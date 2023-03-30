News Highlights: Will soon appear before world, says Amritpal Singh in new video

Business and Political News Highlights: A day after daring the Punjab police to arrest him, radical preacher Amritpal Singh surfaced in a fresh video on Thursday, asserting he was not a fugitive and would soon appear before the world.
Will soon appear before world, says Amritpal Singh in new video
The purported video surfaced hours after his audio clip came out on social media in which he debunked speculation he was negotiating his surrender.
“Those who feel that I have turned fugitive and I have left my associates, they should not keep this illusion in their mind. I do not fear death,” he said in the video in Punjabi.
Mamata gives 'aur ek dafa Delhi chalo' call to oust BJP from power
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who ended her 30-hour-long sit-in here on Thursday to protest the Centre's alleged discrimination against West Bengal, called for an "aur ek dafa Delhi chalo" (another march to Delhi) to oust the right-wing party from power.
Banerjee while ending her 'dharna', announced that in the days to come, her party will hold a protest in the national capital to press for her demands that the central government releases pending dues to the state.
MS Dhoni skips training due to left knee injury, CSK CEO says skipper 'will play' against GT
-- Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's left knee injury has raised doubts over his participation in the IPL opener against Gujarat Titans here on Friday, but the team CEO ruled out such a possibility.
-- The 41-year-old former India skipper has apparently sustained a niggle on his left knee during a training session in Chennai and didn't bat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera during CSK's nets on Thursday.
Kin of drowning victims to get Rs 4 lakhs each: Bihar CM
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakhs each for the next of kin of three people who drowned to death in river Ganga at Mekra, Mokama in Patna district today.
17 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather
-- 17 flight diversions reported as of now due to bad weather in Delhi.
-- Eight each were diverted to Lucknow and Jaipur and one to Dehradun.
Half the hospitals across Noida, Greater Noida violating fire safety norms
Almost half the hospitals across Noida and Greater Noida, including district hospitals,with the capacity of admitting more than 5 patients are working in violation of fire safety norms, Gautam Buddh Nagar fire dept inspection reveals
SPORTS UPDATE
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Markramis to miss the season opener against Rajasthan Royals, Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead the side.
Niranjan Gupta appointed Hero MotoCorp CEO
-- Hero MotoCorp appoints Niranjan Gupta as Chief Executive Officer effective from May 1, 2023.
-- Pawan Munjal will continue as Executive Chairman and Whole-time Director on the Board.
EU must cut risks in ties with 'hardening' China: EU chief
A hardening of China's position from an era of reform and opening to one of security and control requires Europe to "de-risk" diplomatically and economically, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
9 killed in US Army helicopter crash
Nine soldiers have died after two United States Army's Black Hawk choppers collided mid-air on March 30 in Kentucky during a training session.
Praveer Sinha reappointed Tata Power CEO & MD till 2027
PraveerSinha's reappointment to the top post is for a period of four years from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2027, subject to the approval of the members of the company, Tata Power said in a regulatory filing.
Ajay Banga poised to head World Bank as nomination window closes with no alternate candidate
Indian-American business leader Ajay Banga is poised to become the next President of the World Bank after the nomination period closed and no country proposed an alternate candidate for the prestigious post.
AAP launches ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ campaign
-- Aam Aadmi Party launches poster campaign with slogan "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao".
-- Banners in several languages put up across 22 states, says AAP's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai.
JUST IN:
PM Modi makes surprise visit to new parliament building, inspects various works and interacts with construction workers
‘Obscene videos started appearing on my phone’, says BJP MLA caught watching porn
"I know well that using mobile phones is prohibited in House. As repeated calls were coming, I picked up a call, and then obscene videos started appearing on my phone. Anyway, I then closed it," says BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath, who was allegedly caught watching porn in Tripura Assembly
India to acquire 11 next-generation offshore patrol vessels for Rs 9781 crore
-- Contract for the acquisition of 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels has been signed with Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata at a total cost of Rs 9,781 crore.
-- Of the 11 ships, seven will be indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by GSL and four by GRSE. The delivery of the ships is scheduled to commence in September 2026.
-- Defence Ministry signs Rs 19,600 crore contracts with Indian shipyards for the acquisition of 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and six Next Generation Missile Vessels for the Indian Navy.
US FDA issues Form 483 with 10 observations for Lupin’s Pithampur plant
-- The US FDA has issued Form 483 with 10 observations for Lupin’s Pithampur unit-2 manufacturing facility. US FDA inspected the company’s said facility from March 21 to 29, 2023.
-- Reacting to the development, Lupin said that it is addressing the observations and will work with the US FDA to resolve these issues at the earliest.
PVR opens two new multiplexes
PVR opens a four-screen multiplex in Telanganaand a five-screen multiplex in Dehradun.
Pakistan passes bill to curtail powers of Chief Justice
Pakistan's Parliament passed a bill on March 30 to curb the powers of the chief justice of the Supreme Court with regard to suo motu cases and the constitution of benches. The move to rein in the top judiciary comes amid criticism from the Opposition.
The bill states that every cause, matter or appeal before the apex court would be heard and disposed of by a bench constituted by a committee comprising the chief justice and the two senior-most judges. It added that the decisions of the committee would be taken by a majority.
Today, I shall be reaching Bhopal to attend the ‘Combined Commanders’ Conference-2023’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
“The three-day conference of the Military Commanders will be held from 30th March to 1st April 2023 on the theme ‘Ready, Resurgent, Relevant’. Look forward to it,” tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Update | Indore Stepwell collapse
President Droupadi Murmu expresses condolence over the death of people in stepwell collapse at Indore temple in Madhya Pradesh; prays for the quick recovery of those injured.
Death toll into the stepwell collapse at Indore temple rises to 13.
"An ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs to be given to next of kin of deceased while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured," saidMP CM SS Chouhan.
Criticism of reducing green cover around Kartavya Path has died down: Puri
In the redevelopment of Central Vista, the initial criticism of reducing green cover around Kartavya path has now died down as the government aims to increase the green cover three-fold, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas said on March 30.
“I had received criticism for the removal of green cover at Kartavya path which is now absent. We will increase green cover at Kartavya path by three times,” Puri said at News18's Rising India Summit.
Kartavya path was earlier known as Rajpath. The Central Vista includes the North Block, the South Block and the Parliament building. Read more.
Google denies it used ChatGPT data to train Bard as AI war intensifies
Everything is fair in the AI war or so it seems. Tech giant Google has denied reports it used is data from rival OpenAI, the owner of the immensely popular ChatGPT, to train Bard, its chatbot.
A report by tech publicationThe Informationhas alleged that Google is training its chatbot using information pulled from rival AI competitors.
The initiative, reportedly called Gemini, is forcing the DeepMind AI division to use data from OpenAI's ChatGPT stored on website called ShareGPT. Read more.
MC | Agri-derivatives: Should India learn from Indonesia?
India will soon complete 150 years since organised futures trading in agricultural commodities was started with the establishment of the Bombay Cotton Trade Association in 1875 to trade cotton derivatives contracts. In the following years, institutions for futures trade in oilseeds and food grains were set up.
While the futures trade in a number of farm commodities such as cotton, groundnut, jute, castor seed, wheat, rice, sugar,gold and silver flourished between the first and second world wars, allegedly rampant manipulations led to a ban on most farm futures trade in the mid-1960s. Since then, futures or forward trading in agricultural commodities has remained controversial, and subject to frequent curbs or government interventions. Read more.
News18 Rising India Summit
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Purion Rahul Gandhi, "Everyone, no matter where they are born, is influenced by the kind of DNA they are born with. Some people are fortunate in that and it gives them entitlement."
Unacademy layoffs: 'I'm very sorry,' says Gaurav Munjal in Slack message
Edtech giant Unacademy has laid off another 380 employees in its fourth official round of layoffs in less five months after it laid off 350 people last November. The latest job cuts would affect 12 per cent of the company’s workforce. Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO of Unacademy, put out a note to all employees on the company's Slack channel, apologising for the action and taking full responsibility for the job cuts.
“Dear team, I never thought I would have to send out another message like this, but here I am. We have taken every step in the right direction to make our core business profitable, yet it's not enough. We have to go further, we have to go deeper,” Gaurav Munjal wrote.
News18 Rising Summit
“Next year, Ram Navami celebrations will be at Ram temple in Ayodhya," says Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing & Urban affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas.
Not a single heritage building will be brought down: Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing & Urban affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas
He added, "I had received criticism for removal of green cover at Kartavya path which is now absent. We will increase green cover at kartavya path by three times."
Update | Indore step well collapse
Four people dead while 19 people have been rescued so far after a stepwell collapsed at Indore temple: Indore Police officials
News Alert
Low danger level avalanche likely to occur 3,500 metres above sea level in Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban districts in next 24 hours. People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders: J&K Disaster Management Authority
India needs $540 billion investment by 2029 to meet renewable targets: S&P Global Ratings
S&P Global Ratings stated on Thursday that India needs USD 540 billion in investments between 2020 and 2029 to achieve its ambitious goals for electricity generation from renewable sources. This comes as the private sector-led energy transformation enters a new stage.
By 2070, India wants to achieve net zero emissions. By 2030, it hopes to have 500 GW of non-fossil electrical capacity, 50% of its energy come from renewable sources, 1 billion tonne less emissions, and a GDP with an emissions intensity of 45%.
"Meeting India's renewables target of 500 GW by 2030 requires more than 40 GW of new capacity additions annually (compared to 10-15 GW actual)," it said.
Live News: 'Positivity rate (Of Covid-19 cases) is higher than 10 per cent,' says Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj
"Positivity rate (Of Covid-19 cases) is higher than 10 per cent, but the number of tests are low. There is no need to panic. People with flu-like symptoms and those visiting hospitals should wear masks," says Delhi Health Minister
News Alert
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expresses grief over the stepwell collapse at the Indore temple
Live News: 'I have spoken to the officials and appealed to the people to maintain peace,' says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
"I have spoken to the officials and appealed to the people to maintain peace, the way all the festivals have been celebrated together till date, all the festivals should be celebrated in the same way. Do not spoil the law and order situation in the state," Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said
Live News: Important update, FSSAI dilutes guidelines on nomenclature
Amid row over using the term 'Dahi' on packets of curd, FSSAI revises guidelines on using the term 'Curd' along with several designations.
News Alert
People with flu-like symptoms, those visiting hospitals should wear masks; no need to panic says Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj
Live News: CBI conducts raid in Delhi to expose nexus between Safdarjung Hospital doctors and middleman
CBI conducted a raid in Delhi to expose a nexus between Safdarjung Hospital doctors and middleman. Few people including a doctor from the neurosurgery department and middlemen have been apprehended by the agency. CBI has found some increment documents, the official said that the matter is related to corruption. More details awaited.
News Alert
The CBI is carrying out searches at the premises of a doctor and others in connection with alleged corruption in the Safdarjung hospital, an official told PTI
News Alert
At least 25 people are feared trapped as the rooftop of a stepwell collapsed earlier today at the Beleshwar Mahadev temple in Indore. The rescue operation is underway.
News Alert
India reports 3016 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, daily positive rate of 2. 73 pc
Live News: 'Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Communist Party of China' tweets Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
"Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Communist Party of China with opaque contents. During interactions abroad, plead for help to change government," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, reacting to Digvijaya Singh's tweet thanking Germany's Foreign Affairs Ministry and Richard Walker
News Alert
Fire breaks out at a temple in Andhra Pradesh's Duva village in West Godavari district during Rama Navami celebrations. No casualties reported.
Live News: FIR registered against suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh
Mumbai police registered an FIR against suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh over his hate speech during a public meeting in Mumbai on 29th January. The FIR has been registered under IPC section 153A 1(a)
News Alert
NSA Ajit Doval is meeting his UK counterpart Tim Barrows in an informal meeting in New Delhi.
Live News:Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj chairs emergency meeting of the Delhi government
Keeping in view the increase in COVID cases in the country & Delhi, an emergency meeting of the Delhi government chaired by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is underway in Delhi.
Live News: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Santosh Iyer speaks at Rising India Summit
Mercedez-Benz expects double digit growth in next year, the Mercedes Benz India MD and CEO also said that they are committed to localisation of electric vehicles
Live News: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Santosh Iyer speaks at Rising India Summit
Speaking about automotive giant Mercedes-Benz's India plans, Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Santosh Iyer said that India is the fastest growing market for Mercedez-Benz, and Mercedes is slated to launch four electric vehicles over next few months.
Live News: Dixon Technologies Founder and Chairman Sunil Vachani speaks at Rising India Summit
"Scale is being created for design led manufacturing in electronics space, very soon we may have Indian brands in electronics,"
says Dixon Technologies Founder and Chairman Sunil Vachani
Live News: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Santosh Iyer speaks at Rising India Summit
-The Mercedez Benz-India CEO said "Logistics cost is huge for exports of automotive from India"
- Speaking about the need for FTA, Iyer said, "Free trade agreements will help to accelerate exports from India"
- Automotive cost is 2.5 times of what is there is foreign countries, legislative changes, tax parity, FTAs needed for Automotive sector
Live News: Dixon Technologies Founder and Chairman Sunil Vachani speaks at Rising India Summit
-"To make the manufacturing momentum stable, India has to look beyond PLI schemes, subsidies" Vachani said
-Vachani also spoke about the need for MSMEs to invest in electronic ecosystem
-Design led manufacturing necessary to make manufacturing sustainable
-Value addition is 85% in electoral goods but it's only 15% in Mobile phones