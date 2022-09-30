English
    September 30, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

    Live News Updates: Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles III

    The new monarch's effigy was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, and has been personally approved by Charles, the Royal Mint said Friday. In keeping with tradition, the king's portrait faces to the left — the opposite direction to his mother's, Queen Elizabeth II.

    Get real-time updates on important news and top headline from India and the world as well.

    Britain's Royal Mint has unveiled the first coins to feature the portrait of King Charles III. Britons will begin to see Charles' image in their change from around December, as 50-pence coins depicting him gradually enter circulation.
    • September 30, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

      Jharkhand: Villagers blacken teacher’s face for 'showing porn to girls'

      Irate villagers, mostly women, blackened the face of a school teacher with ink and garlanded him with shoes in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district for allegedly showing pornographic videos to girls inside the classroom and touching them inappropriately. After the police, on finding out about the incident, rescued the accused and took him to an outpost, the villagers staged a dharna demanding that he be sent to jail immediately.

      At least six girl students of an upgraded middle school in Noamundi block had told their parents that the teacher showed them indecent videos and touched them inappropriately, a police officer said. The villagers then lodged a written complaint against the accused on Wednesday.

    • September 30, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

      Delhi: Jamia student shot at inside Holy Family Hospital

      A Jamia Millia Islamia student was shot at and injured by another student inside the Holy Family Hospital in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area Thursday evening, police said. 


      Around 8:50 pm, information was received regarding a quarrel at Jamia Millia Islamia university library, they said. 


      During inquiry, it was found that the fight had ensued between two groups of students, a senior police officer said. 


      In the incident, one student, Noman Chaudhary (26), a resident of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, sustained blunt injury on his head and had gone to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment, the officer said.

    • September 30, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

      Vande Bharat Express to run for 6-days a week


      The Vande Bharat Superfast Express train which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be flagging off on Friday morning will run six days a week between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar stations, Western Railway said. 


      In a late evening release on Thursday, it said that Vande Bharat Superfast Express will run six days a week except Sundays. The train will depart from Mumbai Central at 6.10 am and reach Gandhinagar at 12.30 pm. 


      It will depart from Gandhinagar at 2.05 pm and arrive at Mumbai Central at 8.35 pm, the release said.


      It will halt at Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad stations in both directions. 

      The train comprises AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car compartments and will offer facilities such as sliding doors, personalized reading lights, mobile charging points etc. 

    • September 30, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

      Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

      Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. 

      Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. 

      The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday.


      The devastation inflicted on Florida came into focus a day after Ian struck as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. 

      It flooded homes on both the state's coasts, cut off the only road access to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utility customers.

    • September 30, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

      Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles III

      Britain's Royal Mint has unveiled the first coins to feature the portrait of King Charles III. 


      Britons will begin to see Charles' image in their change from around December, as 50-pence coins depicting him gradually enter circulation. 


      The new monarch's effigy was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, and has been personally approved by Charles, the Royal Mint said Friday. 


      In keeping with tradition, the king's portrait faces to the left — the opposite direction to his mother's, Queen Elizabeth II.

    • September 30, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

      Good morning, welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

