrasar Lake, the connecting of additional waterbodies and the filling of them with Narmada water, and an underground sewerage network.

The Union Home Minister also announced that a government hospital in Mansa will be upgraded with the aid of private donors and that a medical college would eventually be established in conjunction with this institution.