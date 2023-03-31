 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News: India’s fiscal deficit in April-February at Rs 14.54 lakh crore; 82.8% of FY23 target

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST

Live News Updates: Government data shows India’s fiscal deficit in April-February, which stands at Rs 14.54 lakh crore, is 82.8% of FY23 target.

March 31, 2023 / 06:05 PM IST

Govt clears 26th tranche of electoral bonds; sale from Monday

Ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, the government on Friday approved issuance of the 26th tranche of electoral bonds that will open for sale on April 3. Karnataka will for polls on May 10. Votes, as per the Election Commission schedule, will be counted on May 13.Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency in political funding.

March 31, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

During FY 2022–23, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) reports its highest-ever operating revenue of about Rs26,500 crores (provisional and unaudited), compared to Rs24,620 in the previous FY. In comparison to last year, the company's sales increased by 8% this year, announced the company.

March 31, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

Government data shows India’s fiscal deficit in April-February stands at Rs 14.54 lakh crore

Government data shows India’s fiscal deficit in April-February is 82.8% of FY23 target

March 31, 2023 / 05:38 PM IST

- India’s current account deficit in October-December is $18.2 billion versus $30.9 billion in July-September.

- India’s current account deficit in October-December is 2.2% of GDP versus 3.7% in July-September.

- India’s current account deficit in April-December 2022 is $67.0 billion versus $25.3 billion in April-December 2021.

- India’s current account deficit in April-December 2022 2.7% of GDP versus 1.1% in April-December 2021.

March 31, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and assessed the situation in Howrah where violence broke out.

March 31, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST

India’s foreign exchange reserves at $578.78 billion as on March 24, up $5.98 billion week-on-week.

March 31, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

India's core sector growth in February is 6.0% versus 8.9% in January

India’s core sector growth from April 2022-February 2023 is 7.8% versus 11.1% in April 2021-February 2022.

March 31, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Government raises interest rates on small savings schemes for April-June by 10-70 bps

The Centre on March 21 revised the interest rates on small savings schemes for the first quarter of FY2022-23. This is the third quarter in a row, the government has decided to increase the interest rates on small savings schemes.

March 31, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST

Amit Shah inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects in Mansa, Gujarat

Through a virtual ceremony on Friday, Gujarat's Mansa town, which is a part of Union Minister Amit Shah's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, saw the official opening of certain projects and the laying of the first stones for others.

An official announcement stated that these projects, totaling Rs 56 crore, include the rehabilitation of Chandrasar Lake, the connecting of additional waterbodies and the filling of them with Narmada water, and an underground sewerage network.

The Union Home Minister also announced that a government hospital in Mansa will be upgraded with the aid of private donors and that a medical college would eventually be established in conjunction with this institution.

March 31, 2023 / 04:21 PM IST

PM degree row | Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country: Arvind Kejriwal

“Doesn't the country even have the right to know how much their PM has read? He vehemently opposed showing the degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening?

Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country,” tweeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after Gujarat High Court sets aside CIC order to furnish degree certificate of PM Narendra Modi under RTI and imposes Rs 25,000 fine on Arvind Kejriwal.