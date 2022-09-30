Live News Updates: Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles III

Jharkhand: Villagers blacken teacher’s face for 'showing porn to girls'
Irate villagers, mostly women, blackened the face of a school teacher with ink and garlanded him with shoes in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district for allegedly showing pornographic videos to girls inside the classroom and touching them inappropriately. After the police, on finding out about the incident, rescued the accused and took him to an outpost, the villagers staged a dharna demanding that he be sent to jail immediately.
At least six girl students of an upgraded middle school in Noamundi block had told their parents that the teacher showed them indecent videos and touched them inappropriately, a police officer said. The villagers then lodged a written complaint against the accused on Wednesday.