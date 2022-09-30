Live News Updates: Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles III

Business and Politics Live Updates: The new monarch's effigy was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, and has been personally approved by Charles, the Royal Mint said Friday. In keeping with tradition, the king's portrait faces to the left — the opposite direction to his mother's, Queen Elizabeth II.
Britain's Royal Mint has unveiled the first coins to feature the portrait of King Charles III. Britons will begin to see Charles' image in their change from around December, as 50-pence coins depicting him gradually enter circulation.