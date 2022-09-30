Live News Updates: Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles III

September 30, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

Delhi: Jamia student shot at inside Holy Family Hospital

A Jamia Millia Islamia student was shot at and injured by another student inside the Holy Family Hospital in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area Thursday evening, police said.



Around 8:50 pm, information was received regarding a quarrel at Jamia Millia Islamia university library, they said.



During inquiry, it was found that the fight had ensued between two groups of students, a senior police officer said.



In the incident, one student, Noman Chaudhary (26), a resident of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, sustained blunt injury on his head and had gone to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment, the officer said.