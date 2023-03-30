 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
News Highlights: Will soon appear before world, says Amritpal Singh in new video

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 10:33 PM IST

A day after daring the Punjab police to arrest him, radical preacher Amritpal Singh surfaced in a fresh video on Thursday, asserting he was not a fugitive and would soon appear before the world.

March 30, 2023 / 10:28 PM IST

A day after daring the Punjab police to arrest him, radical preacher Amritpal Singh surfaced in a fresh video on Thursday, asserting he was not a fugitive and would soon appear before the world.

The purported video surfaced hours after his audio clip came out on social media in which he debunked speculation he was negotiating his surrender.

“Those who feel that I have turned fugitive and I have left my associates, they should not keep this illusion in their mind. I do not fear death,” he said in the video in Punjabi.

March 30, 2023 / 10:16 PM IST

Mamata gives 'aur ek dafa Delhi chalo' call to oust BJP from power

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who ended her 30-hour-long sit-in here on Thursday to protest the Centre's alleged discrimination against West Bengal, called for an "aur ek dafa Delhi chalo" (another march to Delhi) to oust the right-wing party from power.

Banerjee while ending her 'dharna', announced that in the days to come, her party will hold a protest in the national capital to press for her demands that the central government releases pending dues to the state.

March 30, 2023 / 09:56 PM IST

MS Dhoni skips training due to left knee injury, CSK CEO says skipper 'will play' against GT

-- Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's left knee injury has raised doubts over his participation in the IPL opener against Gujarat Titans here on Friday, but the team CEO ruled out such a possibility.

-- The 41-year-old former India skipper has apparently sustained a niggle on his left knee during a training session in Chennai and didn't bat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera during CSK's nets on Thursday.

March 30, 2023 / 09:40 PM IST

Kin of drowning victims to get Rs 4 lakhs each: Bihar CM

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakhs each for the next of kin of three people who drowned to death in river Ganga at Mekra, Mokama in Patna district today.

March 30, 2023 / 09:25 PM IST

17 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather

-- 17 flight diversions reported as of now due to bad weather in Delhi.

-- Eight each were diverted to Lucknow and Jaipur and one to Dehradun.

March 30, 2023 / 09:09 PM IST

Half the hospitals across Noida, Greater Noida violating fire safety norms

Almost half the hospitals across Noida and Greater Noida, including district hospitals,with the capacity of admitting more than 5 patients are working in violation of fire safety norms, Gautam Buddh Nagar fire dept inspection reveals

March 30, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST

SPORTS UPDATE

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Markramis to miss the season opener against Rajasthan Royals, Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead the side.

March 30, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST

Niranjan Gupta appointed Hero MotoCorp CEO

-- Hero MotoCorp appoints Niranjan Gupta as Chief Executive Officer effective from May 1, 2023.

-- Pawan Munjal will continue as Executive Chairman and Whole-time Director on the Board.

March 30, 2023 / 08:25 PM IST

EU must cut risks in ties with 'hardening' China: EU chief

A hardening of China's position from an era of reform and opening to one of security and control requires Europe to "de-risk" diplomatically and economically, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

March 30, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST

9 killed in US Army helicopter crash

Nine soldiers have died after two United States Army's Black Hawk choppers collided mid-air on March 30 in Kentucky during a training session.