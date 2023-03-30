News Highlights: Will soon appear before world, says Amritpal Singh in new video

March 30, 2023 / 10:28 PM IST

Will soon appear before world, says Amritpal Singh in new video

A day after daring the Punjab police to arrest him, radical preacher Amritpal Singh surfaced in a fresh video on Thursday, asserting he was not a fugitive and would soon appear before the world.

The purported video surfaced hours after his audio clip came out on social media in which he debunked speculation he was negotiating his surrender.

“Those who feel that I have turned fugitive and I have left my associates, they should not keep this illusion in their mind. I do not fear death,” he said in the video in Punjabi.